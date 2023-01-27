Read full article on original website
Home collapses following fire in Northumberland County
MOUNT CARMEL TWP, NORTHUMBERLAND CO, (WOLF) — Flames tore through multiple homes in Northumberland County Tuesday night and into early Wednesday morning. Officials say calls came in for a house fire at the intersection of Railroad Street and 2nd Street in Mount Carmel Township just after 10 PM on Tuesday.
Lititz man allegedly flees from police, threatens to kill officers
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A Lititz man is in prison after trying to break into a home, pushing a police officer, fleeing from police and threatening to assault and kill them. The Lititz Borough Police Department (LBPD) says police got a call around 8:10 p.m. Monday night to...
Pedestrian killed from Route 322 injuries identified as Palmyra man
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A pedestrian has died after suffering injuries from being hit by a car on Route 322 in Swatara Township. Police say Pritesh Patel, 39, of Palmyra was struck by the vehicle Friday, Jan. 27 around 8:50 p.m. The incident happened in the area of...
Trio Robbed Berks Shop At Gunpoint, Cops Say
Three men are charged with armed robbery after police say they stormed a Berks County 7-Eleven and robbed the cashier at gunpoint. Police in Spring Township were called to the convenience store at 3100 State Hill Road at about 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, the department said in a statement.
Drug investigation in Carlisle leads to arrest of nine people
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — After a series of complaints of criminal activity, the Carlisle Police Department (CPD) began an investigation into a home on the 100 block of N. East Street. Police say a search warrant was filed on Jan. 12 by several law enforcements. According to authorities,...
Victims ID'd In Fatal Upper Macungie Crash: Coroner
Officials have identified the two men killed in an accident on a rural Lehigh County road Sunday evening. Christoper C. Schaffer, 25, and Patrick A. Phyrillas, 22, both of Reading, were passengers in a vehicle that collided with a tractor-trailer on Jan. 29, said county Coroner Daniel A. Buglio in a release.
Teenager charged after doing burnouts on fire station helipad in Lancaster Co.
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A teenager has been charged after causing over $1,400 dollars in damages to a fire station's helipad in Stevens. Officials say police had several phone calls about Viacheslav Dziuba, 19, doing burnouts with his vehicle on the Stevens Fire Company's helipad. The incident happened...
Unconscious person saved from carbon monoxide emergency in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — One individual is alive thanks to the quick action taken by fire crews in Dover Township. According to Dover Township Fire Department, the incident happened on Thursday at around 5:09 p.m. Officials say when they arrived on scene, they discovered one unconscious person in...
Gun pulled by Harrisburg councilman as he stops burglar; councilman speaks out
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Update: New details in the case of an armed Harrisburg City Councilman who stopped a would-be-burglar in the act. With a gun drawn, Councilman Ralph Rodriguez engaged the suspect early Saturday morning. Ring Doorbell video alerted Rodriguez to the potential burglar at his business, All...
Man threatens to kill police officers, shoot up station in Cumberland Co. : Police
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A Camp Hill man is facing six charges after allegedly threatening to kill police officers and shoot up a police station. Police say a call was received around 7:32 p.m. about an incident on the 100 block of Sherwood Circle in Enola. A man,...
House fire leads to death of 71-year-old woman in Berks Co.
BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A 71-year-old woman has been identified after being found dead in a house fire in Berks County. Police say they got a call around 5 a.m. Jan. 25 regarding a structure fire where Dana Oakes of Alsace Township was found dead inside the home.
Exclusive: New details emerge about a York County family killed in pre-planned suicide
West Manchester Twp., York County (WHP) — New information is coming to light in the suicide pact by a family of three in York County. In an exclusive interview with CBS21’s Michael Gorsegner, investigators lay out the evidence found on the scene and why the family decided to die together.
Wendy's ex-employee points gun at co-workers during fight in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities have arrested a previous employee of Wendy's who they say pulled out a gun during a fight with coworkers at the fast food chain. According to the Northwest Regional Police Department, the incident happened on Jan. 29 at around 9:16 p.m. at the Wendy's on the 1660 block of S. Market St.
Crews battle fire under Harrisburg’s Mulberry Street Bridge
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Fire crews responded to the fire under Harrisburg’s Mulberry Street Bridge on Saturday, Jan. 28. According to Squad 8 of the Harrisburg Bureau of Fire, crews were sent to an area under the Mulberry Street Bridge for smoke in the area. When units arrived,...
US 22 eastbound and westbound lanes cleared after multi-vehicle crash
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | The multi-vehicle crash that led to all east and westbound lanes on US 22 to close has been cleared according to 511PA. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | A multi-vehicle crash on US 22 Tuesday morning led to lanes being closed according to 511PA. 511PA says...
Harrisburg considering fencing to keep people out of Mulberry St. encampment
Harrisburg, PA — The City of Harrisburg is considering temporary fencing to keep people out of the Mulberry Street Bridge homeless encampment. “If the Capital Area Coalition Against Homelessness can't convince the remaining people to leave, we are going to have to explore putting up temporary fencing in the area and basically shutting off that area to the public to address a public safety issue area,” said Matt Maisel, Harrisburg City Spokesperson.
Southbound Route 849 closed for emergency bridge repairs in Perry Co.
PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — PennDOT announced Tuesday that southbound Route 849 in Perry County will be closed between Mulberry Street and Bloomfield Avenue in Newport Borough. Officials say the closure is for workers to perform an emergency repair on the bridge spanning Little Buffalo Creek. These repairs are...
Group of elderly people sent to the hospital after DUI crash in Lancaster Co.
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities have arrested an 18-year-old man after allegedly crashing into a car filled with elderly people, while he was on drugs. According to Pennsylvania State Police in Lancaster, the wreck happened on Jan. 22 at around 2:09 p.m. on Beaver Valley Pike and Brenneman Rd. in Strasburg Twp.
2 alarm fire damages casket company in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A two-alarm fire damaged a casket company in York County on Saturday, Jan 28. According to fire officials, crews were dispatched around 4 p.m. The fire occurred at an industrial building located in the 2800 block of Black Bridge Road in Manchester Township, York County.
FOUND | Endangered man missing in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | Love has been found safe and sound. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Officials are actively searching for an endangered missing man in Lancaster County. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Lancaster County, 60-year-old James Love has been missing since Saturday at 10 a.m.
