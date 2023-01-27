Budzinski gives first House floor speech

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Rep. Nikki Budzinski (D-IL) spoke on the House floor for the first time Friday.

In her one-minute speech, she highlighted her recent appointments to the House Agricultural Committee and the House Committee on Veteran’s Affairs as well as her commitment for bipartisanship.

“I’m a trade unionist who came to Congress because too many Americans work hard every single day and still find themselves struggling to make ends meet,” Budzinski said. “I’m here to work across the aisle on common sense solutions for working families in the Heartland.”

Budzinski represents large portions of the Metro East, Springfield, Decatur and Champaign-Urbana.

You can watch Budzinski’s full speech here .

