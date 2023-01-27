ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Downtown SF’s Most Eye-Catching Building Is Getting a Wine Bar

Downtown San Francisco has seen some controversial additions to its skyline in recent years, from the asymmetrical, recently renamed Nancy Pelosi Federal Building to LinkedIn’s “black hole” to the tilting Millennium Tower. But pretty much everyone agrees that Mira—architect Jeanne Gang’s white, 39-story tower one block from...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco’s Beloved Pi Bar and Pizzeria To Shutter

Don’t wait for Pi Day to head to Pi Bar. The beloved Mission pizzeria and bar signaled that it would soon shutter, posting a picture of a transfer of ownership notification to its Instagram account on Friday. The combo slice shop and tap room has been a popular establishment...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Move Over Arsicault, I Have a New Favorite San Francisco Croissant

Monday is National Croissant Day and in honor of the calorie-laden holiday, Yelp put together a list of the top 30 spots across the U.S. and Canada to grab your own buttery pastry. It’s somewhat of a surprise that the top five recommendations are all in California—but much less of...
RICHMOND, CA
The Secret Waterfront Warehouse Where SF’s Parades Come Together

San Francisco knows how to put on a parade, from Pride to Lunar New Year. But what happens to the handcrafted floats when the celebrations come to a close?. Hiding in plain sight on the Mission Bay waterfront is a massive warehouse on Pier 54, where the city’s parade floats are not only meticulously constructed, thanks to The Parade Guys, but also stored.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Mid-Market’s Beloved Indian Vegetarian Restaurant Is Closing

Ananda Fuara, the stalwart vegan Indian restaurant at the intersection of Larkin, Hayes and Market streets, has announced that it will close on Sunday, Feb. 5. A post on the restaurant’s site held open the possibility of a “return in a different form and a place,” but made it clear that the closure was quite firm.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
It’s Not Just SF—the Whole Bay Area Saw a Pandemic Population Drop

The Bay Area lost more than 217,000 people over the last three years, depressing the region’s population to levels not seen since 2014, according to a report from real estate brokerage Compass, which analyzed newly released numbers from the California Department of Finance. The roughly 2.1% reduction outstrips California’s...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Gap Inc.’s Troubles Widen With Union Square Athleta To Close and Banana Republic Relocating

Gap Inc. plans to move its flagship Banana Republic store from Union Square to a smaller space at 152 Geary St., the San Francisco Business Times reported Monday. It’s a serious downgrade—the store will go from the 30,000-square-foot space it currently occupies at 256 Grant Ave. to a 9,250-square-foot one—with the move expected to come later this year.
FOLSOM, CA
Tyre Nichols: Bay Area Activists, Leaders Express Pain and Grief

Protests and vigils honoring 29-year-old Tyre Nichols—who grew up in Sacramento where he was an active member of the skateboarding community—have sprung up around Northern California and the U.S. after Friday’s release of bodycam footage showing five Memphis police officers beating Nichols during a traffic stop on Jan. 7—an incident that led to his death three days later.
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Bizarre Treat Golden Gate Park’s Bison Get Once a Year

Every year when it comes time to kick old Christmas trees to the curb, Golden Gate Park’s bison are just getting ready to celebrate. As a seasonal addition to San Francisco Zoo’s enrichment program, the gentle giants are gifted unsold Christmas trees to romp around with every year. And it’s not just the bison—other animals like the zoo’s steer, chimpanzees and orangutans love to get in on the holiday fun, too.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SF Seeks Talented Artist To Beautify This Ugly Pedestrian Bridge

The Mission may be the neighborhood most closely associated with murals, but the area around City College of San Francisco has a thriving culture of street art as well. Neighbors and students know the humongous Ocean Avenue sign well, although Diego Rivera’s famous Pan American Unity, which belongs to the college, is currently at SFMOMA.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
What’s Driving San Francisco’s Rise in Family Homelessness?

Since arriving in San Francisco from Nicaragua in September, 11-year-old Enyel Cruz has learned the value of a good night’s rest. At a unique shelter for public school children and their families at Buena Vista Horace Mann K-8 Community School, the soccer-loving sixth-grader sleeps on a mat laid out in the gym alongside his parents and his 15-year-old sister. During the day, the mats are piled up to make room for regular student activities at the bilingual Mission District school.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SF Pizza Shop Fires Cashier Who Refused To Serve Cops

On Monday morning, the sandwich board on the sidewalk out front of Pizza Squared read: “Now hiring cashier.”. The Detroit-style pizza parlor is looking to replace a recently hired—and promptly fired—cashier, who refused to serve uniformed police officers on Sunday, eliciting intense backlash on Twitter and Yelp.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Asian Women and Seniors Are Disproportionately Killed by SF Drivers. What Needs To Change?

Three pedestrians have been killed on San Francisco streets this year, and at least two of the fatalities—or possibly all three—have been Asian women. On New Year’s Day, 50-year-old Bessie Chui was leaving a party in the Mission when she was killed in a hit-and-run incident. Ten days later, 64-year-old Wan Mei Tan was also hit and killed at the intersection of 16th and Valencia streets.
COLMA, CA

