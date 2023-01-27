ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, PA

Related
FOX 43

Memories on the mountain | Family First

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — While this winter in south central Pennsylvania has been lacking in the snow department, local ski resorts have been working hard to make sure there is snow on the slopes for you to enjoy. In our Family First segment, we stopped by Roundtop Mountain to...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Dutchland Rollers look for new members to join roller derby league

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Dutchland Rollers are looking for some new members to join their roller derby league. The team is looking for skaters, referees and non-skating officials. No skating or roller derby experience is needed. "Come join us. It’s a really fun sport, and it’s kind of unlike...
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

Adult arcade Keystone Klub expands into Dauphin County

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A skill-based gaming lounge called the Keystone Klub recently opened up its second location in the past two months. The owners of the new Keystone Klub locations are North Carolina natives, David and Kimberley Eilers. The Keystone Klub Gaming Parlor is a place where adults can go to play various electronic skill-based games that can usually only be found in places, such as gas stations and casinos across the Midstate.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Food program in Lancaster's Central Market looks to prevent waste

LANCASTER, Pa. — A new program in Lancaster looks to prevent food waste from unsold goods at the Central Market. The Kathleen L. Peck After Market Program is officially underway, which allows anyone to browse and select produce, bread and leftover ready-to-eat meals near the end of their shelf life, for free!
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

Changes are coming to an iconic Gettysburg landmark

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Gettysburg Tours Inc. announced earlier on Monday Jan. 30 that they will begin construction on a new Gettysburg Tour Center in the coming weeks. Gettysburg Tours Inc. was formed back in the 1950’s and began offering touring services in and around the historic location of the most monumental civil war battle ever, according to their website. Shortly after its founding, Gettysburg Tours Inc. moved into a new manufactured cabin in the 1960’s, where the business remained for six-decades.
GETTYSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Penn State Health: Bariatric Surgery

Dennis and Michelle Guzy of Harrisburg made changes in the present to ensure they’d be around in the future. After meeting with the team at Penn State Health Dennis decided that bariatric surgery would be the best route to help him live an more active life a few years later his wife Michelle had the same procedure. Now they participating in 5K and 10K races for charity and enjoying time with their children.
HARRISBURG, PA
pahomepage.com

The Gleeful Candle brings light to Mechanicsburg

The Gleeful Candle brings light to Mechanicsburg by being able to create your own candle from start to finish!. The Gleeful Candle brings light to Mechanicsburg by being able to create your own candle from start to finish!. Woman struck by car in Scranton. 27th District Special Election. Donations in...
MECHANICSBURG, PA
Upworthy

Pennsylvania home is the entrance to a cave that’s been closed for 70 years

Have you ever seen something in a movie or online and thought, "That's totally fake," only to find out it's absolutely a real thing? That's sort of how this house in Pennsylvania comes across. It just seems too fantastical to be real, and yet somehow it actually exists. The home sits between Greencastle and Mercersburg, Pennsylvania, and houses a pretty unique public secret. There's a cave in the basement. Not a man cave or a basement that makes you feel like you're in a cave, but an actual cave that you can't get to unless you go through the house. Turns out the cave was discovered in the 1830s on the land of John Coffey, according to Uncovering PA, but the story of how it was found is unclear. People would climb down into the cave to explore occasionally until the land was leased about 100 years later and a small structure was built over the cave opening.
MERCERSBURG, PA
susquehannastyle.com

OAL: Your Local Orthopedic Experts

Recognized as the leading orthopedic experts in the area since 1972, Orthopedic Associates of Lancaster (OAL) is dedicated to offering specialized, compassionate orthopedic care to residents of Lancaster and Lebanon Counties, and the surrounding areas needing to become stronger. From the foot, ankle, knee, and hip to the shoulder, elbow,...
LANCASTER, PA
FOX 43

IceFest returns to Chambersburg for its 21st year

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — The 21st annual Chambersburg IceFest kicks off today on Main Street with 118 ice sculptures, food, competition and fun. Organizers are hoping that this festival not only helps people get out of the mid-winter blues but also attracts people downtown to shop at small businesses. “There’s...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
WGAL

Crash cleared on Route 222 in Lancaster County

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — There were long delays on Route 222 Tuesday morning in Lancaster County. A crash happened in the southbound lanes of Route 222 in Manheim Township, just after the Route 272/Oregon Pike exit. PennDOT cameras near the scene showed a lot of traffic backing up. Crews...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

'20s with a modern twist:' Yorktowne Hotel opens doors to guests

YORK, Pa. — After several years of renovations, the Yorktowne Hotel will open its doors to guests today, Jan. 31, with a grand opening ceremony at 4 p.m. New designs include downtown York's first rooftop lounge, a WellSpan ballroom that fits 300 people, an artisan installation that features artists' work and more.
YORK, PA
FOX 43

Animal shelters overwhelmed by influx of strays and surrenders

WAYNESBORO, Pa. — Shelters and rescues are facing an increase in strays and surrenders after what many called an adoption boom during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Antietam Humane Society (AHS) is experiencing packed kennels, an influx of strays and surrenders and volunteers who are overwhelmed. “This year we saw...
WAYNESBORO, PA
FOX 43

FOX 43

