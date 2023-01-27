ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryville, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCTV 5

New area code coming to 816 region

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After a 21-year delay, an overlay plan and the introduction of a new area code is coming to Missouri, according to a release Monday from the Missouri Public Service Commission. The 816 area code primarily serves the communities of Kansas City, St. Joseph, Savannah, Richmond,...
MISSOURI STATE
FanSided

Call of the Cryptid: Beaman Monster (gorilla-wolf-coyote thing) of Missouri

What is the Beaman Monster from the Sedalia area of Missouri? It’s another piece of evidence that people can’t get their story straight, but want to create a monster and call it “folklore.” In this case, it’s some extra-blurry Missouri folklore, but folklore nonetheless. Some sources online say it’s shaped like a gorilla, others maintain it looks like a wolf or coyote. So, at best, one might call it a gorilla-wolf-coyote thingie, aside from the Beaman Monster, or whatever official scientific name one might assign to a gorilla-wolf-coyote thingie.
SEDALIA, MO
Kait 8

Crews respond to several ice-related crashes on I-55 in southeast Mo.

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - First responders and transportation officials are urging drives to stay off of roadways in the Heartland, but if travel is necessary, to take it slow. Most roads remain slick from sleet, snow and freezing rain Monday evening into Tuesday morning, January 31. Interstate 55...
SIKESTON, MO
nodawaynews.com

Maryville council approves engineering contract for East Thompson trail

At the January 23 Maryville City Council meeting, Great River Associates, Springfield, was approved to provide engineering services for the East Thompson Street Trail Project. The project will be from E. Thompson Street from South Davis to South Laura. It will feature an eight foot wide concrete trail approximately 1,600 linear feet.
MARYVILLE, MO
southarkansassun.com

$500 Monthly Payments Being Issued In Missouri Under Guaranteed Income Program

$500 worth of monthly payments are being issued in the state of Missouri for 18 months. These payments are under Missouri’s Guaranteed Basic Income cash assistance program. In December 2022, Missouri Governor Tishaura Jones has signed the Working Families Bill into law. This bill established the state’s Guaranteed Basic Income cash assistance program. The program used $52 million of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding. $5 million of the funding provided around 440 households with $500 monthly payments for 18 months. The remaining funds from ARPA were directed to healthcare and public safety by creating better opportunities for the youth.
MISSOURI STATE
publicnewsservice.org

MO Schools' Seclusion, Restraint Incidents Shared for First Time

Missourians can now see how often their schools use seclusion and restraint to address student behavior. A 2021 law requires that schools report these incidents to the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, beginning this school year. State Rep. Ian Mackey - D-St. Louis - said he proposed the...
MISSOURI STATE
933kwto.com

Winter Weather Advisory Sunday Afternoon Through Monday Morning

A mix of freezing drizzle, light sleet and light snow is expected in the Ozarks from late Sunday afternoon into Monday morning. Late Sunday afternoon, numerous crashes were reported in Springfield, including a jackknifed tanker that closed the ramp from northbound Highway 65 to I-44. The tanker was later moved...
SPRINGFIELD, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy