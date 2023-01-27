ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

NBC4 Meteorologist Ben Gelber’s band Friday Night Live Music hits a high note

By Stephanie Thompson
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V4Npc_0kTqmzXZ00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC4 Meteorologist Ben Gelber is receiving attention once again from the central Ohio community, but this time it is not about the weather forecast.

A detailed profile of Gelber’s ensemble Friday Night Live Music was shared in Columbus Jewish News . The article highlights the longtime forecaster’s passion for traditional Shabbat music and traces the origin of his ensemble.

The idea began more than a dozen years ago, with a violinist playing commemorative music at Captial University in Bexley, during the annual remembrance observance of Kristallnacht at Trinity Lutheran Seminary.

“I was reminded of the beauty inherent in the service music, in those older melodies that I remembered,” Gelber told the outlet.

The thought of “reawakening” those same memories for others surfaced in Gelber’s mind at the time, when he began sketching out a program comprising historical and klezmer (folk) melodies on the piano.

“I wasn’t sure exactly what to do with the idea,” Gelber said. “I began putting some music together, thinking about what it would sound like with more instrumentation, and started looking for other musicians in town.”

In a 2013 Columbus Dispatch article Gelber explained that his mother’s terminal cancer diagnosis brought new urgency to forming his musical group.

“I decided to redouble my efforts,” he told the Dispatch. “I wanted it to come to fruition soon enough for her to see it.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bu9pH_0kTqmzXZ00
    Photo Credit/Friday Night Live Music
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jfgrt_0kTqmzXZ00
    Photo Credit/Friday Night Live Music
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OdiLi_0kTqmzXZ00
    Photo Credit/Friday Night Live Music
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JmajG_0kTqmzXZ00
    Photo Credit/Friday Night Live Music
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nsHyF_0kTqmzXZ00
    Photo Credit/Friday Night Live Music
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d2YdY_0kTqmzXZ00
    Photo Credit/Friday Night Live Music

The group of local musicians began to come together in 2009, and its premier performance took place at Ohio State’s Jewish campus organization, OSU Hillel, in May.

“We did our first concert of about a dozen melodies, focusing on traditional services music and folk songs,” he told Columbus Jewish News. “It went reasonably well.”

His mother, Judy, was able to enjoy Friday Night Live Music online before her death in 2010.

A family connection is also behind the musicians’ performances at assisted living and senior centers. When Gelber’s father, Norman, began experiencing dementia, the younger Gelber learned about music’s positive effects on memory care.

According to a recent event program, the goal of the group is to “share and explore the intrinsic beauty that imbues Jewish melodies traditionally heard during Friday night and Saturday morning Shabbat services, holiday services, weddings, and folk celebrations all over the world.”

The ensemble has also performed at a wide variety of venues, always tailoring the playlist to the audience. Event locations include Ohio State University, Capital University, Ohio Wesleyan University , Bexley Public Library , Upper Arlington Public Library, McConnell Arts Center of Worthington, Hilliard Civic & Cultural Arts Center and the Jewish Community Center of Greater Columbus.

Additionally, the group has a digital album and CD, “Boychikz II Mensch,” and livestreamed a concert that reached audiences around the country during the pandemic, when live performances were not possible.

Friday Night Live Music’s next community concert is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 13, at 7 p.m. at Creekside at the Village, in celebration of Valentine’s Day. Community concerts have no admission costs and are open to the public.

Learn more on the group’s Facebook page, Friday Night Live Music – Ben Gelber .

Current member of Friday Night Live Music:

  • Ben Gelber, piano
  • Marsha, Huber, vocals
  • Debbie Costa, vocals
  • John Stefano, vocals
  • Michelle Cohen, vocals
  • Al Belasco, guitar
  • Amy Lang, oboe
  • Beth Owen, flute
  • Bob Pfeifer, clarinet
  • Carol Fleming, accordion
  • David Litsky, clarinet
  • Elaine Schnipke, percussion
  • Jackie LaMuth, bass guitar
  • Karen Pfeifer, oboe
  • Kathleen Smith, violin
  • Keith Smith, clarinet
  • Shayla Werner, harp
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
10TV

Columbus barbershop owner to be contestant on 'Survivor'

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus barbershop owner will be one of the contestants in the 44th season of the CBS show "Survivor." Matthew Grinstead-Mayle is among the 18 people chosen to participate in the reality-competition franchise. Mayle was born in Pickerington, but currently lives in the capital city with...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Future to perform at Nationwide Arena this spring

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Grammy-Award winning rapper Future is coming to Columbus this spring. Future is taking the stage at Nationwide Arena on March 25 as part of his “One Big Party” tour featuring surprised supporting acts. The tour is in support of his recent album, “I Never Liked You.” Future emerged onto the scene […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Where to celebrate Black History Month in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From the Columbus Museum of Art and the Gateway Film Center to the Ohio State University and National Veterans Memorial and Museum, many organizations are hosting events celebrating Black History Month. Find an event near you below. “Black Boys” film screening: Feb. 4Following a screening of the 2020 film “Black Boys,” […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Shake Shack set to open fourth Columbus-area restaurant Monday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Shake Shack, the popular burger chain based in New York, announced Tuesday that it is just days away from opening its fourth location in the Columbus area. Its seventh Ohio restaurant is scheduled to open Monday at 3734 W. Dublin-Granville Road in Dublin. That location...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

‘Renegades’ conference in Columbus features two Mom Bosses

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Over the past two years, we have highlighted some incredible women in our monthly “Mom Boss” segments. Two of our featured entrepreneurs, Regan Walsh and Nicci Hicks, have another shared title: they are both “Renegades”.   Members of a group of like-minded women coming together to support one another, share their networks and grow […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Cameron Mitchell bringing Mediterranean cuisine to Easton

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus-based restaurant conglomerate is adding another concept to Easton Town Center. Cameron Mitchell Restaurants will open a Mediterranean fine-dining restaurant at 4089 The Strand East in Easton’s North District. The restaurant will replace Bon Vie Bistro, which closed when its parent company filed for bankruptcy in 2021.  A spokesperson for […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Proposals to tear down Bier Stube, Little Bar near Ohio State sent back to drawing board

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two bars flanking the north and south borders of Ohio State University’s campus face existential threats – if developers can get their projects approved. After hours of questions, criticisms and public comments, the University Impact District Review Board last week rejected two proposed apartment buildings along North High Street. Board members […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Cup O’ Joe to open location in Downtown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Coffee fanatics can soon find a Cup O’ Joe at two locations in Columbus. The Clintonville coffee shop on North High Street is poised to open a storefront Downtown this week, making it the second Cup O’ Joe location in the city, according to Amy Warner, the company’s director of operations. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Lohcally Artisan Chocolates opening first central Ohio location

POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) — A local chocolatier is fulfilling her dream of owning an artisan chocolate shop by launching a central Ohio storefront this week. Lohcally Artisan Chocolates is opening its first location at 77 W. Olentangy St. in Powell on Friday. The two-story retail space sprawling 1,597 square feet will showcase the chocolatier’s small-batch, […]
POWELL, OH
WKRC

Celebrated Columbus restaurant opening Cincinnati location

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A restaurant that was named the best new eatery in Columbus the year it opened is coming to Cincinnati. Kitchen Social is opening its first Cincinnati-area restaurant at the $150 million Montgomery Quarter development. The goal is to open this September. Subscribers to the Cincinnati...
CINCINNATI, OH
Light Reading

Starry will depart Columbus, Ohio, by June

Starry announced on Tuesday that it is pulling its fixed wireless access (FWA) service from Columbus, Ohio. The company had declared its plans to launch services there in June 2021, and has since reached over 350,000 homes, including 3,000 units of affordable housing through its Starry Connect program. The decision...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

50K+
Followers
17K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy