2 FAANG Stocks Investors Should Buy Hand Over Fist for 2023

Meta Platforms and Netflix are undergoing significant business transformations. Amazon and Alphabet are cheaply valued, despite plans to cut costs. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Best Cathie Wood Stock to Buy: Tesla Stock vs. Shopify Stock

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) are among Cathie Wood's top holdings. In this video, I will evaluate these two growth stocks to determine which is the better stock to buy. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan. 25, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 27,...
Investing $100,000 in These Stocks in 2023 Could Get You $1 Million by 2033

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Obviously, if we knew with certainty which stocks...
US Stocks Open Lower; Dow Drops 125 Points

U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Dow Jones dropping around 125 points on Wednesday. Following the market opening Wednesday, the Dow traded down 0.37% to 33,960.34 while the NASDAQ fell 0.21% to 11,559.87. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.18% to 4,069.44. Check This Out: Check Out 3...
2 Cheap 11.2% Dividend Stocks and 1 Paying “Just” 9.5%

Today we’ll discuss a duo of cheap dividend stocks paying 11.2%. And, for good measure, we’ll throw in another bargain even though it “only” yields 9.5%. I jest because I love. Dividends, that is. And bear markets don’t usually last much longer than this. So, it is double-digit yield shopping we go.
Why Snap Stock Is Diving Today

Snap Inc SNAP shares are trading lower Wednesday after the company reported fourth-quarter results and withheld forward guidance, citing "uncertainties related to the operating environment." Snap also noted that first-quarter revenue is down 7% quarter-to-date. SNAP Q4 Revenue: $1.3 billion in line with estimates. SNAP Q4 EPS: $0.14 beat estimates...
