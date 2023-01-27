ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

local21news.com

Accused shooter that shot two in York County, arrested in Connecticut

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Connecticut authorities were surprised to find a York County shooting suspect among the public on Friday. According to the U.S. Marshal Phillip Lewis, Isaac Ramos-Perez was arrested on Jan. 27 for injuring two in a shooting in Pennsylvania. Officials say Ramos-Perez is still currently...
YORK COUNTY, PA
New York school district sued for 'emotional distress' prompted by mask enforcement

RIVERHEAD, N.Y. (CITC) — Two New York mothers are suing their children's public school district for causing "emotional distress" by enforcing mask-wearing despite the overturning of a state mandate. The lawsuit comes after dozens of parents have consistently challenged the COVID-19 protocols implemented by the Riverhead Central School District...
RIVERHEAD, NY
Pennsylvania Game Commission possibly reintroducing American Marten

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Pennsylvania Game officials are looking to bring a native Pennsylvania species back to PA, after having been completely absent from the state for over 120 years. According to the PA Game Commission (PGC), the American Marten had initially disappeared from Pennsylvania due to deforestation...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Cumberland Valley football hall of famer dies in Colorado skiing accident

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A coroner's office in Colorado has just confirmed the tragic death of a former Cumberland Valley High School football star. Officials say 27-year-old Tyler James Updegraff had been killed on Friday after a single skier incident involving snow "on the first jump feature at Little Makuma Park in the Snowmass ski area."
SILVERTHORNE, CO

