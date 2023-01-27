Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Our 8 Favorite Crab Cake Spots in VirginiaEast Coast TravelerVirginia Beach, VA
Enhance school security: How metal detectors, CCTV cameras, and staff training can help keep students and faculty safeEdy ZooNewport News, VA
Six year-old Newport News student shines the light on aggressive behavior from students in Virginia schoolsCheryl E PrestonNewport News, VA
WAVY News 10
Community Connection: Newport News Winter Carnival
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – From ice skating to face painting the Newport News Winter Carnival is happening this weekend! The best thing about it… it’s free!. It will be held Saturday, February 4 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the former Kmart site on Oriana Road in Newport News.
WAVY News 10
Portsmouth casino workers invited to join group fighting indoor smoking
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A group fighting indoor smoking at casinos nationwide is inviting Portsmouth’s casino workers to join its ranks. Casino Employees Against Smoking Effects (CEASE) says its leaders reached out to employees at Rivers Casino Portsmouth in an open letter addressed Tuesday. “We want to help...
The end of an era: Military Circle Mall closes permanently
NORFOLK, Va. — It's the end of an era: Norfolk’s Military Circle Mall is closing its doors for the last time on Tuesday. The iconic Norfolk staple is shutting down after more than 50 years. Norfolk city leaders are still in talks with developers about what's next for the space once crews demolish the decades-old building.
WAVY News 10
Remembering Charles Kirtland, pillar of LGBT community in Hampton Roads
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A beloved pillar of the Hampton Roads LGBTQ community is being remembered for his kindness, empathy and passion for the people and causes he championed. Charles Kirtland, the owner of Gershwin’s in downtown Norfolk and the chair of the LGBT Life Center‘s board of directors,...
WAVY News 10
New medical marijuana facility opens in Hampton; lawmakers weighing Va. retail sales
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads’ fourth medical marijuana dispensary is now open in Hampton. The new Cannabist location from Columbia Care Inc. is at 2400 Cunningham Drive, Suite 600, near the Peninsula Town Center. The dispensary officially opened Monday, but will host a grand opening on Thursday, February 16.
princessanneindy.com
Back Bay Market, new in southern Virginia Beach, is a showcase for local flavor
BACK BAY — Back Bay Market and Deli is a go-to spot for all things local – from homegrown collards to salads based upon recipes from church cookbooks. Owners Steve and Jennifer Keough opened the market this month at the site of the former Brinkleys Market at the intersection of Gum Bridge and Charity Neck roads. The business offers a variety of sandwiches, salads and side dishes, including the traditional ham sandwich inspired by the former owner of the original Brinkleys, Elizabeth Brinkley.
peninsulachronicle.com
Vancostas Restaurant In Newport News Plans To Reopen This Spring
NEWPORT NEWS-After suddenly closing its doors on Saturday, April 30, 2022, the owners of Vancostas Restaurant, Stephanie and Mahmoud Faridi, have some exciting news. The couple announced they plan to reopen the restaurant as soon as a few more repairs are made to the building they’ve been renting since 2004.
Virginia Restaurants Named Among 100 Best In America By Yelp
Yelp has released their 10th annual Top 100 US Restaurants list, with two Virginia restaurant making the cut.Richmond-area Bocata Arepa Bar came in at number 67, making the Venezuelan street food joint a hit .The restaurant is said to have the "best arepa in Virginia", according to Yelp.The owners …
Sale of MacArthur Center expected to create new opportunities for Downtown Norfolk, years from now
NORFOLK, Va. — MacArthur Center, a longtime fixture in the heart of Downtown Norfolk, could soon fall under new ownership. 13News Now reported Friday that the roughly 23-acre property is officially for sale. "It's been a staple of downtown since 1999. It has spurred so much activity and development,"...
Virginia Business
Fort Monroe development moving forward
Apartments, a 250-person event center, a boutique hotel, a 500-seat restaurant, a marina and a firing range will soon dot the landscape at Fort Monroe with the help of historic tax credits, public funds and private investment. Hanover County-based Echelon Resources Inc. was named master developer by the Fort Monroe...
13newsnow.com
End of an era: Military Circle Mall's last day
It's the last hurrah for Military Circle Mall. The iconic Norfolk mall will shut its doors for good, on Tuesday.
peninsulachronicle.com
Bed Bath & Beyond Closing Its Location In Greater Williamsburg
JAMES CITY-At least one Bed Bath & Beyond location on the Peninsula is feeling the effects of the national retail chain’s financial woes and is expected to close soon. The Bed Bath & Beyond store along Monticello Avenue in the WindorMeade Marketplace shopping center in Greater Williamsburg will permanently close. Patrons in the store’s rewards program received an email with the announcement on January 29. Workers at the location only recently heard about the impending closure as well.
Richmond could get a new downtown music venue. Here's the update.
Representatives from the group said last week they remain in talks with city officials about the project and are now targeting a spring 2025 opening.
Inmate completes a third mural at the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office
Fetter previously completed two other pieces of work: a mural in the office’s hallway and a Spartan helmet in the Muster Room
WAVY News 10
Community to hold vigil for Codi Bigsby
Chesapeake triplets are following in their parents' footsteps and have enlisted in the Navy. Wife alleges guards at Chesapeake prison attacked …. The wife of a man incarcerated at the St. Brides Correctional Center in Chesapeake has alleged that guards at the facility attacked her husband while he was asleep about two weeks ago.
Sheriff bans Joe Morrissey from Henrico jail over an incident with children
Joe Morrissey has been banned from the Henrico jail facilities for 90 days after an incident involving his children, according to Henrico Sheriff Alisa Gregory.
peninsulachronicle.com
Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital Launches Pelvic Floor Program in Hampton and Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS-Though millions of Americans suffer from pelvic floor dysfunction, for most, the disease is often undetected and untreated. Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital recently launched a comprehensive Pelvic Floor Program that aligns pelvic floor services and providers that serve at the hospital. Services include urology, colorectal surgery, obstetrics, gynecology, urology, and physical therapy.
WAVY News 10
Virginia House Committee passes voting bill
Chesapeake siblings believed to be first Black triplets …. Chesapeake triplets are following in their parents' footsteps and have enlisted in the Navy. Chesapeake triplets are following in their parents' footsteps and have enlisted in the Navy. Wife alleges guards at Chesapeake prison attacked …. The wife of a man...
Hopewell tow-truck driver killed in Gloucester County crash
A tow-truck driver from Hopewell was killed early Tuesday morning in a Gloucester County crash.
I-64 West clear after crash in downtown Richmond
According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place at mile marker 91, at the I-64/I-95 interchange. The westbound left lane is currently closed.
