Connecticut State

Connecticut Public

State transit leaders address proposal aimed at reducing traffic related deaths and injuries

The Department of Transportation Committee held a public hearing Monday to introduce new recommendations by the Vision Zero Council (VZC). The interagency work group develops statewide policy to eliminate transportation-related fatalities and severe injuries involving pedestrians, cyclists, transit riders, motorists, and passengers. Over the past few years, the number of...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Connecticut Public

Chronic absenteeism continues to rise in CT

Although state education officials have trumpeted the success of a program targeting chronic absenteeism, the problem is still at critical levels, especially among students without high needs. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, chronic absenteeism has doubled in Connecticut, from 12.2% in 2019-20 (until mid-March, when nationwide lockdowns began)...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Connecticut Public

Lamont unveils $45M tax cut for CT’s working poor

Gov. Ned Lamont unveiled plans Monday to cut state income taxes for more than 211,000 working poor families by an average of $211 over the next year. The governor’s proposal to bolster the state Earned Income Tax Credit is aimed at families that generally will earn between $64,000 and $46,500 in 2023 and would become available with tax returns filed in the winter and spring of 2024.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Connecticut Public

CT lawmakers and advocates seek stronger statewide environmental justice law

Over 40 groups are asking Gov. Ned Lamont and the General Assembly to create a stronger environmental justice law in the state. The state environmental justice (EJ) law was last updated in 2020. But now, the coalition of elected officials and environmental advocates is demanding that the state take further legislative action to protect communities negatively impacted by environmental hazards from facilities like power plants, incinerators and sewage treatment plants.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Connecticut Public

California opposes the water use plan between the states that share Colorado River

Yesterday six of the seven states that share the Colorado River announced a new agreement to save a lot of water. California was the lone outlier. It does not like the plan. But coming up with a plan is important because if the states keep using water at the present rate, America's two biggest reservoirs could drop so low that they will no longer be able to produce hydroelectric power. Here to explain more is Alex Hager, who covers water for member station KUNC in Northern Colorado. Hey, Alex.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Connecticut Public

New England states propose coordinated transmission development to support wind power

New England states have taken a new step in building out regional transmission infrastructure. In two proposals to the U.S. Department of Energy, Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont have requested federal support for projects to update and expand the region’s transmission system in preparation for an influx of clean energy resources.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Connecticut Public

7 states that rely on the Colorado River are up against a deadline for water cutbacks

Seven states that rely on the Colorado River have to figure out how to use less water. Yeah, the river feeds Lake Powell and Lake Mead. Both are low after decades of drought, and the states face a deadline today to reach a new water sharing agreement or see the federal government impose one. Late yesterday, six states released a proposal to save water, but California did not join them.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Connecticut Public

Trump speaks at state GOP convention in first visit to NH since launching 2024 campaign

New Hampshire Republicans gathered in Salem this weekend to elect new leaders, and to hear from an old one: former President Donald Trump. Trump spoke for close to an hour at the state Republican Party’s annual meeting Saturday, delivering a rambling assessment of his tenure as commander in chief and that of his successor. Trump said voters should expect him to take a hard-edged approach in his campaign to reclaim the Oval Office in 2024.
SALEM, CT
Connecticut Public

Tennessee state Rep. Justin J. Pearson on Tyre Nichols killing

And finally today, we came here to Memphis to get a sense of how people here are responding to the latest revelations about the death of Tyre Nichols earlier this month, after he was beaten by five former Memphis police officers. Videos of the incident made public Friday show an array of disturbing scenes, including overwhelming brutality and what seems an effort to create a cover story to justify it. One of the people we met here is Justin Pearson. He grew up in Memphis and has made a name for himself as an activist, and he's spent years trying to prevent an oil pipeline from being built over an aquifer here. This past Tuesday, he won a seat in the Tennessee House of Representatives. When he's sworn in later this week, he will be the second-youngest person serving in that body. When we met earlier today, I asked him to share his thoughts about recent events, as well as his hopes to change things.
MEMPHIS, TN
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

