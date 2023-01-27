Read full article on original website
BizReport.com
LLC Cost in Kentucky 2023: Review & Free Guides
Starting a Kentucky LLC can be a great way to protect your personal assets as a business owner. LLC owners also get some benefits with taxation as it relates to their Kentucky business. But before you go through with the Kentucky LLC formation process, you need to know how much...
Grandparents need Kentucky legislature to increase KTAP support
Robert F. Kennedy said, “The purpose of life is to contribute in some way to making things better.” For the children of Kentucky, we certainly have our work cut out for us. For several years, Kentucky was No. 1 in child abuse and neglect. Right now, we’re ranked No. 5. 1 We place many of these […] The post Grandparents need Kentucky legislature to increase KTAP support appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
Two businesses plan large investments in Kentucky
(The Center Square) – Two companies have announced plans to invest nearly $350 million in Kentucky and create more than 200 new jobs in separate projects. North American Stainless and LioChem e-Materials were two of the six companies approved for incentives at Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority monthly meeting, Gov. Andy Beshear announced. In a statement, the governor noted the announcements follow what his administration has called the most successful...
wdrb.com
Kentucky accepting 2022 tax returns, providing free tax filing assistance
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Department of Revenue (DOR) has started accepting electronically filed 2022 individual income tax returns. Processing of tax returns will begin on Feb. 6, 2023 and can take up to four to six weeks. The deadline to file your 2022 tax return is Tuesday, April 18, 2023.
beckershospitalreview.com
Medical students: Sanford-Fairview merger would reduce U of Minnesota's 'academic integrity'
Medical students, state representatives and a nurses union spoke out against a proposed merger between Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health and Minneapolis-based Fairview Health Services at a Jan. 30 Minnesota House meeting. Sanford and Fairview approved negotiations for a merger — which would create a joint system with 78,000 employees...
Large retail store opens another new location in Kentucky
A major retail store chain recently opened another new location in Kentucky. Their official grand opening event is set for this weekend. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 4, 2023, the popular craft store chain Michaels will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest Kentucky store location in Owensboro, according to local sources.
Changing the game of charitable gaming in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you like to play slot machines here in Kentucky, there are a few ways around strict gambling laws. Some companies use historic horse racing numbers to run their machines, while others claim their machines are more skill than luck, in a legal loophole lawmakers have yet to catch up with.
publicnewsservice.org
Food Banks Say Kroger-Albertson’s Merger Could Increase Demand
Kentucky food banks say the proposed merger of Kroger and Albertsons, currently under review by the Federal Trade Commission, could trigger an increased demand for services at a time when inflation, gas prices and the end of pandemic-era supports are squeezing household budgets. Vincent James, president and CEO of the...
linknky.com
Beshear to ‘carefully consider’ income tax reduction bill
Gov. Andy Beshear wouldn’t say if he would veto House Bill 1, the income tax bill set to be taken up by the Senate next week when the Kentucky legislature reconvenes in Frankfort for the second part of the 30-day legislative session. After speaking at the Government Forum for...
WBKO
Somerset man the latest winner in Kentucky Lottery
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Somerset man, who wished to remain anonymous, was heading back to his shop earlier this month when he stopped at Jay Gayatri on Hwy 790 in Bronston and purchased lottery tickets. He used the winnings from those tickets to buy a $20 Casino Millions...
Laws Regarding What You Can and Cannot Do at Kentucky Rest Areas
Some of the memories I enjoy of our family vacations when I was a kid revolve around rest areas. Yes, I know, there's nothing exciting about a rest area. I get it. But you're not me. I enjoy road travel SO much, even rest areas--a necessary part of such activities--are part and parcel of a good trip.
spectrumnews1.com
Tax pros talk what Kentucky filers should expect as tax season starts
COVINGTON, Ky. — Jackson Hewitt Tax Service is one of many businesses helping Kentucky taxpayers file for tax refunds this year. Tangie Jackson, one employee helping with tax preparation, said it’s been a busy start to the year. What You Need To Know. Tax season has started in...
beckershospitalreview.com
Massachusetts hospitals adopt united code of conduct to combat workplace violence
The Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association has adopted a united code of conduct to protect workers and patients from escalating violence in the state's healthcare facilities. The code was established in response to the MHA's new workplace violence report, which found someone in a Massachusetts healthcare facility is physically assaulted,...
wymt.com
Kentucky Colonels Organization moves to protect historic trademark
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels (HOKC) filed suit to continue to block the deceptive use of its trademarks and name by others, according to a release. The suit was filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Kentucky on Wednesday, Jan....
beckershospitalreview.com
Georgia asks 22 nurses to surrender licenses amid degree scheme probe
Twenty-two Georgia nurses who allegedly purchased fraudulent degree documents through a recently uncovered scheme have been asked to surrender their licenses, according to ABC affiliate WSB-TV. The scheme involved selling more than 7,600 fraudulent diplomas and transcripts from three now-shuttered nursing schools in Florida to the aspiring nurses. Aspiring nurses...
You Can See Seven States from One North Georgia Location…Including Kentucky
Have you ever driven to Florida by way of Interstates 65 and 24 through Tennessee? If you have, there's no doubt in my mind you have seen at least one sign SOMEWHERE that says "See Rock City." SEE ROCK CITY. To be fair, I haven't traveled I-24 in a very...
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky's guidelines on medical cannabis
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear’s Executive Order allowing out-of-state medical cannabis in Kentucky went into effect on New Year’s Day. Last year, President Joe Biden said, “No one should go to jail just for using or possessing marijuana.”. “I think overall, it’s a good thing.”...
kentuckytoday.com
KC Crosbie elected 2-year treasurer for RNC
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – A former Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council member, KC Crosbie, has been elected to serve as Treasurer of the Republican National Committee for the next two years, the Republican Party of Kentucky has announced. “I am incredibly proud of my colleague and friend KC for taking...
wymt.com
Good Question: Why does there appear to be a ‘v’ in ‘Kentucky’ at the Capitol?
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - If you’ve ever been to the state’s Capitol, you might have wondered the same thing as today’s Good Question. Dave asks, why is “Kentucky” spelled with what appears to be a “v” as opposed to a “u” over the state Capitol?
‘What does Kentucky Fried Chicken have to do with this?’ Scratch-off ticket $1M winner
ALEXANDRIA, Ky. — A Kentucky man was only half-serious when a clerk scanned his $20 scratch-off ticket in a Kentucky Lottery promotion. But the $1 million he won was serious business. The clerk at a Speedway in Alexandria scanned the code at the bottom of Michael Allen’s Mega Millionaire...
