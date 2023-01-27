Read full article on original website
Gouverneur Central School District may soon use remote learning during snow days
GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Gouverneur Central School District may soon have a different plan during snow days. The Gouverneur Central School District now has the option to use fully remote instruction in place of snow days, according to a press release from District Superintendent Jacquelyn Kelly. As of...
Vet files notice of claim against St. Lawrence County volunteer fire departments
Dr. Wilfredo Perez, owner of the Java Vet Center, has filed a notice of claim against the Massena and Louisville fire departments, along with seven other volunteer fire departments. The notice claims negligence on fire crews that responded to a structure fire at the Java Veterinary Center around 3 a.m. on Oct. 28. Perez raised more than $60,000 in a Gofundme campaign after members of the public showed support, but the notice of claim has caused some backlash. For more information on the claim visit our story here. Photo Courtesy of Massena Professional Firefighters.
Veterinarian takes steps to sue fire departments after blaze destroys clinic
TOWN OF LOUISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Three months after flames destroyed a Massena-area veterinary clinic, the owner is taking steps to sue the fire departments that battled the blaze for $4.5 million. Dr. Wilfredo Perez, the owner of Java’s Veterinary Center, has filed a notice of claim against the...
Bear hugs tree in Potsdam
Gigi Gardinier, DeKalb, and an art student at SUNY Potsdam, won the most “North Country” award at the Frosty Fest Snowman competition held at Ives Park, Potsdam, Saturday. The event was sponsored by the North Country Children's Museum, SLC Arts and Potsdam Chamber of Commerce. NCNow photo by Cheryl Shumway.
Northern New York woman sentenced in 2021 murder
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A woman who pleaded guilty last year to a murder in the North Country has been sentenced. Nicole Cayea pleaded guilty last April to the 2021 murder of Crisie Luebbers in Lyon Mountain. The Clinton County district attorney announced Friday that Cayea was sentenced to 45...
Bus from Central NY company in crash with truck that killed six in North Country
Louisville, N.Y. — A bus involved in a crash with a truck that killed six people and hospitalized three Saturday belongs to a Central New York solar panel company. A 2021 Freightliner box truck and a 2013 express bus collided at about 6 a.m. on Route 37 in St. Lawrecnce County, according to a news release from the State Police. The crash was west of Massena not far from the St. Lawrence River.
6 dead, 3 seriously injured in crash of bus and box truck in North Country
Louisville, N.Y. -- Six people are dead and three people seriously injured after an early morning crash involving a bus and a box truck in St. Lawrence County Saturday. Around 6:02 a.m., troopers received reports of a serious crash on State Route 37 involving a 2021 Freightliner box truck and a 2013 express bus, according to a news release from the State Police. The crash was west of Massena not far from the St. Lawrence River.
Man allegedly flees traffic stop, hides on porch
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A Gouverneur man faces trespassing and resisting arrest charges following a traffic stop last week. St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say 27-year-old Darryl Boshane allegedly ran off after they pulled him over on Route 11 in the town of Canton last Wednesday. Deputies say...
