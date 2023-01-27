Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Man Reported Missing From Temple City Found
A man who went missing in Temple City has been found, authorities said Monday. Jacob Allen Costantino, 23, had last been seen at 4 p.m. Friday in the 9300 block of Daines Drive, and authorities sought the public’s help to find him. On Monday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s...
mynewsla.com
Man Suffers Non-Life Threatening Gunshot Wound During Shootout With Deputies
A suspect suffered non-life threatening injuries Tuesday during an exchange of gunfire with deputies in Compton, authorities said. The shooting occurred about 10:30 a.m. near Compton and Redondo Beach boulevards, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. No deputies were injured. Deputies conducting an operation involving a felony warrant...
3 people found dead in San Bernardino County home
Three people were found dead inside a Montclair home Monday evening. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call near Romano Avenue and Olive Street around 9 p.m.
La Habra man killed in crash near San Ardo
A 19-year-old La Habra man is dead after a solo vehicle crash near San Ardo on Tuesday morning. The post La Habra man killed in crash near San Ardo appeared first on KION546.
mynewsla.com
Koreatown Crash Victim Identified
The man killed in a three-vehicle crash in Koreatown was identified by authorities Wednesday. The victim was identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office as 44-year-old Edinson Orjuela Castillo. The collision occurred about 1:45 a.m. Tuesday at Olympic Boulevard and Hoover Street, according to the Los Angeles Police...
KTLA.com
Car slams into building in Lakewood; 1 hospitalized
At least one person was hospitalized after a car crashed into a building in Lakewood Tuesday. The crash happened shortly after 1 p.m. at a strip mall at Bloomfield Avenue and Centralia Street. Sky5 aerial footage showed a gray Toyota sedan had plowed through the front of a business next...
Fatal 3-car crash in Koreatown leaves 1 dead, 3 injured
A three-vehicle crash in Koreatown left a man dead and three other people injured Tuesday. The collision occurred about 1:45 a.m. at Olympic Boulevard and Hoover Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Responding officers learned that a vehicle traveling south on Hoover Street crashed into a car traveling...
mynewsla.com
Two Killed in Pursuit of Stolen Pickup Truck; Two Suspects in Custody
Two people were killed and two others were in custody Tuesday evening after a high-speed police pursuit of a stolen pickup truck that began in Echo Park and ended with a collision in Panorama City. The pursuit began at approximately 7:48 p.m. in the 1000 block of North Alvarado Street,...
3 people found fatally shot in Montclair home
A homicide investigation is underway in Montclair after three people were found shot to death inside a home. Around 9 p.m. Monday, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a call in the 4800 block of Ramona Place, officials said. The deputies entered the home and found three adults dead from gunshot wounds. The […]
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in hit-and-run in Orange County
LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. – The name of a 39-year-old man who was struck and killed by a hit-and-run vehicle in Laguna Beach was released Sunday by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. Officers were dispatched at about 2:50 a.m. Saturday to the 700 block of South Coast Highway located...
mynewsla.com
Two Men Killed in San Juan Capistrano Crash
Two men were killed and a third person was hospitalized in critical condition when the car they were in hit a tree in San Juan Capistrano. The driver — 21-year-old Riley Hans Sullivan from the unincorporated community of Preston in Sonoma County — and a passenger, 19-year-old Rex Aziz Devenny of San Juan Capistrano, were killed in the crash about 10 p.m. Sunday at Rancho Viejo and Malaspina roads, according to Orange County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Scott Steinle.
mynewsla.com
Authorities Identify Victim of Fatal Crash in Long Beach
A 26 year-old motorist who was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Long Beach was identified Tuesday. Officers were dispatched at about 4:05 a.m. Sunday to Magnolia Avenue and Hill Street, where a motorist was pronounced dead at the scene, the Long Beach Police Department reported. The Los Angeles County...
mynewsla.com
Man Found Dead Inside Burning Recreational Vehicle in San Fernando
A man was found dead Monday inside a recreational vehicle damaged by a fire in San Fernando. Firefighters sent to the 600 block of North Hagar Street at 4:58 a.m. extinguished the flames in 25 minutes, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. “LAFD Firefighters arrived quickly to find a...
Man Killed By Hit-And-Run Vehicle in Laguna Beach Identified
The name of a 39-year-old man who was struck and killed by a hit-and-run vehicle in Laguna Beach was released Sunday by the Orange County Sheriff's Department.
mynewsla.com
SAPD Searching For Missing Girl, 12, From Santa Ana
Police asked for the public’s help to find a 12-year-old girl who went missing Sunday in Santa Ana. Ayumi Tran-Cao was last seen around 2 p.m. leaving her residence, according to Santa Ana police. Tran-Cao is Asian-American. She stands 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs an estimated 95...
Authorities search for woman, 22, who disappeared in Los Angeles County
Authorities are searching for an at-risk woman who disappeared in Los Angeles County on Thursday. Chelsea Roisin Celiz, 22, was last seen on the 8400 block of Olney Street in Rosemead around 11:15 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Celiz is diagnosed with bipolar disorder and requires medication, officials said. She is […]
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Motorcyclist Killed in Crash in Long Beach
Authorities Monday identified a motorcyclist who was killed in a collision with an SUV in Long Beach. The crash occurred about 7 p.m. Friday on Long Beach Boulevard near Ellis Street, according to the Long Beach Police Department. John Blackwell Jr., 57, of Long Beach died at the scene, the...
mynewsla.com
Girl, 12, Missing in Santa Ana Is Located
A 12-year- old girl who went missing in Santa Ana was located Sunday evening. Santa Ana police announced around 10:10 p.m. that Ayumi Tran-Cao was found. She was previously last seen around 2 p.m. leaving her residence. Details about her being found were not immediately available.
mynewsla.com
Woman, 61, Suffering From High Blood Pressure Goes Missing in Palmdale
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Sunday circulated a photo of a missing 61-year-old woman diagnosed with high blood pressure last seen in Palmdale. Sherri Lynn Thompson was last seen about 9 a.m. Saturday in the 38500 block of 10th Place East, near Palmdale Boulevard, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.
mynewsla.com
Man Charged in Series of Alleged Road-Rage Attacks
A Tesla driver who allegedly carried out a series of road-rage attacks was charged with a dozen criminal counts, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday. Nathaniel Walter Radimak, 36, pleaded not guilty in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom to four counts each of assault by means...
