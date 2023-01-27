Read full article on original website
Related
Newtown nursing home report alleges neglect, staffing shortages
Residents at the Newtown Rehabilitation & Health Care Center were left in their beds for hours without trips to the bathroom or diaper changes and received food late and cold, while nursing aides reported having as many as 20 residents to care for during some shifts, according to an inspection report released by the state.
Breaking down the federal ruling on transgender athletes in Connecticut
A federal appeals court recently dismissed a challenge to Connecticut’s policy allowing transgender girls to compete in girls high school sports, rejecting arguments by four cisgender runners who said they were unfairly forced to race against transgender athletes. A three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals...
State transit leaders address proposal aimed at reducing traffic related deaths and injuries
The Department of Transportation Committee held a public hearing Monday to introduce new recommendations by the Vision Zero Council (VZC). The interagency work group develops statewide policy to eliminate transportation-related fatalities and severe injuries involving pedestrians, cyclists, transit riders, motorists, and passengers. Over the past few years, the number of...
A prison mentorship program focuses on rehabilitation over punishment
More than half a million people go to prison every year in America, and Colorado is one of the latest states trying a new approach to support inmates through an experimental unit focused less on punishment and more on keeping people from returning to incarceration. Older inmates mentor younger ones. Colorado Public Radio's Dan Boyce reports.
Chronic absenteeism continues to rise in CT
Although state education officials have trumpeted the success of a program targeting chronic absenteeism, the problem is still at critical levels, especially among students without high needs. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, chronic absenteeism has doubled in Connecticut, from 12.2% in 2019-20 (until mid-March, when nationwide lockdowns began)...
Lamont unveils $45M tax cut for CT’s working poor
Gov. Ned Lamont unveiled plans Monday to cut state income taxes for more than 211,000 working poor families by an average of $211 over the next year. The governor’s proposal to bolster the state Earned Income Tax Credit is aimed at families that generally will earn between $64,000 and $46,500 in 2023 and would become available with tax returns filed in the winter and spring of 2024.
CT lawmakers and advocates seek stronger statewide environmental justice law
Over 40 groups are asking Gov. Ned Lamont and the General Assembly to create a stronger environmental justice law in the state. The state environmental justice (EJ) law was last updated in 2020. But now, the coalition of elected officials and environmental advocates is demanding that the state take further legislative action to protect communities negatively impacted by environmental hazards from facilities like power plants, incinerators and sewage treatment plants.
Judge hears arguments in case alleging NHPR defamed former NH drug recovery leader
Lawyers for Eric Spofford, who founded and ran New Hampshire’s largest network of substance misuse recovery centers, were in court Tuesday arguing that his defamation lawsuit against broadcaster New Hampshire Public Radio should be allowed to proceed to trial. Spofford filed a civil lawsuit against NHPR following the publication...
California opposes the water use plan between the states that share Colorado River
Yesterday six of the seven states that share the Colorado River announced a new agreement to save a lot of water. California was the lone outlier. It does not like the plan. But coming up with a plan is important because if the states keep using water at the present rate, America's two biggest reservoirs could drop so low that they will no longer be able to produce hydroelectric power. Here to explain more is Alex Hager, who covers water for member station KUNC in Northern Colorado. Hey, Alex.
New England states propose coordinated transmission development to support wind power
New England states have taken a new step in building out regional transmission infrastructure. In two proposals to the U.S. Department of Energy, Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont have requested federal support for projects to update and expand the region’s transmission system in preparation for an influx of clean energy resources.
7 states that rely on the Colorado River are up against a deadline for water cutbacks
Seven states that rely on the Colorado River have to figure out how to use less water. Yeah, the river feeds Lake Powell and Lake Mead. Both are low after decades of drought, and the states face a deadline today to reach a new water sharing agreement or see the federal government impose one. Late yesterday, six states released a proposal to save water, but California did not join them.
A community is on edge after a man threw a Molotov cocktail at a New Jersey synagogue
Authorities are searching for the suspect who threw a Molotov cocktail at a New Jersey synagogue over the weekend, an incident that caused no damage but rattled the community nonetheless. Surveillance footage shows a man lighting the wick of the bottle and tossing it at the front door of Temple...
Connecticut drag queens shine in latest season of 'RuPaul’s Drag Race'
RuPaul’s Drag Race is an Emmy-award winning series on MTV that pits drag queens from around the country against each other to become “America’s next drag superstar.” The cultural phenomenon is in its 15th season. Previous to this season, there has never been a drag contestant...
Renewable energy corridor to northern Maine clears hurdle with OK from state commission
A major renewable energy project in Aroostook County got a boost Tuesday, as Maine's Public Utilities Commission concluded that it's in the public interest. The wind farm and transmission line are driven by Maine's climate goals. Longroad Energy's $2 billion, 1,000-megawatt King Pine wind power project would be New England's...
7 states on the Colorado River have to collectively agree on water cutbacks
Tomorrow is another deadline for the states that share the Colorado River. They all agree they have to collectively cut how much water they draw. But months of negotiations have not produced a plan to share the pain. So now it is up to the Biden administration to find a fix. KUNC's Alex Hager has more.
Trump speaks at state GOP convention in first visit to NH since launching 2024 campaign
New Hampshire Republicans gathered in Salem this weekend to elect new leaders, and to hear from an old one: former President Donald Trump. Trump spoke for close to an hour at the state Republican Party’s annual meeting Saturday, delivering a rambling assessment of his tenure as commander in chief and that of his successor. Trump said voters should expect him to take a hard-edged approach in his campaign to reclaim the Oval Office in 2024.
A warm start to winter adds to challenges for Vermont’s logging industry
Recent snowfall has made it feel more like winter in Vermont. But warm temperatures through December into early January have already taken their toll on one industry: Logging. Loggers rely on frozen ground to access certain forested areas, but that’s been difficult so far this year. And the warming climate is just one of the challenges the industry is facing.
Republican Nikki Haley is set to announce a run for president
Nikki Haley, a former South Carolina governor who also served in the Trump administration, is preparing to run for president in 2024, a source familiar with her planning tells NPR. A note to supporters, expected to outline her plans, is scheduled to go out Wednesday. The Republican is set to...
Boeing delivers its final 747 jet, ending a run of more than 50 years
The airline manufacturer delivered its last 747 jumbo jet on Tuesday after a production run of more than five decades. Current and former workers said farewell to the "Queen of the Skies" with pride. Tom Banse covers business, environment, public policy, human interest and national news across the Northwest. He...
Tennessee state Rep. Justin J. Pearson on Tyre Nichols killing
And finally today, we came here to Memphis to get a sense of how people here are responding to the latest revelations about the death of Tyre Nichols earlier this month, after he was beaten by five former Memphis police officers. Videos of the incident made public Friday show an array of disturbing scenes, including overwhelming brutality and what seems an effort to create a cover story to justify it. One of the people we met here is Justin Pearson. He grew up in Memphis and has made a name for himself as an activist, and he's spent years trying to prevent an oil pipeline from being built over an aquifer here. This past Tuesday, he won a seat in the Tennessee House of Representatives. When he's sworn in later this week, he will be the second-youngest person serving in that body. When we met earlier today, I asked him to share his thoughts about recent events, as well as his hopes to change things.
Connecticut Public
Hartford, CT
12K+
Followers
22K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.https://ctpublic.org/
Comments / 0