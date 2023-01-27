Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Heart of Texas Opens A Home in Moreno ValleyDebra BlackwellMoreno Valley, CA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
I.E Soul Food Tour: Kountry Folks Restaurant, RiversideLashaun TurnerRiverside, CA
A woman's $8500 Rolex watch was flushed down the toilet and later she would discover whether it had survivedAnita DurairajChino Hills, CA
Related
mynewsla.com
Man Charged with Trying to Snatch MoVal Girl Walking Home from School
A 40-year-old man accused of trying to snatch a Moreno Valley girl at gunpoint as she walked home from school was charged Tuesday with attempted kidnapping of a minor. Arturo Ramirez Cisneros was arrested Friday following a nine-day Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation. Cisneros, who is being held on...
mynewsla.com
Felon Shot by Riverside Cops During Warrant Service Sentenced
A parolee who was shot by Riverside police officers serving him with an arrest warrant after he successfully eluded them during a chase was sentenced Monday to four years in state prison. Xavier Daniel Lopez, 31, of Moreno Valley pleaded guilty in November to resisting arrest, being a felon in...
mynewsla.com
Pomona Police Arrest Man on Gun Charge
A traffic stop in Pomona Tuesday triggered a vehicle pursuit that ended with the arrest of a 20-year-old man suspected of possessing armed a unregistered handgun. Officers on patrol along the East Holt Avenue Corridor about 10:50 a.m. spotted a vehicle in violation of several vehicle code sections and tried to pull it over, when it sped away within residential neighborhoods, said Sgt. Scott Hess of the Pomona Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Man Charged in Series of Alleged Road-Rage Attacks
A Tesla driver who allegedly carried out a series of road-rage attacks was charged with a dozen criminal counts, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday. Nathaniel Walter Radimak, 36, pleaded not guilty in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom to four counts each of assault by means...
mynewsla.com
Inmate Gets 11 Years for Killing Cellmate in OC Jail
A day after pleading guilty to killing his wife’s lover in an ambush in San Juan Capistrano, a 28-year-old man was sentenced Tuesday for killing his cellmate while they were both awaiting trial for murder. As expected in plea deals finalized on Monday, Brion Cairo Hyde was sentenced to...
3 people found fatally shot in Montclair home
A homicide investigation is underway in Montclair after three people were found shot to death inside a home. Around 9 p.m. Monday, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a call in the 4800 block of Ramona Place, officials said. The deputies entered the home and found three adults dead from gunshot wounds. The […]
mynewsla.com
Driver Pleads Guilty in Fatal Irvine Crash
A transgender woman with an extensive record of speeding tickets pleaded guilty Tuesday and was immediately sentenced to seven years in prison for a fatal crash in Irvine. Toni Love Valenzuela, 33, pleaded guilty to a felony count of gross vehicular manslaughter. A jury convicted her Jan. 9 of a felony count of hit and run with permanent and serious injury, but deadlocked 9-3 for guilt on a second-degree murder charge and the gross vehicular manslaughter count.
mynewsla.com
Pomona Police Arrest Suspect for Alleged Possession of Firearms, Meth
A motorist who was pulled over by Pomona police was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of two loaded firearms and methamphetamine, police said Monday. According to Pomona police, Carlos Gallagos, 49, was stopped for numerous vehicle code violations shortly after midnight Saturday near Phillips Street and White Avenue.
Fontana Herald News
S.B. County authorities arrest 24 suspects on gun and drug charges and 21 more suspects during human trafficking crackdown
Authorities in San Bernardino County arrested 24 suspects as part of a recent crackdown on guns and drugs, and in a separate operation, they arrested 21 suspects related to human trafficking, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. ----- BETWEEN Jan. 21 and Jan. 27, investigators with the...
2 security guards shot, 1 fatally, at San Bernardino County party
Two security guards at a party in Muscoy were shot early Saturday, and one of them died from his injuries. Hemet resident Howard Gabrelle Anderson Jr., 28, was declared dead at a local hospital after the 1:30 a.m. shooting in the 3500 block of Gray Street, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The […]
Fontana Herald News
Standoff in Loma Linda ends with armed man being taken into custody
A standoff in Loma Linda ended after a man who allegedly had discharged a weapon into the floor of an apartment was taken into custody, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The incident took place on Jan. 28 at about 12:17 p.m., when deputies from the Central...
DHS man pleads guilty to stabbing sister in face, sentenced to 8 years in prison
A Desert Hot Springs man who stabbed his sister in the face pleaded guilty to two felony charges today and was immediately sentenced to eight years in prison. Juan Angel Lopez, 41, pleaded guilty to one felony count each of aggravated mayhem and mayhem, according to court records. Lopez attacked his then-35-year-old sister Jessica The post DHS man pleads guilty to stabbing sister in face, sentenced to 8 years in prison appeared first on KESQ.
mynewsla.com
Man Arrested for Allegedly Vandalizing Landmark Mural in Costa Mesa
A man wanted for allegedly vandalizing a landmark mural in Costa Mesa with white supremacist language in October was arrested when he appeared in court on an unrelated matter, police said Tuesday. Daniel Alec Hotte, 27, of Dana Point, was taken into custody Monday morning at the Harbor Justice Center...
3 people found dead in San Bernardino County home
Three people were found dead inside a Montclair home Monday evening. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call near Romano Avenue and Olive Street around 9 p.m.
Fontana Herald News
Two private security guards are shot during party in Muscoy, and one of them later dies
Two private security guards were shot during a party in Muscoy on Jan. 28, and one of them later died, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. At 1:30 a.m., Central Station deputies responded to the 3500 block of Gray Street and located the two victims suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment.
YAHOO!
Deputies kill armed female suspect near Big Bear
Sheriff’s deputies killed a 30-year-old armed female suspect after responding to a domestic disturbance near Big Bear. Big Bear Sheriff’s Station deputies at 1:37 p.m. on Monday responded to a domestic disturbance in the 800 block of South Spruce Lane in the unincorporated community of Sugarloaf. When deputies...
mynewsla.com
Two Killed in Pursuit of Stolen Pickup Truck; Two Suspects in Custody
Two people were killed and two others were in custody Tuesday evening after a high-speed police pursuit of a stolen pickup truck that began in Echo Park and ended with a collision in Panorama City. The pursuit began at approximately 7:48 p.m. in the 1000 block of North Alvarado Street,...
mynewsla.com
Tustin HS Student Stabbed in Fight
A Tustin High School student was stabbed in a fight Tuesday on campus and taken to a hospital in unknown condition. The fight between two students occurred about 12:15 p.m. on the campus at 1171 El Camino Real, according to Tustin police Lt. Andy Birozy. One student was taken to...
mynewsla.com
Man Suffers Non-Life Threatening Gunshot Wound During Shootout With Deputies
A suspect suffered non-life threatening injuries Tuesday during an exchange of gunfire with deputies in Compton, authorities said. The shooting occurred about 10:30 a.m. near Compton and Redondo Beach boulevards, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. No deputies were injured. Deputies conducting an operation involving a felony warrant...
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Two-Vehicle Wreck in San Jacinto Identified
A motorist fatally injured in a two-vehicle wreck on the north end of San Jacinto was identified Tuesday as a 37-year-old Hemet man. Nathan Diaz was killed in the collision about 1 a.m. Monday on the Ramona Expressway, just west of San Jacinto Avenue, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
Comments / 2