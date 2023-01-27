ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas school choice debate heats up, Gov. Kelly weighs in

By Rebekah Chung
KSNT News
KSNT News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I8xhS_0kTqn5bH00

TOPEKA ( KSNT )- Kansas Governor Laura Kelly weighed in on the latest “school choice” debate at the statehouse on Friday.

This year, Republicans are considering a bill that would expand eligibility for a tax credit scholarship program to attend private schools. Kelly said she has not yet seen the legislation, but the decision would most likely come down to “fiscal considerations.”

“I know we have something like that right now, so it’s not like we’d be inventing a wheel,” Kelly told reporters on Friday. “This, probably is going to be based more on fiscal considerations…and if there’s any twist to it that wasn’t in the original one.​”

AG Kris Kobach outlines plan to combat fentanyl abuse

Supporters of the proposal believe it would bridge the achievement gap between low-income and high-income students. However, public school advocates have testified against the bill, arguing that it would take money used for public school students with the “greatest needs.”

Kelly has signed off on school choice legislation in the past.

Last year, the governor signed a bill fully funding education. The bill included an open enrollment policy, which allows students to go to any public school district in the state starting in the 2024-2025 school year. It also requires schools to outline how many non-district students they can accept. The policy received pushback from democrats and public school advocates.

This year’s push for a tax credit expansion comes as the Governor has outlined her own education agenda for the legislative session.

Kelly received the Governor’s Council on Education’s annual report on Friday, which includes a set of recommendations aimed at improving educational outcomes and increasing collaboration between the business and education sectors.

The Council’s recommended improvements are aimed at advancing early childhood education, increasing opportunities for workforce-bound high schoolers, improving post-secondary transitions for our students, and increasing coordination for technical education.

Click here for more Capitol Bureau | KSNT.com

“I established the Council on Education not only because I believe that educating our children is one of the most important obligations of our elected leaders, but also because it’s one of the best economic investments we can make as a state,” Kelly said. “I’m proud of the work the Council has done these last four years searching for innovative ways to provide for our students, and I look forward to addressing their recommendations to ensure Kansas students have access to the best education in the country.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 8

S Lee
4d ago

Governor Kelly is the definition of a moderate candidate. Keep up the bipartisanship, effective government works together and kansas has proved a republican legislator and democratic executive are a balanced fit that benefits a majority of kansans.

Reply
4
Related
KSNT News

Kansas advocates debate school choice

TOPEKA (KSNT)—The school choice debate is heating up in the Kansas Legislature. School choice is defined as ‘giving the parents the best K-12 education options for their children, including traditional public schools, public charter schools, magnet schools, private schools, online learning and homeschooling,’ according to School Choice Week. Currently, there are two bills regarding the […]
KANSAS STATE
adastraradio.com

Kansas Legislature to Consider Legislation on State’s Water Issues

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – Kansas lawmakers are under increasing pressure to respond to the state’s worsening water crisis. Last year, the Legislature failed to pass legislation to deal with the crisis. Opposition came from groups that lobby for farmers and ranchers. But with a prolonged drought in many parts of the state, there’s even more pressure to act this session.
KANSAS STATE
fortscott.biz

Legislative Update By State Senator Caryn Tyson

Committee Work continues in the third week of session. It appears that session is off to a slow start, however, there are reports and hearings being conducted in committees. Bills, schedules, and recordings of the meetings can be found at http://www.kslegislature.org/li/. Government Picking Winners and Losers Last week I talked...
KANSAS STATE
kcur.org

Kansas might tighten criminal penalties for kids, after loosening them 6 years ago

TOPEKA, Kansas — Christina Smith says her son has threatened to kill her. Smith was recovering from knee surgery when her child threw her against a wall because he didn’t want to go back to a psychiatric ward. She tried to call 911, but her son took her phone. Police have been to her house before, yet Smith said they didn’t do anything meaningful.
KANSAS STATE
linncountyjournal.com

Kansas Republicans want election rule changes that could give them an edge over Democrats

An Kansas House committee is considering a pair of bills that would change how elections are conducted. Republicans says they will make elections safer and fairer. (KCUR) Kansas Republicans are considering the removal of a three-day grace period for returning ballots by mail and creating runoff elections for statewide races. Democrats and voter turnout advocates say they are voter suppression efforts.
KANSAS STATE
Emporia gazette.com

Kobach calls for ban on 'foreign ownership' of farmland

More than 600 acres of farmland in Chase and Greenwood Counties would become unlike any others, if a proposal by the Kansas Attorney General becomes law. Kris Kobach announced in a statement Thursday that he will offer legislation to “ban foreign ownership of land” across the state.
GREENWOOD COUNTY, KS
waynedailynews.com

Governor Pillen Signs Letter Condemning New WOTUS Rule

LINCOLN – On January 30, Nebraska governor Jim Pillen joined two dozen governors from across the nation in defending water rights and access for farmers, ranchers, developers, businesses and landowners. The governors are requesting that President Joe Biden delay the new rule defining the Waters of the United States...
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNT News

Kansas bikers lobby for safer riding conditions

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Brotherhood Against Totalitarian Enactments (ABATE) along with the Kansas Confederation of Clubs, Motorcycle Riders Foundation and the American Motorcycles Association, held their annual “Bikers Under the Dome” rally and lobbying efforts Tuesday at the State Capitol. “We are here at the capital every year,” said Tony Railsback, ABATE Kansas Corporate Secretary and […]
KANSAS STATE
marijuanamoment.net

Kansas Governor Blasts ‘Ridiculous’ Medical Marijuana Ban In Annual Speech, With GOP Senate Leader Committing To Hearings

The governor of Kansas came out strongly against the state’s ongoing criminalization of medical marijuana on Tuesday, blasting the “ridiculous” laws that criminalize patients. And following the speech, a top GOP senator whose been skeptical about reform committed to at least holding hearings on the issue this session.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Kansas Homeowner Assistance Fund to close soon

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A federally-funded program that supports Kansas homeowners is set to close soon. Emily Sharp, a spokeswoman for the Kansas Housing Resources Corporation (KHRC), reports the Kansas Homeowner Assistance Fund (KHAF) is almost out of funds. The program is now in its Final Funding stage, leaving only a small window of time left […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

KSNT News

21K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy