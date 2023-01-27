Read full article on original website
Clarksburg City Council to consider change to charter to resolve election issue, adoption of 2022 comprehensive plan Thursday
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Clarksburg City Council will meet Thursday and start discussion on two major topics for the city. First, council will consider a resolution to amend Sections 5, 25 and 38 of the city charter to effectively realign elections by having three council seats up for election for one-year terms, as well as one Clarksburg Water Board seat up for a three-year term, in a municipal election that would be held June 6.
Upshur County Community Calendar
Parks & Recreation Advisory Board Meeting, 6-7 p.m., Buckhannon City Council chambers, 70 E. Main St. Or join the GoToMeeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone: https://meet.goto.com/656939189. Or dial in using your phone: United States: +1-646-749-3122 Access Code: 656-939-189.
French Creek Freddie's forecast, other activities planned for Thursday at West Virginia Wildlife Center
FRENCH CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) — Punxsutawney Phil may be the more well-known groundhog, but West Virginia’s French Creek Freddie will more than hold his own when it comes to forecasting the weather. In fact, since coming on the scene in 1978, Freddie has actually been more accurate...
Old is new again: New Buckhannon (West Virginia) shop dedicated to old-time cards, games
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — The doors to Fuzzy Dingo: Cards and Games opened recently for the very first time at 22 North Kanawha St. in Buckhannon. With a remodeled space and splashes of orange and blue covering the walls, the owners are excited to be creating a space for others to partake in their shared love of old-school games.
Girls on the Run NCWV looking for Lewis County Runners
Girls on the Run North Central WV is looking for girls in grades 3 through six to form a Lewis County chapter of the organization. Girls on the Run is a research-based program that is designed to inspire girls of all abilities to strengthen confidence and other important life skills through dynamic, interactive lessons and physical activity.
WVU Medicine, Marion Co., West Virginia, Chamber promote women's heart health
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Today marks the first day of American Heart Month, and as in years previous, the Fairmont Medical Center and Marion County Chamber of Commerce are promoting the importance of heart health in women with “Go Red for Women Day” on Friday, as well as further awareness initiatives throughout the month.
Calendar of Events for Wednesday
Lost Creek Seniors meeting, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Lost Creek Community Building. Catered luncheon at noon. Linda Coffman, 304-745-4983.
LCHS FFA attends FFA Day at the Legislature
On Monday, January 30, members of the Lewis County FFA traveled to Charleston where they participated in FFA Day at the Legislature. They started the morning off with attending an advocacy training. Following the training, they went to the capital to talk with Roger Hanshaw, speaker of the House, who picked their brains about parliamentary procedure, and Lewis County’s district representative, Adam Burkhammer, who discussed the new bill being introduced about animal welfare that could have a huge effect on animal agriculture.
University's Josh Edwards wins McCoy Award
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — It was hard work and dedication that led University High’s Josh Edwards to becoming one of the top distance runners in the state. It was his sacrifice that helped lead the Hawks to a Class AAA state track title in 2022. For a...
Injury status, fouls and free throw performance loom as critical in WVU trip to TCU
There's life in WVU's men's basketball program yet. Left but all for dead by many observers after a disappointing home loss to Texas, the Mountaineers have rallied for two consecutive wins and are back in position to vie for an NCAA bid as they travel to Fort Worth, Texas, to face TCU in the first of its return games in the Big 12's double-round robin schedule.
WVU football adds defensive lineman to 2023 class
West Virginia head coach Neal Brown noted that his program would not have a busy signing day in February, as it received most of its letters of intent in the early December period, but the Mountaineers did add one player to its incoming 2023 roster on Wednesday when Corey McIntyre, Jr., followed up on his verbal commitment with his official signing.
LC Junior Wrestling host Coalfield North Regionals
Lewis County Junior Wrestling had a big weekend with two competitions including the Coalfields North Regional which was hosted at Lewis County High School. Prior to the Coalfield Regionals the team participated in the Bridgeport Brawl were six Lewis County wrestlers took first place in their respective divisions including three girls division champions.
Seth Horne, Jeremiah Mitchell go undefeated to lead Bearcats in Viking Smash duals
PETERSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Grafton's Seth Horne and Jeremiah Mitchell grappled their way to undefeated records to lead the Bearcat wrestlers to a 2-7 overall team record in the Viking Smash duals tournament in Petersburg last Friday and Saturday. “I was proud of the way our team competed,...
WVU falls to No. 15 TCU in Fort Worth
West Virginia went to Fort Worth Wednesday night looking for a season sweep of No. 15 TCU, but instead, it was the Horned Frogs who got revenge for the Mountaineers’ 74-64 victory 13 days ago in Morgantown. This time Texas Christian (17-5, 6-3) turned the tables on WVU (13-9,...
Notre Dame boys knock off Southern Garrett for first home win
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — For the first time this season, Notre Dame boys basketball’s home fans got to see a win. After a rough start to the season that included losses in all seven home games and just one road victory at Parkersburg Catholic, the Irish got into the win column on Angelo Basile Court on Tuesday, defeating Southern Garrett (Md.) 53-46. Balanced scoring and effective deep shooting led Notre Dame (2-14) past the visiting Rams.
WATCH: West Virginia Mountaineers - TCU Horned Frogs Highlights, Interview
Highlights and a brief post-game interview from Bob Huggins following West Virginia's lethargic 76-72 loss to TCU in Big 12 basketball action. The Mountaineers allowed the Horned Frogs to get to the basket at will as they shot 52% from the field in the victory.
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Bob Huggins 1/30/23
West Virginia mens basketball head coach Bob Huggins discusses preparing for an opponent the second time around in a season and the positives and negatives of having multiple players who can take the lead in crunch time. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to...
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Womens Basketball Danni Nichols 1/31/23
West Virginia guard Danni Nichols notes that finding a way to win without teammate Madisen Smith at TCU was another sign of progress for Dawn Plitzuweit's first Mountaineer squad. Basketball. Danni Nichols. Big 12. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium...
WVU's Erik Stevenson takes Big 12 newcomer weekly honor
West Virginia's Erik Stevenson collected his first Big 12 Newcomer of the Week honor after helping the Mountaineers teams to a pair of wins. Included was an 80-77 victory over Auburn in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge, which resulted in a 7-3 Big 12 advantage. Stevenson recorded a career-high 31 points...
The Inevitable Ups and Downs
It’s been a few weeks since I’ve written a column, there has been so much content and so little space to put it in, and I figured you’d rather read actual sports coverage rather than my ramblings. The last week or so has been tough on Lewis...
