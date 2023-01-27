ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

99.1 WFMK

Panda Express is Opening a New Location in Lansing

Lansing is no stranger when it comes to lunch or dinner options. Whether you go with a locally owned joint, or you opt for a chain, the choices are practically endless. However, if you're out on your lunch break, you've only got so much time to get your lunch, eat it, and get back. And that's where a "fast-casual" eatery might come in handy...like the new one being built in Lansing.
LANSING, MI
99.1 WFMK

What’s the Hold Up With Trader Joe’s in Okemos?

Back in December of 2021, we first learned that our long unanswered prayers for a Trader Joe's to come to the area had been heard. It was that month that the Lansing State Journal reported that the niche grocery chain had just received the approvals that it needed from the Meridian Township Zoning Board of Appeals. And shortly after that in March of 2022, we learned that Trader Joe's had broken ground at the planned location at the corner of Grand River Avenue and Northwind Drive, at the site of the former Golden Wok restaurant.
OKEMOS, MI
99.1 WFMK

The MSU Surplus Store Doesn’t Accept These 9 Items

It's hard to believe that we are a month into 2023 already. With the hustle and bustle of the holidays in our past, and spring coming soon, it might be time to purge. At our house we are in the process of packing, we are moving soon. We've got plenty of items that we no longer need and will be donating.
EAST LANSING, MI
99.1 WFMK

The 10 Best Omelettes in Lansing

When it comes to breakfast, there's one item on a breakfast menu that I order most, the omelette. I can get everything I love about breakfast in one meal. I think that "tastes" change during our lifetime. When I was a kid I was a big fan of pancakes, french toast and cinnamon rolls. There was a place back home in St. Joe called Timbers that used to serve up the best breakfasts. They opened up at 5am so the fishermen could grab a solid breakfast before heading out on Lake Michigan to fish. Yeah, I was weird, I would get up early and go have breakfast before high school.
LANSING, MI
99.1 WFMK

Meet Woody: Michigan’s own Groundhog Meteorologist

Groundhog's Day is coming up yet again, and I'm not talking about the beloved movie about the holiday starring Bill Murray. I'm talking about one of the strangest American traditions, where we look to a groundhog based in the middle of nowhere Pennsylvania to let us know if it's going to snow more, or not. (In the case of Michigan, it will no, matter what he says)
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

How Did Novi, Michigan Get Its Name? Which Tale Do YOU Believe?

Novi – you think it's a weird name for a town? Well, the different stories as to how the name came about may be even weirder. When a post office was first established here in 1827, it was called 'West Farmington'. In 1830, the name was changed to 'Novi'...but why? What's the story? Depends on which one you want to believe.
NOVI, MI
WILX-TV

‘Code Blue’ - Lansing initiates Cold Weather Emergency Plan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Officials in Lansing initiated the city’s Code Blue cold weather plan Tuesday afternoon. The Department of Human Relations and Community Services (HRCS) and the Lansing Fire Department’s Emergency Management Division activated the city’s policies for extreme cold temperatures, known as the “Code Blue Policy,” at 5 p.m.
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Residents upset after Lansing secretly culls deer

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Residents are upset after the City of Lansing failed to tell them about deer being killed in their parks. People living near some public parks in Lansing told 6 News they heard gunshots going off, and when they called police about it they say they were told it was a secret […]
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Firefighters respond to a house fire across from Potter Park Zoo

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Firefighters responded to a house near The Red Cedar River and Potter Park Zoo. The Lansing Fire Department went to a house off Pennsylvania Avenue and on Beulah Street on Tuesday. This is south of the Red Cedar River and located right before the Potter Park Zoo entrance in Lansing. News 10 was on the scene and saw Lansing Firefighters at a yellow house with smoke coming out of it.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan student with special needs gets lost on bus ride home

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - “I immediately go into hysteria, I was so scared,” recalled Danielle Krimmel, talking about the day her 4-year-old son with autism was lost during his bus ride home. Krimmel’s son, Micah, goes to Willow Elementary School. On Tuesday, Jan. 24, Krimmel waited for her...
LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Lansing Shuffle hosts grand opening, opens doors to community for first time

Lansing Shuffle & Social Club opened its doors to customers for the first time today during its grand opening event.The business' opening day falls roughly three years after owner Jonathan Hartzell first had the idea to open up a community center focused on the food and entertainment experiences.Hartzell cited the COVID-19 pandemic as the main reason why the opening process took so long, but he said he's excited to finally see the location filled with customers."It's like giving birth to a baby that now you get to raise," Hartzell said.Despite the snowy weather, the new entertainment joint quickly filled up....
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

McLaren Greater Lansing program helping people quit smoking for good

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - January is not quite over. There’s still time to act on those New Years Resolutions. The most popular New Years Resolutions are time and time again related to health and wellness. However, just decades ago, smoking was always a top contender. Health experts say it’s...
LANSING, MI
99.1 WFMK

99.1 WFMK

Lansing, MI
