Why We Don’t Talk About The 10 Million Men With Eating Disorders
British Olympic diver Tom Daley shocked the world when he admitted that he used to purge and that he weighed himself nearly every day. This athlete — this male athlete — was coming out about his eating disorder. The truth is, most men hide their struggles with disordered eating. As Daley told The Guardian, “It’s hard to talk about it, but I would consider myself to be someone that has very much struggled with body image, and eating, and feeling guilty and shameful of the things that I eat.”
Remi Bader Says She 'Gained Double the Weight Back' After Stopping Weight-Loss Drug Ozempic
The content creator and model, 27, opened up about her doctor prescribing the medication, and how it eventually made her binge eating worse Remi Bader is getting candid about her past experience with Ozempic now that she noticed it's become "this trendy drug." The content creator and model, 27, was a guest on the latest episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast and revealed to host Amanda Hirsch that she was a bit annoyed that the medication has become so popular recently after she was previously prescribed it for "actual...
Timing of Meals for Diabetes
When it comes to diabetes, it’s not just what you eat that’s important in controlling your blood sugar, but also when you eat.
Opinion| Is The Most Dangerous Type Of Narcissist The Spiritual Narcissist?
I've been studying human nature for years, and believe it or not, I've encountered my fair share of narcissists. The thing is, as someone who deals with these people on a daily basis, there's only so much you can do when dealing with them — especially if they're your boss or in a position of power over you.
Woman Told She Has Terminal Cancer After Neck Pain Dismissed by Doctors
Julie McAlaney was eventually diagnosed with multiple myeloma and told by doctors that she had two to five years to live.
Healthline
Can an Endocrinologist Help with Weight Loss?￼
Endocrinologists can help you regulate your hormone levels and speed up your metabolism to aid in weight loss. Here’s how. You can gain weight for a number of different reasons — hormone conditions being one of them. Endocrinologists are experts in metabolism and hormonal changes. They can treat...
MedicineNet.com
Can Celery Juice Help You Lose Weight and Belly Fat?
Many people drink celery juice for weight loss. Celery is a popular vegetable that has few calories and is rich in nutrients like fiber. It is a healthy addition to your diet if you’re trying to limit your calorie intake. Read on to learn more about celery juice and...
MedicalXpress
On nutrition: Dealing with fatty liver disease
After reading a recent column on spirulina, MH from Dothan, Alabama, writes: "Will spirulina have an adverse effect on fatty liver disease? And do you have other information or suggestions for dealing with fatty liver disease?" Dear MH, I'll answer your second question first, because I have a lot of...
Wrinkles around mouth and lips- Dermatologist approved facial care.
Vertical lip lines, nasolabial folds, and mesolabial folds are the three most prevalent forms of lines that develop around the mouth area. Due to the loss of soft tissue and fat, the volume of the face decreases, resulting in these folds. As we become older, our skin's quality tends to decline generally.
Are You Stuck In A Narcissistic Abuse Cycle? How To Spot The Signs
Are you in a relationship with a narcissist? Sometimes it's not easy to tell because dealing with a narcissist can be confusing. A narcissist typically causes you to question yourself and what you think is true, including believing whether or not they are a narcissist. If you’re extensively connected to this person — say, you’re in a long-term relationship or married to them — it can be particularly difficult to identify this toxic form of behavior. But one of the best ways to recognize a narcissist is knowing the signs of the narcissistic abuse cycle.
Biden admin expert claims obesity cannot be treated with exercise and good diet
Dr. Fatima Cody Stanford, who said on '60 Minutes' that diet and exercise have less impact on obesity than genetics, was appointed to a USDA committee last Thursday.
psychologytoday.com
Borderline Personality Disorder Isn’t Just for the Young
Borderline personality disorder is typically regarded as a disorder making its first appearance before the age of 30, if not earlier. New research challenges this conventional wisdom, showing that cases can arise for the first time well into the years of adulthood. Early attachment issues reawakened by key events, especially...
MedicalXpress
Experimental anti-depression drug may also be useful in treating alcohol use disorder
An experimental antidepressant compound with a potentially unique mechanism of action may also be effective against alcohol use disorder, according to a preclinical study from Scripps Research. In the study, which appeared Jan. 20, 2023, in Neuropsychopharmacology, researchers found that several weeks of treatment with the molecule MAP4343 reversed excessive...
verywellhealth.com
What to Eat When You Have Endometriosis
While there's no official "endometriosis diet," some evidence suggests that following a Mediterranean-style diet may improve symptoms. Additionally, some people notice improvements after removing gluten, dairy, and nickel from their diet. There is no cure for endometriosis, but effective treatment options, including pain relievers, surgery, and hormone therapy, are available....
Woman told she had anxiety diagnosed with life-threatening condition
A woman was told by doctors “three times” her palpitations were anxiety - when actually she had a heart muscle disease leaving her at risk of cardiac arrest.Jade Cooke, 35, used to do yoga five times a week and knew something was wrong when she stated to get extremely breathless.But her worries were repeatedly dismissed until she demanded an x-ray which led to other investigations that revealed she had a serious heart condition called dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM).It was triggered by a flu-like virus she got one Christmas - and left her heart barely pumping blood.Despite her age, she was at...
psychologytoday.com
Letting Go
Many of us are reluctant to change our perceptions or habits, even though we know we would be happier and healthier. Often our resistance to discontinue certain relationships, behaviors, and beliefs is based on fear. In those situations that must be maintained, adopting a new perspective may help alleviate one’s...
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Calorie-Restricted Intermittent Fasting Effective for Type 2 Diabetes Remission
Following a diet that restricted both calories and when participants ate led to remission of type 2 diabetes — normal blood glucose levels without taking glucose-lowering medications — in nearly half of participants, in a new study published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism. Time-restricted eating...
Ozempic: Dieters Who Use Scarce Diabetes Drug Could Face Side Effects
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 1, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Mila Clarke started taking Ozempic in 2020 to help manage her diabetes, but was pleasantly surprised to find herself soon shedding pounds. “I was like, this is really weird because I’m not having to try very hard to do this,” said Clarke, who...
Home Remedies for Hair
One of the most important components of our bodies and our overall look is our hair. It must remain rock-solid at all times. Since thicker, shinier hair is considered to be a sign of vitality and well-being, many people try to achieve this look. Sadly, a variety of factors, including stress, poor dietary habits, hormonal inconsistencies, and inherited traits, can result in thinning, dull hair. Fortunately, there are many common home remedies and dietary adjustments that can help you get thicker, shinier hair.
Survivors of childhood trauma often grow up believing they are unworthy
Well-spoken and seemingly confident, Jane* came to therapy as a single, 55-year-old woman after a string of “toxic” relationships. In our first session, she wondered why she was attracting men who were unavailable emotionally, and why she felt resentful after spending a few months in a relationship with these men.
