Pet owners are applying for their furry friends to be the 'chief toy tester' at PetSmart – a new position that pays $10K

By Jordan Hart
 4 days ago

Pet parents are showing off the quirky personalities of their beloved animals in an effort to get PetSmart's attention and a $10,000 payday.

SOPA Images/Getty Images Morgan Rachael/Facebook

  • PetSmart announced the new Chief Toy Tester role earlier this month.
  • The CTT must have a social media presence, attend PetSmart events, and test new toys and treats.
  • The deadline to submit your pet's application is Feb. 17 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

PetSmart has posted a new position, and dog and cat parents are jumping at the chance to land their pet the gig.

In January, the pet supplies chain announced it was looking for one dog and one cat to become the company's first ever "Chief Toy Testers." Like the title implies, the job responsibilities include testing new toys and tasting treats delivered by PetSmart , according to the press release.

It's a one-year contract that offers each pet $10,000, quarterly salon treatments, and invitations to PetSmart events throughout the contract. The ideal candidate will have "vast experience in play, a knack for toy testing, and an advanced palate for sampling an array of culinary treats," according to the release.

Pet parents have until Feb. 17 to submit an application with a 10- to 30-second clip showing off their cat or dog's personality.

"The chosen Chief Toy Testers will be selected based on a variety of criteria, but we really want to see pets' unique quirks shine through in their videos," a PetSmart spokesperson told Insider.

"Of course, we also want to see that pet applicants take playtime, and toy and treats testing just as seriously as we do."

Only fully vaccinated pets ages 16 weeks and older are eligible. Owners also must agree to several conditions before submitting the application, including public social media accounts, participating in holiday gift guides, and posting unboxing videos .

Since the job announcement, pet parents have been sharing pictures and comments to get their fur babies on the short list.

"I've already entered my social young cat! He'd be purrfect," an Instagram user commented.

Pet influencer accounts flooded the comment section, and many say they'll keep their "paws crossed" in the hopes of being selected. It's unclear whether or not PetSmart will expand the unique ambassador program beyond the two selected pets in the future.

Business Insider

Business Insider

