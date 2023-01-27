ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donaldsonville, LA

WAFB

WARRICK DUNN FINALIST: Tylon Williams - Zachary WR

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - The fifth finalist for the Warrick Dunn Award for Sportsline Player of the Year is Zachary wide receiver Tylon Williams. Williams, a Grambling State signee, is a bit undersized like Dunn at 5-foot-10 and 150 pounds, but certainly was a big playmaker not only as a receiver as he caught 41 passes for 511 yards and seven touchdowns from Alabama signee Eli Holstein. He also was a huge difference-maker in the return game.
ZACHARY, LA
WAFB

JACQUES TALK: Maason Smith

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU defensive lineman Maason Smith has a big comeback planned for 2023. Smith was lost for the season almost immediately last year, suffering a devastating knee injury in the opening game against Florida State. But through the hurt and disappointment of being sidelined the 6′5, 300-pounder has maintained a positive attitude during his rehabilitation, focused on being a major force on the LSU defense moving forward.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

LSU Lady Tigers move up in AP Top 25 poll

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball team moved up in the AP Top 25 poll released on Monday, Jan. 30. The LSU Tigers are ranked No. 3. This is the second time in 2023 that the team has been ranked No. 3. The LSU Tigers are...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Self-defense training for Southern, BRCC, LSU undergrads

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Crime can happen anywhere and at any time, and it’s important to know how to protect yourself and your loved ones. Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority’s Mu Sigma Chapter is holding an Equalizer Training to talk about violence against women. Organizers will teach self-defense moves to reduce your risk of becoming a victim.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WWL

Southern University senior killed in crash near campus

BATON ROUGE, La. — A senior at Southern University was killed in a car crash on I-110 near the university’s campus Monday night. It happened on the interstate near Scenic Highway around 9 p.m. as WBRZ reports. The fatal crash claimed the life of 23-year-old Reginald Elloie according...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Center Square

Louisiana audits find three state university athletics programs are losing money

(The Center Square) — Athletic departments at several of Louisiana’s public universities are operating at a loss, according to recent reports from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. Auditor Mike Waguespack issued a series of reports last week that examined whether financial statements for athletic departments at five of the state’s public universities complied with National Collegiate Athletic Association bylaws in fiscal year 2022. A review of the statement of revenues and...
LAFAYETTE, LA
WAFB

Family of Madison Brooks announces funeral arrangements

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Funeral arrangements for LSU student Madison Brooks have been set, the family announced on Saturday, Jan. 28. Visitation for the 19-year-old sophomore from Covington will be held at St. Peter Catholic Church in Covington on Friday, Feb. 3, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A...
COVINGTON, LA
KSLA

Winning Powerball ticket worth $100K sold in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A winning Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was recently sold in Baton Rouge, according to Lousiana Lottery officials. The ticket was sold at the Circle K store on Bluebonnet Boulevard ahead of the drawing on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Lottery officials made the below post to social...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BRPD: SU student killed in crash on interstate

Southern University extends condolences to the family, classmates, and friends of student Reginald Elloie, a senior from New Orleans who was majoring in business. Elloie was tragically killed in a vehicular accident Monday evening. Southern University students who are affected by this tragedy are encouraged to reach out to the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Mount Zion First Baptist Church celebrates its 165th anniversary

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Over the weekend, a capital area church known as downtown Baton Rouge’s first place of worship for Black people celebrated its 165th anniversary. Over the years, many have come to know Mount Zion First Baptist Church as a safe haven. This was reflected...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

