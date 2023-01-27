Read full article on original website
LAPD Chief Michel Moore Appointed to Second Term by Police Commission
On a unanimous vote, Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore was appointed Tuesday to a second five-year term by the Board of Police Commissioners, but he is not expected to serve the full term. Moore, a 40-year veteran of the department, has served as chief since 2018 when he...
Man Charged in Series of Alleged Road-Rage Attacks
A Tesla driver who allegedly carried out a series of road-rage attacks was charged with a dozen criminal counts, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday. Nathaniel Walter Radimak, 36, pleaded not guilty in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom to four counts each of assault by means...
Sheriff deputies shoot suspects in Compton
COMPTON, Calif. – A suspect suffered non-life threatening injuries Tuesday during an exchange of gunfire with deputies in Compton, authorities said. The shooting occurred about 10:30 a.m. near Compton and Redondo Beach boulevards, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. No deputies were injured. Deputies conducting an operation...
Koreatown Crash Victim Identified
The man killed in a three-vehicle crash in Koreatown was identified by authorities Wednesday. The victim was identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office as 44-year-old Edinson Orjuela Castillo. The collision occurred about 1:45 a.m. Tuesday at Olympic Boulevard and Hoover Street, according to the Los Angeles Police...
DA: Tesla road rage driver’s ‘reign of terror ends today’
Charges were filed Tuesday against a man caught on video attacking drivers in Los Angeles with a metal pole. Prosecutors also revealed that Nathanial Radimak had a previous road rage arrest in which steroids were allegedly found in his car. Radimak, 36, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to four counts of assault by means of force […]
One Year Ago Today (February 1, 2022)…Lawsuit Brought Against Agency, Former Worker Over Alleged Video Beating
One Year Ago Today (February 1, 2022)…A lawsuit was brought on behalf of a special needs child who alleges she was assaulted by a man hired to provide her with behavioral therapy, some of which was captured on a video system installed in her home by her mother. The...
Man Accused of Monterey Park Shooting Made Dubious Claims to Police
The man accused of fatally shooting 11 people at a Monterey Park ballroom had previously expressed to police what some believe were paranoid views regarding his family and a woman he was dating, among others, according to a report published Monday. Huu Can Tran visited the Hemet Police Department station...
LAPD: Man Arrested in Theft of French Bulldogs from Owner at Gunpoint
A man who allegedly stole two French bulldogs from their pregnant owner at gunpoint in Studio City in December has been arrested, authorities said Monday. Sammeiso Lewis, 27, of Las Vegas was taken into custody in Glendale on Thursday, and he was booked on suspicion of robbery, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Man Arrested for Allegedly Vandalizing Landmark Mural in Costa Mesa
A man wanted for allegedly vandalizing a landmark mural in Costa Mesa with white supremacist language in October was arrested when he appeared in court on an unrelated matter, police said Tuesday. Daniel Alec Hotte, 27, of Dana Point, was taken into custody Monday morning at the Harbor Justice Center...
L.A. Civil Rights Activist to Attend Nichols Funeral with Condolence Letters
Los Angeles civil rights activist Najee Ali is traveling to Memphis, Tennessee, Tuesday to attend Wednesday’s funeral services for Tyre Nichols — and he’ll arrive with letters of condolence from Lora Dene King, the daughter of Rodney King, and LAPD Chief Michel Moore. “I look forward to...
RIP Anthony Lowe: Video Shows LA Cops Chasing Black Man With Amputated Legs Before Shooting Him To Death
In a new low, Huntington Beach police shot and killed Anthony Lowe, a Black man with amputated legs, and defended doing so. The post RIP Anthony Lowe: Video Shows LA Cops Chasing Black Man With Amputated Legs Before Shooting Him To Death appeared first on NewsOne.
Man found dead inside upscale high-rise in DTLA
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Police Department launched a homicide investigation following a shooting at an upscale high-rise apartment building in downtown LA on Sunday night. LAPD officers were called to the building located at the intersection of 8th and Francisco streets around 6:30 p.m. after reports of a...
Marina Del Rey Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Fraud
A Marina del Rey man was sentenced Monday to 45 months in federal prison for stealing the identities of a married couple who died days earlier in a murder-suicide and stealing more than $137,000 from their bank accounts, credit cards, and retirement accounts. Kristopher Brent Cobb, 41, was sentenced by...
Inmate Gets 11 Years for Killing Cellmate in OC Jail
A day after pleading guilty to killing his wife’s lover in an ambush in San Juan Capistrano, a 28-year-old man was sentenced Tuesday for killing his cellmate while they were both awaiting trial for murder. As expected in plea deals finalized on Monday, Brion Cairo Hyde was sentenced to...
Felon Shot by Riverside Cops During Warrant Service Sentenced
A parolee who was shot by Riverside police officers serving him with an arrest warrant after he successfully eluded them during a chase was sentenced Monday to four years in state prison. Xavier Daniel Lopez, 31, of Moreno Valley pleaded guilty in November to resisting arrest, being a felon in...
Two Killed in Pursuit of Stolen Pickup Truck; Two Suspects in Custody
Two people were killed and two others were in custody Tuesday evening after a high-speed police pursuit of a stolen pickup truck that began in Echo Park and ended with a collision in Panorama City. The pursuit began at approximately 7:48 p.m. in the 1000 block of North Alvarado Street,...
Pomona Police Arrest Man on Gun Charge
A traffic stop in Pomona Tuesday triggered a vehicle pursuit that ended with the arrest of a 20-year-old man suspected of possessing armed a unregistered handgun. Officers on patrol along the East Holt Avenue Corridor about 10:50 a.m. spotted a vehicle in violation of several vehicle code sections and tried to pull it over, when it sped away within residential neighborhoods, said Sgt. Scott Hess of the Pomona Police Department.
1 arrested for felony vandalism during LA protest of death of Tyre Nicholas
About 50 demonstrators protesting the death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis police left some eight businesses vandalized across Los Angeles Sunday evening, says Los Angeles police. One person was arrested for suspicion of felony vandalism and was in possession of spray paint and a glass-breaking tool.Demonstrators have been out in Los Angeles all weekend. Demonstrators began to gather about 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Vine Street, near Sunset Boulevard, walking in the street, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.About 8:15 p.m. Ezequiel Riesgo, 22, dressed in all-black clothing with a gray backpack, allegedly used a...
Fired Unvaccinated LAUSD Employee Loses Round in Court
A former Los Angeles Unified School District employee who sued the district, alleging she was fired in 2021 in retaliation for objecting to its mandatory employee coronavirus vaccine mandate on religious grounds, lost a round in court Monday when a judge trimmed one of the claims in her case. Los...
Three Major Crime Cases Go to Court in Pasadena This Week
This week, three Pasadena-related court cases are scheduled to forward in the Pasadena Courthouse of the Los Angeles Country Superior Court. Here’s a profile of each of these cases. Monday, Jan. 30, 8:30 a.m. Preliminary Hearing Date Setting for Sadarius Lawson. Sadarius Lawson, 27, of Los Angeles, is charged...
