Read full article on original website
Related
sfstandard.com
Downtown SF’s Most Eye-Catching Building Is Getting a Wine Bar
Downtown San Francisco has seen some controversial additions to its skyline in recent years, from the asymmetrical, recently renamed Nancy Pelosi Federal Building to LinkedIn’s “black hole” to the tilting Millennium Tower. But pretty much everyone agrees that Mira—architect Jeanne Gang’s white, 39-story tower one block from...
sfstandard.com
San Francisco’s Beloved Pi Bar and Pizzeria To Shutter
Don’t wait for Pi Day to head to Pi Bar. The beloved Mission pizzeria and bar signaled that it would soon shutter, posting a picture of a transfer of ownership notification to its Instagram account on Friday. The combo slice shop and tap room has been a popular establishment...
sfstandard.com
Move Over Arsicault, I Have a New Favorite San Francisco Croissant
Monday is National Croissant Day and in honor of the calorie-laden holiday, Yelp put together a list of the top 30 spots across the U.S. and Canada to grab your own buttery pastry. It’s somewhat of a surprise that the top five recommendations are all in California—but much less of...
sfstandard.com
The Secret Waterfront Warehouse Where SF’s Parades Come Together
San Francisco knows how to put on a parade, from Pride to Lunar New Year. But what happens to the handcrafted floats when the celebrations come to a close?. Hiding in plain sight on the Mission Bay waterfront is a massive warehouse on Pier 54, where the city’s parade floats are not only meticulously constructed, thanks to The Parade Guys, but also stored.
sfstandard.com
A Goat Fashion Show and 9 Thrifty Ways To Celebrate Valentine’s Day in the Bay
Valentine’s Day is finally around the corner—even though the pink and red decor has been encroaching on retailers’ shelves since Christmas—and San Francisco is ready to feel the love. We’ve compiled a list of events across the city to celebrate and, as a bonus, none of...
sfstandard.com
After SF Pizza Shop Employee Tells Cops They Are ‘Not Welcome,’ the Internet Piles On
A San Francisco pizza shop is fielding some bad Yelp reviews after the SF Police Officers Association, the union that represents the SFPD, tweeted that an employee there “told several of our officers that they are not welcome in the restaurant.”. The owner of the shop—Pizza Squared, located at...
sfstandard.com
Mid-Market’s Beloved Indian Vegetarian Restaurant Is Closing
Ananda Fuara, the stalwart vegan Indian restaurant at the intersection of Larkin, Hayes and Market streets, has announced that it will close on Sunday, Feb. 5. A post on the restaurant’s site held open the possibility of a “return in a different form and a place,” but made it clear that the closure was quite firm.
sfstandard.com
It’s Not Just SF—the Whole Bay Area Saw a Pandemic Population Drop
The Bay Area lost more than 217,000 people over the last three years, depressing the region’s population to levels not seen since 2014, according to a report from real estate brokerage Compass, which analyzed newly released numbers from the California Department of Finance. The roughly 2.1% reduction outstrips California’s...
sfstandard.com
Gap Inc.’s Troubles Widen With Union Square Athleta To Close and Banana Republic Relocating
Gap Inc. plans to move its flagship Banana Republic store from Union Square to a smaller space at 152 Geary St., the San Francisco Business Times reported Monday. It’s a serious downgrade—the store will go from the 30,000-square-foot space it currently occupies at 256 Grant Ave. to a 9,250-square-foot one—with the move expected to come later this year.
sfstandard.com
Hundreds of Teenagers Outnumber SF Cops in ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ Keg Party
It’s not just car break-ins and a drug crisis spreading San Francisco police officers thin. On Saturday night officers found themselves outnumbered by hundreds of teenagers throwing a raging “Wolf of Wall Street keg party” in a city park. The rowdy party was said to be Wolf...
sfstandard.com
Dad Fumes at Staff for Smoking Outside San Francisco Hospital Doors
Joe Souza is fuming over hospital workers smoking in front of his children and blighting his neighborhood with cigarette butts. The father of four says he’s walked through the mess almost every day for the past three years. Souza has lived in Lower Nob Hill for four years, and...
sfstandard.com
Tyre Nichols: Bay Area Activists, Leaders Express Pain and Grief
Protests and vigils honoring 29-year-old Tyre Nichols—who grew up in Sacramento where he was an active member of the skateboarding community—have sprung up around Northern California and the U.S. after Friday’s release of bodycam footage showing five Memphis police officers beating Nichols during a traffic stop on Jan. 7—an incident that led to his death three days later.
sfstandard.com
The Bizarre Treat Golden Gate Park’s Bison Get Once a Year
Every year when it comes time to kick old Christmas trees to the curb, Golden Gate Park’s bison are just getting ready to celebrate. As a seasonal addition to San Francisco Zoo’s enrichment program, the gentle giants are gifted unsold Christmas trees to romp around with every year. And it’s not just the bison—other animals like the zoo’s steer, chimpanzees and orangutans love to get in on the holiday fun, too.
sfstandard.com
SF Seeks Talented Artist To Beautify This Ugly Pedestrian Bridge
The Mission may be the neighborhood most closely associated with murals, but the area around City College of San Francisco has a thriving culture of street art as well. Neighbors and students know the humongous Ocean Avenue sign well, although Diego Rivera’s famous Pan American Unity, which belongs to the college, is currently at SFMOMA.
sfstandard.com
Bicyclist Told He’s the ‘People That Should Die’ for Blocking SF Street
A driver yelled at a bicyclist that he “should die” after he blocked her car’s access to a San Francisco street that limits vehicle traffic on weekends. Community advocate Tim Courtney caught the incident on video when he was cycling through Hayes Valley on Friday, Jan. 20, at around 4:20 p.m.
sfstandard.com
SF Just Had Its Worst Year for Road Deaths Since Plan To End Them Began
Despite San Francisco’s stated commitment to ending traffic deaths, city data shows 2022 saw the most of any year since 2014, when the city launched its road safety program, Vision Zero. Last year, 37 people were killed on San Francisco streets, with many of those deaths occurring in and...
sfstandard.com
What’s Driving San Francisco’s Rise in Family Homelessness?
Since arriving in San Francisco from Nicaragua in September, 11-year-old Enyel Cruz has learned the value of a good night’s rest. At a unique shelter for public school children and their families at Buena Vista Horace Mann K-8 Community School, the soccer-loving sixth-grader sleeps on a mat laid out in the gym alongside his parents and his 15-year-old sister. During the day, the mats are piled up to make room for regular student activities at the bilingual Mission District school.
sfstandard.com
SF Pizza Shop Fires Cashier Who Refused To Serve Cops
On Monday morning, the sandwich board on the sidewalk out front of Pizza Squared read: “Now hiring cashier.”. The Detroit-style pizza parlor is looking to replace a recently hired—and promptly fired—cashier, who refused to serve uniformed police officers on Sunday, eliciting intense backlash on Twitter and Yelp.
sfstandard.com
Asian Women and Seniors Are Disproportionately Killed by SF Drivers. What Needs To Change?
Three pedestrians have been killed on San Francisco streets this year, and at least two of the fatalities—or possibly all three—have been Asian women. On New Year’s Day, 50-year-old Bessie Chui was leaving a party in the Mission when she was killed in a hit-and-run incident. Ten days later, 64-year-old Wan Mei Tan was also hit and killed at the intersection of 16th and Valencia streets.
sfstandard.com
Police Hunting Blue Chevrolet Corvette After Woman Groped in Silicon Valley
Mountain View police are working to identify the driver of a newer blue Chevrolet Corvette who allegedly groped a woman after following her. Officers were called on Jan. 20 just after 8 p.m. about a woman who was groped from behind. The victim told officers she noticed a man following...
Comments / 0