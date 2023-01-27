ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

LLC Cost in Kentucky 2023: Review & Free Guides

Starting a Kentucky LLC can be a great way to protect your personal assets as a business owner. LLC owners also get some benefits with taxation as it relates to their Kentucky business. But before you go through with the Kentucky LLC formation process, you need to know how much...
Grandparents need Kentucky legislature to increase KTAP support

Robert F. Kennedy said, “The purpose of life is to contribute in some way to making things better.” For the children of Kentucky, we certainly have our work cut out for us. For several years, Kentucky was No. 1  in child abuse and neglect. Right now, we’re ranked No. 5. 1  We place many of these […] The post Grandparents need Kentucky legislature to increase KTAP support appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
Two businesses plan large investments in Kentucky

(The Center Square) – Two companies have announced plans to invest nearly $350 million in Kentucky and create more than 200 new jobs in separate projects. North American Stainless and LioChem e-Materials were two of the six companies approved for incentives at Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority monthly meeting, Gov. Andy Beshear announced. In a statement, the governor noted the announcements follow what his administration has called the most successful...
Large retail store opens another new location in Kentucky

A major retail store chain recently opened another new location in Kentucky. Their official grand opening event is set for this weekend. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 4, 2023, the popular craft store chain Michaels will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest Kentucky store location in Owensboro, according to local sources.
Changing the game of charitable gaming in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you like to play slot machines here in Kentucky, there are a few ways around strict gambling laws. Some companies use historic horse racing numbers to run their machines, while others claim their machines are more skill than luck, in a legal loophole lawmakers have yet to catch up with.
Food Banks Say Kroger-Albertson’s Merger Could Increase Demand

Kentucky food banks say the proposed merger of Kroger and Albertsons, currently under review by the Federal Trade Commission, could trigger an increased demand for services at a time when inflation, gas prices and the end of pandemic-era supports are squeezing household budgets. Vincent James, president and CEO of the...
Beshear to ‘carefully consider’ income tax reduction bill

Gov. Andy Beshear wouldn’t say if he would veto House Bill 1, the income tax bill set to be taken up by the Senate next week when the Kentucky legislature reconvenes in Frankfort for the second part of the 30-day legislative session. After speaking at the Government Forum for...
Somerset man the latest winner in Kentucky Lottery

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Somerset man, who wished to remain anonymous, was heading back to his shop earlier this month when he stopped at Jay Gayatri on Hwy 790 in Bronston and purchased lottery tickets. He used the winnings from those tickets to buy a $20 Casino Millions...
Kentucky Colonels Organization moves to protect historic trademark

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels (HOKC) filed suit to continue to block the deceptive use of its trademarks and name by others, according to a release. The suit was filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Kentucky on Wednesday, Jan....
Kentucky's guidelines on medical cannabis

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear’s Executive Order allowing out-of-state medical cannabis in Kentucky went into effect on New Year’s Day. Last year, President Joe Biden said, “No one should go to jail just for using or possessing marijuana.”. “I think overall, it’s a good thing.”...
KC Crosbie elected 2-year treasurer for RNC

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – A former Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council member, KC Crosbie, has been elected to serve as Treasurer of the Republican National Committee for the next two years, the Republican Party of Kentucky has announced. “I am incredibly proud of my colleague and friend KC for taking...
