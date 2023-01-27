Read full article on original website
KCTV 5
New area code coming to 816 region
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After a 21-year delay, an overlay plan and the introduction of a new area code is coming to Missouri, according to a release Monday from the Missouri Public Service Commission. The 816 area code primarily serves the communities of Kansas City, St. Joseph, Savannah, Richmond,...
See the Missouri Small Town Named a ‘Must Visit’ for Some Reason
Please don't take this wrong if you happen to be from and/or love the Missouri small town that was just named a "must visit" by a national site. I'm just a little surprised by the choice of this one over others. Thrillist is a pretty major national site so I...
Why One Man Built a Memorial to the Trail of Tears in Missouri
Have you ever had an event in your life so affect you that it changed the trajectory of your journey and sent you off into a new adventure? That happened to a Missouri man who had one singular moment affect him so deeply, he built a memorial to the Trail of Tears in Missouri.
Call of the Cryptid: Beaman Monster (gorilla-wolf-coyote thing) of Missouri
What is the Beaman Monster from the Sedalia area of Missouri? It’s another piece of evidence that people can’t get their story straight, but want to create a monster and call it “folklore.” In this case, it’s some extra-blurry Missouri folklore, but folklore nonetheless. Some sources online say it’s shaped like a gorilla, others maintain it looks like a wolf or coyote. So, at best, one might call it a gorilla-wolf-coyote thingie, aside from the Beaman Monster, or whatever official scientific name one might assign to a gorilla-wolf-coyote thingie.
kjluradio.com
Freezing rain prompts some central Missouri schools to cancel Monday classes
Boonville R-1 Cooper County R-4 in Bunceton. College Park Christian Academy in Columbia (2 hour delay) Columbia Public Schools (2 hour delay) High Road School of Boone County (2 hour delay) State Technical College in Linn (Classes start at 10 a.m.)
Kait 8
Crews respond to several ice-related crashes on I-55 in southeast Mo.
NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - First responders and transportation officials are urging drives to stay off of roadways in the Heartland, but if travel is necessary, to take it slow. Most roads remain slick from sleet, snow and freezing rain Monday evening into Tuesday morning, January 31. Interstate 55...
Harrisonville bust shows long reach of human trafficking
No place is immune to the dangers of human trafficking, not even a small town like Harrisonville, Missouri. To illustrate just how pervasive human trafficking is Northwest Missouri State Small Business Development Center director Rebecca Lobina recalls a story told to her by federal officials about a bust in Harrisonville.
kjluradio.com
Missouri National Guard infantry unit prepares for deployment to the Middle East
The Missouri National Guard announces it’s deploying soldiers to the Middle East. A deployment ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, February 4 at 10 a.m. for the Missouri Army National Guard’s 1-138th Infantry Regiment out of Kansas City. The ceremony will be held at the Pattonville High School in Maryland Heights.
Growing restaurant chain opens new location in Missouri
If you love loaded fries, buffalo chicken, and roast beef sandwiches, you may be interested to learn that a popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Missouri. Read on to learn more.
nodawaynews.com
Maryville council approves engineering contract for East Thompson trail
At the January 23 Maryville City Council meeting, Great River Associates, Springfield, was approved to provide engineering services for the East Thompson Street Trail Project. The project will be from E. Thompson Street from South Davis to South Laura. It will feature an eight foot wide concrete trail approximately 1,600 linear feet.
3 Notorious Outlaws Lie Together Forever in 1 Missouri Cemetery
They once rode with Jesse James. Now, three of the most notorious outlaws all lie together forever in one Missouri cemetery although they took entirely different roads to get there. Lee's Summit Historical Cemetery is on the southeast part of 3rd Street in Lee's Summit, Missouri. It looks like just...
southarkansassun.com
$500 Monthly Payments Being Issued In Missouri Under Guaranteed Income Program
$500 worth of monthly payments are being issued in the state of Missouri for 18 months. These payments are under Missouri’s Guaranteed Basic Income cash assistance program. In December 2022, Missouri Governor Tishaura Jones has signed the Working Families Bill into law. This bill established the state’s Guaranteed Basic Income cash assistance program. The program used $52 million of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding. $5 million of the funding provided around 440 households with $500 monthly payments for 18 months. The remaining funds from ARPA were directed to healthcare and public safety by creating better opportunities for the youth.
kjluradio.com
UPDATED: Winter Weather Advisory extended until midnight for some portions of the state
UPDATED: The Advisory has now been upgraded to a Winter Weather Warning for Texas County and much of southern Missouri. The National Weather Service says the area can expect heavy mixed precipitation through midnight tonight. Meanwhile, the Winter Weather Advisory continues for Laclede, Phelps, and Pulaski Counties until midnight where...
2 from St. Joseph hospitalized after car strikes a tree
DEKALB COUNTY —Two people were injured in an accident just after 8a.m. Tuesday in DeKalb County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2021 Kia K5 driven by Michelle L. Ray, 42, St. Joseph, was northbound on MO 31 at Route V file miles north of Clarksdale. The driver...
publicnewsservice.org
MO Schools' Seclusion, Restraint Incidents Shared for First Time
Missourians can now see how often their schools use seclusion and restraint to address student behavior. A 2021 law requires that schools report these incidents to the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, beginning this school year. State Rep. Ian Mackey - D-St. Louis - said he proposed the...
‘Never know what you’re going to come across’: Possible prehistoric bison fossil unearthed in Missouri
David Jamerson and Mike Ruth are just some good old boys, never meanin' no harm.
Can You Have Backyard Chickens in Missouri Cities? – It Depends
This is not a new question, but it's one that's taken on new meaning with the skyrocketing price of eggs. Can you have backyard chickens in Missouri cities? The truth is it's a more complicated answer than you might think. It depends on a number of factors. As CNN reported...
933kwto.com
Winter Weather Advisory Sunday Afternoon Through Monday Morning
A mix of freezing drizzle, light sleet and light snow is expected in the Ozarks from late Sunday afternoon into Monday morning. Late Sunday afternoon, numerous crashes were reported in Springfield, including a jackknifed tanker that closed the ramp from northbound Highway 65 to I-44. The tanker was later moved...
