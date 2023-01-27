ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bay Net

32-Year-Old Upper Marlboro Man Killed In Collision

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Monday evening in the unincorporated section of Upper Marlboro. The deceased driver is 32-year-old Taha Robinson of Upper Marlboro. On January 30, 2023, at approximately 8:50 pm, officers responded to the 8000...
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
NBC Washington

Trial Begins in Killing of Alexandria Woman With Down Syndrome

The father of an Alexandria, Virginia, woman with Down syndrome gave tearful testimony Tuesday in the trial of her accused killer. Excell Jones described how he found his daughter, 23-year-old Melia Jones, dead at the Mason at Van Dorn apartment building in December 2021. She had started living on her own for the first time shortly before her death.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
mocoshow.com

Life in Prison Plus 25 Years for Defendant Who Shot 21-Year-Old Man in Broad Daylight

According to the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office, “Today in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, MD, the Honorable John Maloney sentenced defendant, Abraham Douglas, 21, of Washington D.C. to life in prison plus an additional 25 years for the death of Ahamdou Bamba Gueye, 23, of Takoma Park.” Douglas received life for the first-degree murder charge, plus 20 years consecutive for Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony and another five years consecutive for Third-Degree Burglary. Douglas was convicted in December, 2022.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
fox5dc.com

Teen who stabbed mom's boyfriend to death not facing charges: police

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - Authorities say a teen stabbed and killed his mother's boyfriend after an alleged domestic assault Sunday night in Fairfax County. Police say they responded to an apartment in the 7900 block of Janna Lee Avenue just before 10 p.m. after receiving a call from the teen who told them the boyfriend had assaulted his mother.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
wfmd.com

Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Seeks Identities Of Two Suspects

(Photos from Frederick County Sheriff’s Office) Urbana, MD (MO) The Frederick County Sheriff Office needs the public’s help identifying two individuals in relation to the January 15th robbery of Urbana Liquors located at 3521 John Simmons Street. Three individuals entered the store and began gathering merchandise close to...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
TheDailyBeast

D.C. Gov’t Worker Charged With Killing 13-Year-Old Boy

A Washington, D.C., government worker surrendered to authorities on Tuesday morning after being accused of fatally shooting a 13-year-old boy, his attorney said. Jason Lewis, who works for the D.C. Department of Parks and Recreation, has been charged with second-degree murder while armed over the Jan. 7 shooting of Karon Blake. Authorities previously said the alleged gunman suspected Blake of breaking into cars in D.C. in the early hours. They would not say how many shots were fired or how many struck Blake. The alleged shooter called 911 after Blake was wounded and was administering CPR when police arrived, authorities said. “The public will see, no crime was committed here,” Lewis’ attorney, Lee Smith, told The Washington Post.Read it at TheWashington Post
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Man Killed In Baltimore Late Night Attack Identified: Police

Police have identified a 42-year-old man who was fatally shot in Baltimore, authorities announce. Marcus Aslup was found suffering from gunshot wounds in the 4800 block of Kimberleigh Road around 10:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 28, according to Baltimore police. Aslup was rushed to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he was pronounced...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Woman dies after West Baltimore shooting and crash; children remain in critical condition

BALTIMORE -- A woman who was shot Saturday as she was driving with her two young children in West Baltimore has died, police said Tuesday. The children, a three-year-old and a 14-month-old infant, remain hospitalized in critical condition. Police initially reported the infant was two months old. The agency released surveillance images of a group of suspects. The images show the suspects in a storefront before the shooting, and out on a street with what appear to be guns drawn.The woman, identified as 23-year-old Mya Morton, was sitting in her car waiting on a carryout food order on the 1700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue when gunfire erupted on the block, police said. Morton was shot as she was driving away, causing a crash that injured her two children. One of the men involved in the shooting died Saturday. He was identified Tuesday as 43-year-old Gerald Fowlkes.Police said Saturday said someone has been detained by police, but said they were still determining if this person is involved in the shooting, or a victim themselves. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police. 
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Family of Deanta Dorsey calls for arrest in 16 year old's murder

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore City Police is releasing new images of the people of interest in the deadly Edmonson Village shooting earlier this month. Deonta Dorsey, 16, lost his life, and four other students were shot. With the violence continuing in Baltimore and another teen killed just last week, the family of Dorsey is calling on the police department and the community to help close the case of his murder and bring the suspects to justice.
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

Police investigate death of 20-year-old Maryland woman

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Detectives with the Montgomery County Department of Police are investigating a death after finding a body in the county Saturday afternoon. Police have identified 20-year-old Keylin Chavez-Dominguez as the bod that was found. She was reported missing on Jan. 2 and was last seen by her family and friends on Dec. 30, 2022.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy