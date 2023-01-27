Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Stock Market News for Jan 31, 2023
Wall Street closed sharply lower on Monday, dragged down by tech and energy stocks. Trade was laced with caution as investors braced for a busy earnings week and prepared for yet another rate hike by the Fed in its February meet. All three major indexes ended in the red. How...
Zacks.com
Markets Close at Session Lows Ahead of Massive Data, Fed
Markets started out this morning ahead of the opening bell sluggish. There did not seem much, if any, appetite to drive the rally that’s sent up major indices in four or five of the past seven sessions (depending on the index), and we see these indices closing at session lows today. The Dow dropped -260 points, -0.77%, and it was the outperformer. The S&P 500 was -1.30% on the day, while the Nasdaq sank -227 points, -1.96%. The Russell 2000 was -1.30%.
Zacks.com
Should JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) Be on Your Investing Radar?
JPSE - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 11/15/2016. The fund is sponsored by J.P. Morgan. It has amassed assets over $324.36 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Small Cap Blend segment of the US equity market. Why...
Zacks.com
Best ETF Areas of January Up At Least 25%
Wall Street was superbly upbeat in 2023, with the S&P 500 (up 6%), the Dow Jones (up 2.5%), the Nasdaq (up 11%) and the Russell 2000 (up 8.5%) offering handsome returns in the past month (as of Jan 27, 2023). The Nasdaq composite has witnessed its fastest start to a new year since 2019 as rates dived to start the New Year (read: ETFs to Play Nasdaq's Fastest Start Since 2019).
Zacks.com
Top-Performing ETFs of Last Week
Wall Street was modestly upbeat last week. The S&P 500, the Dow Jones, the Nasdaq and the Russell 2000 added 2.5%, 1.8%, 4.32% and 2.4% last week, respectively. The U.S. benchmark treasury yields were modest on most days last week. The week started with a 3.52% yield and ended at that level only while hitting a weekly low of 3.46%. The decline in the U.S. treasury yields triggered the stock market rally.
Biden Grabs Female Reporter's Hand, Gets Inches From Her Face When Asked About Why the U.S. Health Emergency Will End
On Tuesday, President Joe Biden displayed another instance of questionable behavior. A reporter asked him a question about the end of the U.S. state of emergency, which is set for May 11th.
Biden Says 'No President Added More to U.S. Debt Than Me' as Federal Debt is Set to Rise $16.411 Trillion from 2021-2032
In a recent speech, President Joe Biden stated that he had added more to the national debt of the United States than any other president in history, saying, "No President added more to the debt in 4 years than my President… I misspoke - 25% of our country’s entire debt."
Russian Politician Calls for Nuclear Strike on United States
"There is no other way to talk to these fools," State Duma member and former military commander Andrey Gurulyov said.
Biden Touts $1.2 Trillion Infrastructure Spending Splurge as He Shuts Down Negotiations on Debt Ceiling
President Joe Biden gave a speech on Monday, highlighting a tunnel project funded by the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed in 2021. Despite acknowledging the need to curb the nation's debt, which breached the $31.3 trillion debt ceiling on January 19, he refuses to negotiate spending cuts with Republicans.
Zacks.com
Why Altria (MO) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term
Taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for new and old investors, and Zacks Premium offers many different ways to do both. The research service features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, all of which will help you become a smarter, more confident investor.
Zacks.com
Looking for a Fast-paced Momentum Stock at a Bargain? Consider Navient (NAVI)
Momentum investing is essentially the opposite of the tried-and-tested Wall Street adage -- "buy low and sell high." Investors following this investing style typically avoid betting on cheap stocks and waiting long for them to recover. They believe instead that one could make far more money in lesser time by "buying high and selling higher."
Zacks.com
Bull of the Day: Halliburton (HAL)
HAL - Free Report) reported Q4 adjusted net income per share of 72 cents last week, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 67 cents and well above the year-ago quarter profit of 36 cents (adjusted). The outperformance reflects stronger-than-expected profit from both its divisions. Revenues of $5.6 billion were 30.5%...
Zacks.com
Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (SPRB) Now Trades Above Golden Cross: Time to Buy?
SPRB - Free Report) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, SPRB's 50-day simple moving average broke out above its 200-day moving average; this is known as a "golden cross." There's a reason traders love a golden cross --...
Zacks.com
3 Aerospace-Defense Stocks to Watch as Air Traffic Prospects Look Bright
Impressive projections for airline revenues, as stated by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), bode well for aerospace-defense stocks that are engaged in commercial aerospace-related operations. Yet pandemic-induced supply-chain disruption in the U.S. defense electronics space remains a threat to stocks in the aerospace-defense space. Nevertheless, the outlook remains bright for the defense side of the aerospace-defense industry, cushioned by steady government support, which should keep investors interested in this industry. The frontrunners in the aerospace-defense industry are Lockheed Martin (
Zacks.com
Not the Best Time for the Semi Equipment Industry
The primary drivers of wafer fab equipment (WFE) demand are the strength of semiconductor demand and the existing capacity level. Other factors, such as constraints on selling semiconductors to China, the possibility of a recession, inflationary pressures and rising interest rates that impact consumer spending, or the diversion of consumer funds to leisure and/or travel activity affect one or both of the primary factors.
Zacks.com
4 Stocks to Watch From a Prospering Entertainment Industry
WWE - Free Report) , iQIYI (. CURI - Free Report) . Companies have been focusing on a superior product strategy and prudent capital investments. Steady recovery in the advertising spending environment and resumption of production pipelines bode well for film and television production companies. Industry Description. The Zacks Film...
Comments / 0