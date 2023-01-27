Read full article on original website
Related
It Could Be Wednesday Afternoon Before I-25 in Southeast Wyoming Reopens
The Wyoming Department of Transportation says it could be as late as 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, before Interstate 25 in southeast Wyoming reopens. Currently, both lanes between Cheyenne and Wheatland and the southbound lanes between Wheatland and Glendo are closed due to winter conditions. The southbound lanes between Glendo...
svinews.com
Interstate 80 mayhem: Two major pile ups cause extended closure, shelters to open
LARAMIE — The Red Cross of Wyoming has set up more temporary shelters this winter than in recent years, a representative said Monday after multiple incidents on Interstate 80 left dozens of vehicles stranded last weekend. “This has been a much worse winter than years before,” Stephanie Munoz, the...
sweetwaternow.com
City of RS, WYDOT Work to Address Snow Removal Challenges
SWEEETWATER COUNTY — With Sweetwater County continuing to see snow almost every week, the City of Rock Springs and the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) are trying their best to keep up with snow removal for various reasons. Paul Kauchich, City of Rock Springs director of engineering and operations,...
oilcity.news
Interstates 80, 25 closed due to crashes, winter conditions
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Interstate 80 between Cheyenne and Laramie is closed due to crashes and winter conditions, the Wyoming Department of Transportation reported at 8:20 a.m. Conditions include 50-plus mph winds that have created “significant blowing and drifting snow, and poor visibility,” the department reported. Whiteout/ground blizzard...
UPDATE: I-80 in Southeast Wyoming Reopens, I-25 Still Closed
As of noon, WYDOT estimates it will take crews 24 to 26 hours to get I-25 between Cheyenne and Wheatland back open. I-80 between Cheyenne and Laramie is now open to all traffic in both directions, but the stretch between Laramie and Walcott Junction remains closed to light and high-profile vehicles due to gusting winds.
BEWARE: Wyoming Is Open Again, But Roads Are Sketchy
Many Wyoming highways had closed before that last big weekend storm, 01/28-01/29. That was due to blowing snow that left drifts and large patches of ice across interstates and highways. Over the weekend, almost every road in the state of Wyoming was closed because of the storm. Tuesday morning, after...
capcity.news
Rolling closures in effect between Cheyenne and Evanston on Interstate 80 early Monday
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Most of Interstate 80 in Wyoming is still under travel restrictions after a deadly multi-vehicle pileup on Saturday. According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation, rolling closures are in effect from Cheyenne through Evanston as of 6 a.m. Webcam images show miles of snow-packed roads. Closures...
cowboystatedaily.com
Interstate 80 Closed Until Monday; Multi-Vehicle Accidents, Winter Storms To Blame
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Interstate 80 between Rawlins and Laramie is a mess and it’s not opening up any time soon. In fact, nearly all of I-80 is closed and won’t be open until Monday evening at the earliest. The Wyoming Department of Transportation is estimating the earliest the Interstate could be opened is between 4:30pm and 6:30pm.
sweetwaternow.com
Deer Count Increases Slightly in Green River
GREEN RIVER — The deer population within the Green River city limits has increased by 15 deer when compared to last year, according to a recent count. The 2023 count concluded that 105 deer are living within city limits. Green River Chief of Police Tom Jarvie said several officers from the Green River Police Department (GRPD), Game and Fish and volunteers did the visual count last Thursday morning, January 26.
capcity.news
Roads around Cheyenne slick with snowfall, closed
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — All major roads around Cheyenne, including Interstate 80 and WY 210, are experiencing either road closures or roads that are slick with snowfall, the Wyoming Department of Transportation announced today. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne warns residents to be prepared for freezing temperatures that will...
SE Wyoming Can Expect Dangerous Cold, Blowing Snow Into Wednesday
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning about blowing snow and dangerously cold weather into Wednesday, Feb. 1. Dangerously cold wind chill temperatures are in place across the area this morning! Wind Chill Warnings and Advisories are in effect for the entire area until 9AM. Several locations have reported wind chills below -30F so far today. Avoid being outside with any exposed skin this morning. Frostbite and hypothermia can set in quickly. In addition, strong winds of 50 to 60+MPH in the wind prone areas are producing significant blowing/drifting snow and near ground blizzard conditions. Impacts from blowing snow will continue through tonight and into Wednesday in these areas.
cowboystatedaily.com
Young Wyoming Chefs Get Police Escort, Then Bake Winning Cake At Statewide Competition
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Laramie High School students Kinley Wade, Brooklyn McKinney and Rylee Otte have been preparing for the Pro-Start cake-baking competition since September. The girls met every Wednesday, practicing to make an eye-popping emerald green cake with blackberry-lavender filling, adjusting and tweaking both...
Laramie County School District#1Classes Canceled Due To Storm
Laramie County School District #1 has canceled classes on Monday, January 30 due to a winter storm which has rocked the area. The district issued the following statement on Sunday night:. In consideration of the safety of our students, parents and staff, due to hazardous weather conditions that include dangerous...
-25 Wind Chills Forecast For Cheyenne, Laramie
Cheyenne and Laramie could both see wind chills of -25 degrees over the next couple of days. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service, which posted this graphic on its website:. Here are the latest updates for minimum wind chills across southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska...
capcity.news
Notice posted for Cheyenne’s first county pocket annexation
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The City of Cheyenne posted notice for five properties being annexed into the city in conjunction with the City Council’s 2022 goal to annex county pockets. The public notice signs have been posted in front of multiple properties in the area northeast of Ridge Road...
violetskyadventures.com
Check Out this Western Store in Downtown Cheyenne
Get your west on at The Wrangler in downtown Cheyenne. From cowboy hats to sparkling boots, this store features a huge selection of western wear. Offering clothes for men, women and even children, the store also has some jewelry and various outdoor wear. About. Since 1943, The Wrangler has been...
sweetwaternow.com
Anthony (Tony) Hamilton (May 6, 1960 – January 21, 2023)
Tony passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023 in Seattle, Washington, where he resided for the past several years. He was born in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the son of Arthur Hamilton and JoAnn Chaussart Hamilton on May 6, 1960. He worked hard in general construction and was a sheet rocker....
Wyoming Man Hit by Semi, Killed While Trying to Get Car Unstuck From Snow
A Wyoming man was killed late Wednesday night after he was hit by a semi while trying to get his car unstuck from the snow, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The incident happened around 11:45 p.m. at mile marker 34.5 on U.S. 18/U.S. 20, about six miles west of Lusk.
More Snow, Brutal Cold In The Forecast Across Southeast Wyoming
More snow is expected across southeast Wyoming today, with up to 8 inches of new snow possible in some areas. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. The agency posted this statement on it's website. Another round of snow is expected across the area today and...
wyo4news.com
Get ready to be darn cold for a few days!
January 29, 2023 — As you can tell by the graphic above, things are going to be very cold for a while around Sweetwater County and the surrounding area. It could be record-setting cold. According to a post on the National Weather Service Riverton Facebook page, “Light snow develops...
Comments / 0