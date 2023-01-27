ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

Ray Worthington
3d ago

how is it that people that are not old enough to smoke or drink are presumed by some to be old enough to make life changing gender reassignment decisions?? It all seems hypocritical to me.

Marcus
4d ago

laws need to come between doctors and patients. we simply cannot allow doctors to play GOD!!!

B102.7

South Dakota Leads U.S. in One Key Economic Category

When it comes to making your money go a little bit further, South Dakota has got every other state in one key area. According to Stacker, the Mount Rushmore State has the nation's lowest rate of households that spend more than half of their income on rent. Of the 109,257...
KANSAS STATE
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota lawmakers file Gov. Kristi Noem’s anti-China farmland ban

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Legislation that would give South Dakota’s governor authority to block transactions involving foreign acquisitions of agriculture land was filed Tuesday. Republican Sen. Erin Tobin and Republican Rep. Gary Cammack are prime sponsors of SB-185 on behalf of Governor Kristi Noem. The bill’s introduction comes...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KX News

How much of the Biden-Harris investment goes to North Dakota?

MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — As the Biden-Harris Administration Invests $2.7 billion dollars to improve and expand rural electric infrastructure, how much will truly go to North Dakota? We all know we need electricity to keep everything running, but how difficult is it to provide electricity to our rural areas? $51 million dollars will go to […]
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
newscenter1.tv

“A win-win for everybody” S.D. Ellsworth Development Authority announces tentative but promising solution for EAFB residents

RAPID CITY, S.D. – South Dakota Ellsworth Development Authority (SDEDA) announced a tentative but promising solution, the Ellsworth Community Clean Water Project, to provide water to residents near the Ellsworth Air Force Base who were impacted by per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). “There are several different solutions that were...
RAPID CITY, SD
hubcityradio.com

Dakotans for Health react to passage of HJR5004

YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- The South Dakota House State Affairs Committee approved a constitutional amendment that would allow the state to require some Medicaid recipients to have a job. Voters approved a constitutional amendment to expand Medicaid coverage last November. Rick Weiland with “Dakotans for Health” who sponsored the amendment petition drive...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
hubcityradio.com

Senator Julie Frye-Mueller files a lawuit

PIERRE, S.D. (SDBA) — Suspended Republican state Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller of Rapid has filed a lawsuit Monday in Federal District Court in Pierre. Republican Sen. Tom Pischke from Dell Rapids announced that Frye-Mueller filed the lawsuit during an attempt to have the Senate reinstate her and pause the investigation.
PIERRE, SD
South Dakota Searchlight

Corrections secretary: Millions for prisons will ease overcrowding, boost security

PIERRE – In 2022, some inmates at the overcrowded women’s prison in Pierre were bunked in the gym, which closed the gym for every inmate living there.  The gym is open again, lawmakers learned Monday, but now a classroom is closed because it’s filled with overflow inmates. Department of Corrections Secretary Kellie Wasko offered several […] The post Corrections secretary: Millions for prisons will ease overcrowding, boost security appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
PIERRE, SD
agupdate.com

To cull or not to cull?

Cull cows can account for 15-30% of an annual ranch income, so marketing them strategically is vital. “That’s a good chunk of change that these cows can bring in,” Olivia Amundson, cow-calf specialist for South Dakota State University Extension, said during a recent Cattle HQ podcast. The monthly...
OKLAHOMA STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota 3rd worst for singles

(Fargo, ND) -- Valentine's Day is already coming up, but finding love is apparently pretty challenging for North Dakotans. WalletHub ranks the Peace Garden State as the 3rd worst for singles. The Personal Finance website took into account 30 key indicators in their study, including everything from share of adult...
CALIFORNIA STATE
kotatv.com

South Dakota state lawmakers spend nearly $32k on December Hawaii trip

PIERRE, S.D. - Twelve South Dakota state lawmakers racked up nearly $32,000 in expenses during a December 2022 trip to the “Council of State Governments” National Conference in Honolulu, Hawaii. That’s according to records released by Legislative Research Council (LRC) Director Reed Holwegner. Holwegner released the records, despite...
KANSAS STATE
KARE 11

Judges uphold Minnesota's 'Clean Car Rule'

ST PAUL, Minn. — Editor's note: The video above first aired on KARE 11 on May 21, 2021. The Minnesota Court of Appeals on Monday upheld the state's “Clean Car Rule,” which ties the state's vehicle emission standards to California regulations, as judges accepted assurances that California's planned phaseout of gasoline-powered cars won't automatically apply in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE

