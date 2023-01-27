Harrisburg Mom Of Five, Jessica Serrano Dies Three Days Before 31st Birthday

Jessica "Jessy" M. Serrano, a Harrisburg 30-year-old mother of five children, who unexpectedly died on Friday, January 20, 2023, at Holy Spirit Hospital— just three days before her 31st birthday, according to her family.

"Jessica had a medical emergency on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, that rendered her unconscious, and was (rushed) to the hospital," according to a GoFundMe page launched for the family.

"As of Thursday, the doctors confirmed that she is legally brain dead. I tried to hold on to hope that she would pull through and come back to me. But on Friday, January 20th at 10:56 p.m. at 30 years young my daughter went to be with the lord," her mother Maria Ruben Adorno posted on a GoFundMe launched to "help with funeral expenses and ongoing care of her children."

The Brooklyn-born mom was, "a loving and caring woman, who gave to others and helped those who needed it. Energetic and funny, she had a spiritual side and prayed to her God regularly," as written in her obituary.

She was a former student and ROTC member of John Harris High School, according to her obituary. She was also an "accomplished artist, she enjoyed painting, music (especially Spanish, R&B and Rap), dancing, cooking, and collecting Marilyn Monroe memorabilia.

When she was relaxing, she could be found watching the Disney channel, Law and Order, and her favorite cartoon, Rugrats. Growing up, she often wrestled her brothers and took Karate for a while. She still loved sports and cheering on the Cavaliers and Lakers basketball teams. Mostly, she cherished the time spent with her loving family and dear friends," as stated in her obituary.

She is survived by "her parents: David Angueira (and his wife, Jaime Hartman), Lebanon; and Maria Adorno (and her husband, Ruben), with whom she resided; her 5 children: Alexis Leon, Alijah Bernard, Armani Bernard, Alizah Rodriguez, and Angel Rodriguez; her boyfriend: Luis Rodriguez; her brothers: Alberto Serrano, Ft. Myers, FL and Michael Rivera (and Kala Hoffman), Ft. Myers, FL; her sisters: Crystal Serrano, Harrisburg and Isabella Angueira, Lebanon; her maternal grandmother: Midgalia Rivera, Harrisburg; her paternal grandfather: Francisco Angueira, Lebanon; her cousins: Adrian Rivera and David Rivera, with whom she resided; her best friend: David Cortes; her beloved dog and cats: Brooklyn, Diamond, and Pearl; many other aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, and friends," as detailed in her obituary.

She also "selflessly gave the gift of life through organ donation, and her spirit will live on through those whose lives she ultimately saved," her family says.

Her viewing will be held at Kimmel Funeral Home, 2001 Market Street, Harrisburg on Saturday, January 28, 2023, from 1 to 3 p.m., according to her obituary.

Her mother's GoFundMe has raised $1,760 of a $5,000 goal from 24 donors as of Friday, Jan. 27.

