Memories on the mountain | Family First
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — While this winter in south central Pennsylvania has been lacking in the snow department, local ski resorts have been working hard to make sure there is snow on the slopes for you to enjoy. In our Family First segment, we stopped by Roundtop Mountain to...
Dutchland Rollers look for new members to join roller derby league
LANCASTER, Pa. — The Dutchland Rollers are looking for some new members to join their roller derby league. The team is looking for skaters, referees and non-skating officials. No skating or roller derby experience is needed. "Come join us. It’s a really fun sport, and it’s kind of unlike...
‘Profound Grief, Debilitating Pain’ Put This Kennett Square Woman on the Path to Her Current Profession
Erin Bobo, a Kennett Square-based myofascial release therapist, has been healing both people and horses for more than two decades, writes Richard Gaw for the Chester County Press. Several life-changing events put Bobo on a path to her current profession. During her senior year at Kennett High School, her beloved...
Dog calendar benefits Pet Pantry of Lancaster | On the Bright Side
LITITZ, Pa. — Steve Ember has been capturing photos for the past 15 years. Dogs, like his own Carine Terrier Angus, are among his favorite subjects to shoot. But his latest project came about in an unexpected way while he was riding along the Warwick Ephrata Rail Trail. "I...
Adult arcade Keystone Klub expands into Dauphin County
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A skill-based gaming lounge called the Keystone Klub recently opened up its second location in the past two months. The owners of the new Keystone Klub locations are North Carolina natives, David and Kimberley Eilers. The Keystone Klub Gaming Parlor is a place where adults can go to play various electronic skill-based games that can usually only be found in places, such as gas stations and casinos across the Midstate.
Food program in Lancaster's Central Market looks to prevent waste
LANCASTER, Pa. — A new program in Lancaster looks to prevent food waste from unsold goods at the Central Market. The Kathleen L. Peck After Market Program is officially underway, which allows anyone to browse and select produce, bread and leftover ready-to-eat meals near the end of their shelf life, for free!
Changes are coming to an iconic Gettysburg landmark
GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Gettysburg Tours Inc. announced earlier on Monday Jan. 30 that they will begin construction on a new Gettysburg Tour Center in the coming weeks. Gettysburg Tours Inc. was formed back in the 1950’s and began offering touring services in and around the historic location of the most monumental civil war battle ever, according to their website. Shortly after its founding, Gettysburg Tours Inc. moved into a new manufactured cabin in the 1960’s, where the business remained for six-decades.
Penn State Health: Bariatric Surgery
Dennis and Michelle Guzy of Harrisburg made changes in the present to ensure they’d be around in the future. After meeting with the team at Penn State Health Dennis decided that bariatric surgery would be the best route to help him live an more active life a few years later his wife Michelle had the same procedure. Now they participating in 5K and 10K races for charity and enjoying time with their children.
The Gleeful Candle brings light to Mechanicsburg
The Gleeful Candle brings light to Mechanicsburg by being able to create your own candle from start to finish!. The Gleeful Candle brings light to Mechanicsburg by being able to create your own candle from start to finish!. Woman struck by car in Scranton. 27th District Special Election. Donations in...
High school musicals to see in south central Pennsylvania in 2023
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Warm weather is approaching, which means local high school students are hard at work rehearsing their spring musicals. From animated originals like "Shrek" to Broadway classics like "42nd Street," there's sure to be a musical in the area that will get your ears grooving and feet moving.
Pennsylvania home is the entrance to a cave that’s been closed for 70 years
Have you ever seen something in a movie or online and thought, "That's totally fake," only to find out it's absolutely a real thing? That's sort of how this house in Pennsylvania comes across. It just seems too fantastical to be real, and yet somehow it actually exists. The home sits between Greencastle and Mercersburg, Pennsylvania, and houses a pretty unique public secret. There's a cave in the basement. Not a man cave or a basement that makes you feel like you're in a cave, but an actual cave that you can't get to unless you go through the house. Turns out the cave was discovered in the 1830s on the land of John Coffey, according to Uncovering PA, but the story of how it was found is unclear. People would climb down into the cave to explore occasionally until the land was leased about 100 years later and a small structure was built over the cave opening.
Charleys Philly Steaks opening another central Pa. restaurant
Another Charleys Philly Steaks is opening in central Pennsylvania. One of the Philadelphia cheesesteak shops is coming to Walmart Supercenter at 1000 Town Center Drive in West Manchester Township, York County by the end of the week.
OAL: Your Local Orthopedic Experts
Recognized as the leading orthopedic experts in the area since 1972, Orthopedic Associates of Lancaster (OAL) is dedicated to offering specialized, compassionate orthopedic care to residents of Lancaster and Lebanon Counties, and the surrounding areas needing to become stronger. From the foot, ankle, knee, and hip to the shoulder, elbow,...
Businesses hope to see positive impact from Yorktowne Hotel reopening
YORK, Pa. — Victoria Kageni is working on a new product line to celebrate the grand reopening of the Yorktowne Hotel. She's using old curtains she bought in an auction shortly after the hotel closed to create handmade pieces of memorabilia. Purses, satchels, and bowties are some of the...
Dauphin County boutique closes shop, will continue operations online
Amma Jo, a Harrisburg boutique is leaving its brick-and-mortar space behind and will now continue operations online. Owner Amma Johnson began selling her line of handbags in 2014 when she sold her first 20 handbags in a gift shop that was located inside Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course in East Hanover Twp.
FDA approves drug designed to slow Alzheimer's disease | Health Smart
YORK, Pa. — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the second-ever drug in a new class of medications designed to treat Alzheimer's disease. Katelyn Montanez's father was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer's ten years ago, when he was just 53 years old. "He was a loving person...
IceFest returns to Chambersburg for its 21st year
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — The 21st annual Chambersburg IceFest kicks off today on Main Street with 118 ice sculptures, food, competition and fun. Organizers are hoping that this festival not only helps people get out of the mid-winter blues but also attracts people downtown to shop at small businesses. “There’s...
Crash cleared on Route 222 in Lancaster County
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — There were long delays on Route 222 Tuesday morning in Lancaster County. A crash happened in the southbound lanes of Route 222 in Manheim Township, just after the Route 272/Oregon Pike exit. PennDOT cameras near the scene showed a lot of traffic backing up. Crews...
'20s with a modern twist:' Yorktowne Hotel opens doors to guests
YORK, Pa. — After several years of renovations, the Yorktowne Hotel will open its doors to guests today, Jan. 31, with a grand opening ceremony at 4 p.m. New designs include downtown York's first rooftop lounge, a WellSpan ballroom that fits 300 people, an artisan installation that features artists' work and more.
Animal shelters overwhelmed by influx of strays and surrenders
WAYNESBORO, Pa. — Shelters and rescues are facing an increase in strays and surrenders after what many called an adoption boom during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Antietam Humane Society (AHS) is experiencing packed kennels, an influx of strays and surrenders and volunteers who are overwhelmed. “This year we saw...
