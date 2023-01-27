ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Springs, WY

sweetwaternow.com

City of RS, WYDOT Work to Address Snow Removal Challenges

SWEEETWATER COUNTY — With Sweetwater County continuing to see snow almost every week, the City of Rock Springs and the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) are trying their best to keep up with snow removal for various reasons. Paul Kauchich, City of Rock Springs director of engineering and operations,...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
oilcity.news

Interstates 80, 25 closed due to crashes, winter conditions

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Interstate 80 between Cheyenne and Laramie is closed due to crashes and winter conditions, the Wyoming Department of Transportation reported at 8:20 a.m. Conditions include 50-plus mph winds that have created “significant blowing and drifting snow, and poor visibility,” the department reported. Whiteout/ground blizzard...
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

UPDATE: I-80 in Southeast Wyoming Reopens, I-25 Still Closed

As of noon, WYDOT estimates it will take crews 24 to 26 hours to get I-25 between Cheyenne and Wheatland back open. I-80 between Cheyenne and Laramie is now open to all traffic in both directions, but the stretch between Laramie and Walcott Junction remains closed to light and high-profile vehicles due to gusting winds.
CHEYENNE, WY
K2 Radio

BEWARE: Wyoming Is Open Again, But Roads Are Sketchy

Many Wyoming highways had closed before that last big weekend storm, 01/28-01/29. That was due to blowing snow that left drifts and large patches of ice across interstates and highways. Over the weekend, almost every road in the state of Wyoming was closed because of the storm. Tuesday morning, after...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Interstate 80 Closed Until Monday; Multi-Vehicle Accidents, Winter Storms To Blame

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Interstate 80 between Rawlins and Laramie is a mess and it’s not opening up any time soon. In fact, nearly all of I-80 is closed and won’t be open until Monday evening at the earliest. The Wyoming Department of Transportation is estimating the earliest the Interstate could be opened is between 4:30pm and 6:30pm.
LARAMIE, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Deer Count Increases Slightly in Green River

GREEN RIVER — The deer population within the Green River city limits has increased by 15 deer when compared to last year, according to a recent count. The 2023 count concluded that 105 deer are living within city limits. Green River Chief of Police Tom Jarvie said several officers from the Green River Police Department (GRPD), Game and Fish and volunteers did the visual count last Thursday morning, January 26.
GREEN RIVER, WY
capcity.news

Roads around Cheyenne slick with snowfall, closed

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — All major roads around Cheyenne, including Interstate 80 and WY 210, are experiencing either road closures or roads that are slick with snowfall, the Wyoming Department of Transportation announced today. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne warns residents to be prepared for freezing temperatures that will...
CHEYENNE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

SE Wyoming Can Expect Dangerous Cold, Blowing Snow Into Wednesday

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning about blowing snow and dangerously cold weather into Wednesday, Feb. 1. Dangerously cold wind chill temperatures are in place across the area this morning! Wind Chill Warnings and Advisories are in effect for the entire area until 9AM. Several locations have reported wind chills below -30F so far today. Avoid being outside with any exposed skin this morning. Frostbite and hypothermia can set in quickly. In addition, strong winds of 50 to 60+MPH in the wind prone areas are producing significant blowing/drifting snow and near ground blizzard conditions. Impacts from blowing snow will continue through tonight and into Wednesday in these areas.
CHEYENNE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Young Wyoming Chefs Get Police Escort, Then Bake Winning Cake At Statewide Competition

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Laramie High School students Kinley Wade, Brooklyn McKinney and Rylee Otte have been preparing for the Pro-Start cake-baking competition since September. The girls met every Wednesday, practicing to make an eye-popping emerald green cake with blackberry-lavender filling, adjusting and tweaking both...
LARAMIE, WY
101.9 KING FM

-25 Wind Chills Forecast For Cheyenne, Laramie

Cheyenne and Laramie could both see wind chills of -25 degrees over the next couple of days. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service, which posted this graphic on its website:. Here are the latest updates for minimum wind chills across southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Notice posted for Cheyenne’s first county pocket annexation

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The City of Cheyenne posted notice for five properties being annexed into the city in conjunction with the City Council’s 2022 goal to annex county pockets. The public notice signs have been posted in front of multiple properties in the area northeast of Ridge Road...
CHEYENNE, WY
violetskyadventures.com

Check Out this Western Store in Downtown Cheyenne

Get your west on at The Wrangler in downtown Cheyenne. From cowboy hats to sparkling boots, this store features a huge selection of western wear. Offering clothes for men, women and even children, the store also has some jewelry and various outdoor wear. About. Since 1943, The Wrangler has been...
CHEYENNE, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Anthony (Tony) Hamilton (May 6, 1960 – January 21, 2023)

Tony passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023 in Seattle, Washington, where he resided for the past several years. He was born in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the son of Arthur Hamilton and JoAnn Chaussart Hamilton on May 6, 1960. He worked hard in general construction and was a sheet rocker....
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wyo4news.com

Get ready to be darn cold for a few days!

January 29, 2023 — As you can tell by the graphic above, things are going to be very cold for a while around Sweetwater County and the surrounding area. It could be record-setting cold. According to a post on the National Weather Service Riverton Facebook page, “Light snow develops...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY

