Dauphin County, PA

local21news.com

Home collapses following fire in Northumberland County

MOUNT CARMEL TWP, NORTHUMBERLAND CO, (WOLF) — Flames tore through multiple homes in Northumberland County Tuesday night and into early Wednesday morning. Officials say calls came in for a house fire at the intersection of Railroad Street and 2nd Street in Mount Carmel Township just after 10 PM on Tuesday.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Lititz man allegedly flees from police, threatens to kill officers

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A Lititz man is in prison after trying to break into a home, pushing a police officer, fleeing from police and threatening to assault and kill them. The Lititz Borough Police Department (LBPD) says police got a call around 8:10 p.m. Monday night to...
LITITZ, PA
local21news.com

Pedestrian killed from Route 322 injuries identified as Palmyra man

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A pedestrian has died after suffering injuries from being hit by a car on Route 322 in Swatara Township. Police say Pritesh Patel, 39, of Palmyra was struck by the vehicle Friday, Jan. 27 around 8:50 p.m. The incident happened in the area of...
PALMYRA, PA
Daily Voice

Trio Robbed Berks Shop At Gunpoint, Cops Say

Three men are charged with armed robbery after police say they stormed a Berks County 7-Eleven and robbed the cashier at gunpoint. Police in Spring Township were called to the convenience store at 3100 State Hill Road at about 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, the department said in a statement.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Drug investigation in Carlisle leads to arrest of nine people

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — After a series of complaints of criminal activity, the Carlisle Police Department (CPD) began an investigation into a home on the 100 block of N. East Street. Police say a search warrant was filed on Jan. 12 by several law enforcements. According to authorities,...
CARLISLE, PA
local21news.com

Unconscious person saved from carbon monoxide emergency in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — One individual is alive thanks to the quick action taken by fire crews in Dover Township. According to Dover Township Fire Department, the incident happened on Thursday at around 5:09 p.m. Officials say when they arrived on scene, they discovered one unconscious person in...
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

House fire leads to death of 71-year-old woman in Berks Co.

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A 71-year-old woman has been identified after being found dead in a house fire in Berks County. Police say they got a call around 5 a.m. Jan. 25 regarding a structure fire where Dana Oakes of Alsace Township was found dead inside the home.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Wendy's ex-employee points gun at co-workers during fight in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities have arrested a previous employee of Wendy's who they say pulled out a gun during a fight with coworkers at the fast food chain. According to the Northwest Regional Police Department, the incident happened on Jan. 29 at around 9:16 p.m. at the Wendy's on the 1660 block of S. Market St.
abc27.com

Crews battle fire under Harrisburg’s Mulberry Street Bridge

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Fire crews responded to the fire under Harrisburg’s Mulberry Street Bridge on Saturday, Jan. 28. According to Squad 8 of the Harrisburg Bureau of Fire, crews were sent to an area under the Mulberry Street Bridge for smoke in the area. When units arrived,...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Harrisburg considering fencing to keep people out of Mulberry St. encampment

Harrisburg, PA — The City of Harrisburg is considering temporary fencing to keep people out of the Mulberry Street Bridge homeless encampment. “If the Capital Area Coalition Against Homelessness can't convince the remaining people to leave, we are going to have to explore putting up temporary fencing in the area and basically shutting off that area to the public to address a public safety issue area,” said Matt Maisel, Harrisburg City Spokesperson.
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Southbound Route 849 closed for emergency bridge repairs in Perry Co.

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — PennDOT announced Tuesday that southbound Route 849 in Perry County will be closed between Mulberry Street and Bloomfield Avenue in Newport Borough. Officials say the closure is for workers to perform an emergency repair on the bridge spanning Little Buffalo Creek. These repairs are...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

2 alarm fire damages casket company in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A two-alarm fire damaged a casket company in York County on Saturday, Jan 28. According to fire officials, crews were dispatched around 4 p.m. The fire occurred at an industrial building located in the 2800 block of Black Bridge Road in Manchester Township, York County.
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

FOUND | Endangered man missing in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | Love has been found safe and sound. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Officials are actively searching for an endangered missing man in Lancaster County. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Lancaster County, 60-year-old James Love has been missing since Saturday at 10 a.m.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

