Quarles makes stop in Christian County
Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture and Republican candidate for governor Ryan Quarles made a stop Tuesday morning at the Christian County Courthouse as he promotes the Ag-Tag program. It allows Kentuckians who have a farm tag on their truck to donate $10 and Quarles says most of the money benefits youth...
Former FUMC daycare worker looking to have sentence, conviction vacated
One of the former workers convicted for child abuse at the First United Methodist Church daycare is looking to have her conviction overturned. Nina Morgan—who was found guilty by a jury of one count of third-degree criminal child abuse, a misdemeanor—is being represented by defense attorney Aaron Baker as she goes through the appeal process. Baker informed Special Judge Brian Wiggins in Muhlenberg County Circuit Court Monday that since Circuit Judge John Atkins was recused by the Kentucky Supreme Court from presiding over the case, he believes it shows that some of his rulings should not stand, including his decision for Morgan to serve a 12-month sentence. A jury had been unable to come to an agreement on a sentence for Morgan.
Trial postponed for Fort Campbell soldier charged with murder
Trial has been postponed for a Fort Campbell solider accused of murdering his pregnant wife. Sgt. First Class Joseph Santiago, a soldier with the Fifth Special Forces group, is charged with murder and injury of an unborn child in the death of Meghan Santiago, his pregnant wife. The incident occurred of Fort Campbell on September 27, 2021 and Joseph Santiago was arrested on the following day.
Man arrested for alleged assault, wanton endangerment
A man accused of pointing a gun during an altercation with his wife was arrested on multiple charges early Sunday morning. It happened just after 3 a.m. at a Denzil Drive apartment and the Hopkinsville police report alleges 21-year old Cornelius Moseley of Hopkinsville assaulted his wife and then pointed a gun at her and three friends in the residence.
Hampton Premium Meats moving to new building Feb. 6
Hampton Premium Meats will be moving to its new building right next to its historic location on Pembroke Road on Monday of next week. Owners say the new building will have more options including a grill to serve Hampton Premium Meats products as breakfast and lunch items, which will open a few weeks after the retail store.
Two arrested after man allegedly assaults, robs his mother
Two men were arrested on robbery-related charges on Hickory Ridge Circle Sunday night after one of them assaulted his own mother to take cash from her purse. An arrest citation for 47-year old Arby Kimble of Hopkinsville says he went to his mother’s home asking for money and that he grabbed her purse that was hanging on a door.
Norma Ann Downs
(Age 88, of Hopkinsville) Funeral mass will be Friday February 3rd at 11:30am at Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Green Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Friday from 10am till 11am at the church with rosary at 11am. Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Roscoe David Brown
(Age 90, of Cadiz) Funeral service will be Wednesday February 1st at 1pm at Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Green Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Wednesday from 11am till the service hour at Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home.
Winter Weather Advisory from 2 until 10 p.m. Tuesday
With many roadways still ice and sleet-covered, the National Weather Service has issued another Winter Weather Advisory for Southwestern Kentucky and Middle Tennessee from 2 p.m. until 10 p.m. Tuesday. It includes Christian, Todd, Trigg, Montgomery and Stewart counties and forecasters say minor amounts of freezing rain and less than...
Tigers Fall to Red Devils in Final Seconds
It was another tough loss Saturday for Hopkinsville as Owensboro rolled into town and found a three to secure a one point lead, 67-66, with under five seconds to go. Head Coach Anthony Babb said in postgame they discussed no threes and no and-1 chances coming out of the timeout after Bubba Leavell hit two free throws to give the Tigers a two point lead.
