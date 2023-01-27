ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pico Rivera, CA

mynewsla.com

Man Reported Missing From Temple City Found

A man who went missing in Temple City has been found, authorities said Monday. Jacob Allen Costantino, 23, had last been seen at 4 p.m. Friday in the 9300 block of Daines Drive, and authorities sought the public’s help to find him. On Monday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s...
TEMPLE CITY, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Suffers Non-Life Threatening Gunshot Wound During Shootout With Deputies

A suspect suffered non-life threatening injuries Tuesday during an exchange of gunfire with deputies in Compton, authorities said. The shooting occurred about 10:30 a.m. near Compton and Redondo Beach boulevards, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. No deputies were injured. Deputies conducting an operation involving a felony warrant...
COMPTON, CA
mynewsla.com

Koreatown Crash Victim Identified

The man killed in a three-vehicle crash in Koreatown was identified by authorities Wednesday. The victim was identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office as 44-year-old Edinson Orjuela Castillo. The collision occurred about 1:45 a.m. Tuesday at Olympic Boulevard and Hoover Street, according to the Los Angeles Police...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Car slams into building in Lakewood; 1 hospitalized

At least one person was hospitalized after a car crashed into a building in Lakewood Tuesday. The crash happened shortly after 1 p.m. at a strip mall at Bloomfield Avenue and Centralia Street. Sky5 aerial footage showed a gray Toyota sedan had plowed through the front of a business next...
LAKEWOOD, CA
HeySoCal

Fatal 3-car crash in Koreatown leaves 1 dead, 3 injured

A three-vehicle crash in Koreatown left a man dead and three other people injured Tuesday. The collision occurred about 1:45 a.m. at Olympic Boulevard and Hoover Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Responding officers learned that a vehicle traveling south on Hoover Street crashed into a car traveling...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

3 people found fatally shot in Montclair home

A homicide investigation is underway in Montclair after three people were found shot to death inside a home. Around 9 p.m. Monday, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a call in the 4800 block of Ramona Place, officials said. The deputies entered the home and found three adults dead from gunshot wounds. The […]
MONTCLAIR, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in hit-and-run in Orange County

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. – The name of a 39-year-old man who was struck and killed by a hit-and-run vehicle in Laguna Beach was released Sunday by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. Officers were dispatched at about 2:50 a.m. Saturday to the 700 block of South Coast Highway located...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

Two Men Killed in San Juan Capistrano Crash

Two men were killed and a third person was hospitalized in critical condition when the car they were in hit a tree in San Juan Capistrano. The driver — 21-year-old Riley Hans Sullivan from the unincorporated community of Preston in Sonoma County — and a passenger, 19-year-old Rex Aziz Devenny of San Juan Capistrano, were killed in the crash about 10 p.m. Sunday at Rancho Viejo and Malaspina roads, according to Orange County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Scott Steinle.
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
mynewsla.com

Authorities Identify Victim of Fatal Crash in Long Beach

A 26 year-old motorist who was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Long Beach was identified Tuesday. Officers were dispatched at about 4:05 a.m. Sunday to Magnolia Avenue and Hill Street, where a motorist was pronounced dead at the scene, the Long Beach Police Department reported. The Los Angeles County...
LONG BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Found Dead Inside Burning Recreational Vehicle in San Fernando

A man was found dead Monday inside a recreational vehicle damaged by a fire in San Fernando. Firefighters sent to the 600 block of North Hagar Street at 4:58 a.m. extinguished the flames in 25 minutes, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. “LAFD Firefighters arrived quickly to find a...
SAN FERNANDO, CA
mynewsla.com

SAPD Searching For Missing Girl, 12, From Santa Ana

Police asked for the public’s help to find a 12-year-old girl who went missing Sunday in Santa Ana. Ayumi Tran-Cao was last seen around 2 p.m. leaving her residence, according to Santa Ana police. Tran-Cao is Asian-American. She stands 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs an estimated 95...
SANTA ANA, CA
mynewsla.com

Authorities ID Motorcyclist Killed in Crash in Long Beach

Authorities Monday identified a motorcyclist who was killed in a collision with an SUV in Long Beach. The crash occurred about 7 p.m. Friday on Long Beach Boulevard near Ellis Street, according to the Long Beach Police Department. John Blackwell Jr., 57, of Long Beach died at the scene, the...
LONG BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

Girl, 12, Missing in Santa Ana Is Located

A 12-year- old girl who went missing in Santa Ana was located Sunday evening. Santa Ana police announced around 10:10 p.m. that Ayumi Tran-Cao was found. She was previously last seen around 2 p.m. leaving her residence. Details about her being found were not immediately available.
SANTA ANA, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman, 61, Suffering From High Blood Pressure Goes Missing in Palmdale

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Sunday circulated a photo of a missing 61-year-old woman diagnosed with high blood pressure last seen in Palmdale. Sherri Lynn Thompson was last seen about 9 a.m. Saturday in the 38500 block of 10th Place East, near Palmdale Boulevard, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.
PALMDALE, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Charged in Series of Alleged Road-Rage Attacks

A Tesla driver who allegedly carried out a series of road-rage attacks was charged with a dozen criminal counts, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday. Nathaniel Walter Radimak, 36, pleaded not guilty in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom to four counts each of assault by means...
LOS ANGELES, CA

