Williamsburg, VA

WAVY News 10

Community Connection: Newport News Winter Carnival

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – From ice skating to face painting the Newport News Winter Carnival is happening this weekend! The best thing about it… it’s free!. It will be held Saturday, February 4 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the former Kmart site on Oriana Road in Newport News.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth casino workers invited to join group fighting indoor smoking

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A group fighting indoor smoking at casinos nationwide is inviting Portsmouth’s casino workers to join its ranks. Casino Employees Against Smoking Effects (CEASE) says its leaders reached out to employees at Rivers Casino Portsmouth in an open letter addressed Tuesday. “We want to help...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
13News Now

The end of an era: Military Circle Mall closes permanently

NORFOLK, Va. — It's the end of an era: Norfolk’s Military Circle Mall is closing its doors for the last time on Tuesday. The iconic Norfolk staple is shutting down after more than 50 years. Norfolk city leaders are still in talks with developers about what's next for the space once crews demolish the decades-old building.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Remembering Charles Kirtland, pillar of LGBT community in Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A beloved pillar of the Hampton Roads LGBTQ community is being remembered for his kindness, empathy and passion for the people and causes he championed. Charles Kirtland, the owner of Gershwin’s in downtown Norfolk and the chair of the LGBT Life Center‘s board of directors,...
NORFOLK, VA
princessanneindy.com

Back Bay Market, new in southern Virginia Beach, is a showcase for local flavor

BACK BAY — Back Bay Market and Deli is a go-to spot for all things local – from homegrown collards to salads based upon recipes from church cookbooks. Owners Steve and Jennifer Keough opened the market this month at the site of the former Brinkleys Market at the intersection of Gum Bridge and Charity Neck roads. The business offers a variety of sandwiches, salads and side dishes, including the traditional ham sandwich inspired by the former owner of the original Brinkleys, Elizabeth Brinkley.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Vancostas Restaurant In Newport News Plans To Reopen This Spring

NEWPORT NEWS-After suddenly closing its doors on Saturday, April 30, 2022, the owners of Vancostas Restaurant, Stephanie and Mahmoud Faridi, have some exciting news. The couple announced they plan to reopen the restaurant as soon as a few more repairs are made to the building they’ve been renting since 2004.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Virginia Business

Fort Monroe development moving forward

Apartments, a 250-person event center, a boutique hotel, a 500-seat restaurant, a marina and a firing range will soon dot the landscape at Fort Monroe with the help of historic tax credits, public funds and private investment. Hanover County-based Echelon Resources Inc. was named master developer by the Fort Monroe...
peninsulachronicle.com

Bed Bath & Beyond Closing Its Location In Greater Williamsburg

JAMES CITY-At least one Bed Bath & Beyond location on the Peninsula is feeling the effects of the national retail chain’s financial woes and is expected to close soon. The Bed Bath & Beyond store along Monticello Avenue in the WindorMeade Marketplace shopping center in Greater Williamsburg will permanently close. Patrons in the store’s rewards program received an email with the announcement on January 29. Workers at the location only recently heard about the impending closure as well.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WAVY News 10

Community to hold vigil for Codi Bigsby

Chesapeake triplets are following in their parents' footsteps and have enlisted in the Navy. Wife alleges guards at Chesapeake prison attacked …. The wife of a man incarcerated at the St. Brides Correctional Center in Chesapeake has alleged that guards at the facility attacked her husband while he was asleep about two weeks ago.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital Launches Pelvic Floor Program in Hampton and Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS-Though millions of Americans suffer from pelvic floor dysfunction, for most, the disease is often undetected and untreated. Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital recently launched a comprehensive Pelvic Floor Program that aligns pelvic floor services and providers that serve at the hospital. Services include urology, colorectal surgery, obstetrics, gynecology, urology, and physical therapy.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Virginia House Committee passes voting bill

Chesapeake siblings believed to be first Black triplets …. Chesapeake triplets are following in their parents' footsteps and have enlisted in the Navy.
VIRGINIA STATE

