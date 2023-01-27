Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Drivers May Soon Pay a Weight-Based Tax on SUVs, Trucks, Polluting Cars to Reduce EmissionsEden ReportsNew York City, NY
White House Confirms: FBI Searched the Penn Biden Center Looking for More Classified Docs - Back in NovemberWild Orchid MediaWashington, DC
Coming to terms with the black Daughters of the American RevolutionJuliette FairleyRoanoke, VA
9 of Our Favorite Burger Spots in Washington, D.C.East Coast TravelerWashington, DC
The man who sprayed a police officer with pepper spray on January 6 was sentenced to nearly seven years in prisonJoseph GodwinWashington, DC
Related
Maryland man found guilty in stabbing deaths of 3 girls
A Maryland man could receive life in prison after a jury convicted him of first-degree murder in the deaths of his 6-year-old sister and two young extended family members in a home in 2017.
WTOP
Life in prison for Fauquier teen for Valentine’s Day murders of mother and brother
Levi Norwood has been sentenced to life in prison plus 40 years for the 2020 Valentine’s Day murders of his mother and 6-year-old brother in Fauquier County, Virginia. In August, Norwood pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the death of his mother, Jennifer, and a reduced charge of second-degree murder in the death of his brother, Wyatt.
Bay Net
32-Year-Old Upper Marlboro Man Killed In Collision
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Monday evening in the unincorporated section of Upper Marlboro. The deceased driver is 32-year-old Taha Robinson of Upper Marlboro. On January 30, 2023, at approximately 8:50 pm, officers responded to the 8000...
Fairfax County boy says he stabbed mother’s boyfriend who was hitting her; man dies
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A man died after a stabbing at an apartment in the Mount Vernon area of Fairfax County Sunday night. The Fairfax County Police Department said emergency dispatchers received a call from a teenage boy who said he stabbed his mother’s boyfriend who was assaulting her. When officers got […]
NBC Washington
Trial Begins in Killing of Alexandria Woman With Down Syndrome
The father of an Alexandria, Virginia, woman with Down syndrome gave tearful testimony Tuesday in the trial of her accused killer. Excell Jones described how he found his daughter, 23-year-old Melia Jones, dead at the Mason at Van Dorn apartment building in December 2021. She had started living on her own for the first time shortly before her death.
Teen Fatally Stabs Mother's BF During Alleged Assault In Fairfax County Apartment: Police
A man was stabbed to death and his girlfriend’s teenage son is in custody following a late-night incident in Fairfax County, police said.Shortly before 10 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, officers from the Fairfax County Police Department were called to the 7900 block of Janna Lee Avenue, when the teen cal…
mocoshow.com
Life in Prison Plus 25 Years for Defendant Who Shot 21-Year-Old Man in Broad Daylight
According to the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office, “Today in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, MD, the Honorable John Maloney sentenced defendant, Abraham Douglas, 21, of Washington D.C. to life in prison plus an additional 25 years for the death of Ahamdou Bamba Gueye, 23, of Takoma Park.” Douglas received life for the first-degree murder charge, plus 20 years consecutive for Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony and another five years consecutive for Third-Degree Burglary. Douglas was convicted in December, 2022.
foxbaltimore.com
Teen arrested after swinging a hatchet and threatening residents in Anne Arundel County
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD (WBFF) — Police say a teen has been charged with assault after swinging a ratchet at people in Anne Arundel County and threatening to shoot them. On Sunday afternoon, at approximately 1:00PM, officers responded to a report of an assault that occurred at a residence in the 700 block of Long Meadow Way in Arnold.
fox5dc.com
Teen who stabbed mom's boyfriend to death not facing charges: police
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - Authorities say a teen stabbed and killed his mother's boyfriend after an alleged domestic assault Sunday night in Fairfax County. Police say they responded to an apartment in the 7900 block of Janna Lee Avenue just before 10 p.m. after receiving a call from the teen who told them the boyfriend had assaulted his mother.
fox5dc.com
Teen in custody after stabbing, killing mother’s boyfriend following alleged domestic assault: cops
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - Authorities say a teen stabbed and killed his mother's boyfriend after an alleged domestic assault Sunday night in Fairfax County. Police say they responded to an apartment in the 7900 block of Janna Lee Avenue just before 10 p.m. after receiving a call from the teen who told them the boyfriend had assaulted his mother.
wfmd.com
Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Seeks Identities Of Two Suspects
(Photos from Frederick County Sheriff’s Office) Urbana, MD (MO) The Frederick County Sheriff Office needs the public’s help identifying two individuals in relation to the January 15th robbery of Urbana Liquors located at 3521 John Simmons Street. Three individuals entered the store and began gathering merchandise close to...
NBC Washington
‘I'm Only a Kid,' Karon Blake Cried After Being Shot. DC Employee Charged With 13-Year-Old's Murder
The D.C. government employee who shot at 13-year-old Karon Blake as he yelled “I’m only a kid” earlier this month turned himself in Tuesday to face a second-degree murder charge, according to court documents and Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee. Blake yelled “I’m sorry" and “I am...
D.C. Gov’t Worker Charged With Killing 13-Year-Old Boy
A Washington, D.C., government worker surrendered to authorities on Tuesday morning after being accused of fatally shooting a 13-year-old boy, his attorney said. Jason Lewis, who works for the D.C. Department of Parks and Recreation, has been charged with second-degree murder while armed over the Jan. 7 shooting of Karon Blake. Authorities previously said the alleged gunman suspected Blake of breaking into cars in D.C. in the early hours. They would not say how many shots were fired or how many struck Blake. The alleged shooter called 911 after Blake was wounded and was administering CPR when police arrived, authorities said. “The public will see, no crime was committed here,” Lewis’ attorney, Lee Smith, told The Washington Post.Read it at TheWashington Post
Man Killed In Baltimore Late Night Attack Identified: Police
Police have identified a 42-year-old man who was fatally shot in Baltimore, authorities announce. Marcus Aslup was found suffering from gunshot wounds in the 4800 block of Kimberleigh Road around 10:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 28, according to Baltimore police. Aslup was rushed to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he was pronounced...
Woman dies after West Baltimore shooting and crash; children remain in critical condition
BALTIMORE -- A woman who was shot Saturday as she was driving with her two young children in West Baltimore has died, police said Tuesday. The children, a three-year-old and a 14-month-old infant, remain hospitalized in critical condition. Police initially reported the infant was two months old. The agency released surveillance images of a group of suspects. The images show the suspects in a storefront before the shooting, and out on a street with what appear to be guns drawn.The woman, identified as 23-year-old Mya Morton, was sitting in her car waiting on a carryout food order on the 1700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue when gunfire erupted on the block, police said. Morton was shot as she was driving away, causing a crash that injured her two children. One of the men involved in the shooting died Saturday. He was identified Tuesday as 43-year-old Gerald Fowlkes.Police said Saturday said someone has been detained by police, but said they were still determining if this person is involved in the shooting, or a victim themselves. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police.
Missing 20-year-old woman found dead, Montgomery County police investigating murder
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police are investigating the murder of a 20-year-old woman who went missing at the end of December. Police said that Keylin Yolibeth Chavez-Dominguez, who is from Rockville, was reported missing on January 2. Her family and friends last saw her on December 30 at her apartment in North […]
WTOP
Md. man found guilty of stabbing, killing 3 young girls
A man in Prince George’s County, Maryland, has been convicted of stabbing and killing three young girls who were left in his care back in 2017. Antonio Williams, now 30, is due to be sentenced in May after a jury found him guilty Thursday. His trial lasted four days.
foxbaltimore.com
Family of Deanta Dorsey calls for arrest in 16 year old's murder
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore City Police is releasing new images of the people of interest in the deadly Edmonson Village shooting earlier this month. Deonta Dorsey, 16, lost his life, and four other students were shot. With the violence continuing in Baltimore and another teen killed just last week, the family of Dorsey is calling on the police department and the community to help close the case of his murder and bring the suspects to justice.
Missing 20-year-old Rockville woman found dead in park
Montgomery County police are investigating the murder of a 20-year-old woman after discovering a body in the Upper Paint Branch Stream Valley Park on Saturday.
Police investigate death of 20-year-old Maryland woman
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Detectives with the Montgomery County Department of Police are investigating a death after finding a body in the county Saturday afternoon. Police have identified 20-year-old Keylin Chavez-Dominguez as the bod that was found. She was reported missing on Jan. 2 and was last seen by her family and friends on Dec. 30, 2022.
Comments / 0