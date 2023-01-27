Read full article on original website
22 WSBT
DTSB Winter Restaurant Weeks runs through February 5
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — You can get a good dinner and help a great cause this week. It's Winter Restaurant Week. Approximately 10% of the proceeds for every meal will be donated to Beacon Children's Hospital. WSBT 22 photojournalist Mark Honaker gives us a look at the tradition.
22 WSBT
Unity Gardens' Edgy Veggie bus to provide fresh vegetables, learning opportunities
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — The Unity Gardens in South Bend are going mobile!. They just revealed their mobile gardening bus: the Edgy Veggie. The bus will be a way to spread fresh vegetables to underserved people in the area. The bus will also be a classroom to teach...
22 WSBT
Old Chase Building catches fire in downtown Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — Crews are still responding to a fire at the old Chase Building on Franklin Street in Elkhart, however the road is back open. Dispatch says the call came in around 3 a.m. for smoke coming form the building. They believe the fire is in the...
22 WSBT
Lakeshore Public Schools purchases land, explores expansion options
STEVENSVILLE, Mich. (WSBT) — Lakeshore Public Schools is acquiring nearly 20 acres of land, in a more than quarter of a million-dollar purchase to help the district, to help the district grow. Superintendent Greg Eding says he is thrilled about the acquisition. For years, it looked like the plot...
22 WSBT
Black Lives Matter South Bend holds prayer vigil for Tyre Nichols
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Black Lives Matter South Bend held a prayer vigil following the release of the Tyre Nichols body camera footage. About 20 people gathered at St. Paul Bethel Baptist Church to pray for Tyre and his family. The event was open to the public and...
22 WSBT
Security threat prompts Oaklawn Psychiatric Elkhart campus closure for third day
ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — Oaklawn Psychiatric Center of Elkhart will be closed Wednesday. A security threat prompted its closure Monday and Tuesday. According to Oaklawn's Facebook page, the Goshen, South Bend and Mishawaka campuses will remain open. Anyone who planned to go to the Elkhart location for an open...
22 WSBT
Elkhart Community Schools holds job fair
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WSBT) — Elkhart Community Schools kicked off its jobs fair Tuesday. The goal is to fill teaching and non-teaching positions in the district. On-site interviews will be held for support roles including classroom assistants, building services, custodians, bus drivers, cafeteria staff, and secretarial staff. “ECS is...
22 WSBT
Michigan City man charged in deadly pedestrian crash near Notre Dame
Charges have been filed against a Michigan City man in a deadly crash involving a pedestrian near the University of Notre Dame last September. Court documents say Donald Culpepper allegedly had methamphetamine and THC in his system when he hit Thomas Keyser with his vehicle. Culpepper was charged with one...
22 WSBT
South Bend officer justified for discharging weapon
A South Bend Police officer discharged his weapon while responding to a shots fired call on Sunday. On Tuesday, the St. Joseph County Prosecutors office determined that the officer was justified in firing his weapon. The investigation was completed by the St. Joseph County Police and Mishawaka Police Departments. After...
22 WSBT
St. Joseph County voter registration board abolishment to be determined
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — The St. Joseph County Commission will vote on abolishing the voter registration board Tuesday evening. This is after the vote was pushed back earlier this month. If the voter registration board is abolished, voter registration duties would be transferred to the County Clerk. Supporters...
22 WSBT
Thousands without power in Coloma, prompts school closure
COLOMA, Mich. (WSBT) — Thousands of people in the Coloma area are left in the cold and dark due to a power outage that started early Tuesday morning. Indiana Michigan Power's outage map shows nearly 5,000 customers are without power in the Coloma and Watervliet area. Coloma schools were...
22 WSBT
Neighbors react after 2 killed in Elkhart shooting
Frustration and apprehension from neighbors after two people -- including a teenager -- are dead after a shooting in Elkhart. It happened in the 700 block of Concord Avenue, two blocks north of Lusher, just before 11 p.m. Sunday night. Neighbors say, recently, gunshots have become common for that area.
22 WSBT
Victim identified in US-12 deadly head-on crash
BUCHANAN, Mich. (WSBT) — Road conditions appear to have been a factor in a deadly crash on US-12 in Berrien County. The crash happened last week when an SUV tried to pass a semi, lost control and then hit another semi head-on. This caused both the second semi and...
22 WSBT
Teenager one of two dead after overnight shooting in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating a shooting late Sunday night that killed two people. One of the victims was a 15-year-old. Police were called out to the 700 block of Concord Avenue in Elkhart shortly before 11 p.m. after a call came in about a shooting with injuries.
22 WSBT
Elkhart Police: Help identify individual in counterfeit investigation
Elkhart, IN (WSBT) — Elkhart Police are asking for your help in identifying an individual in reference to a counterfeit bill investigation. A police report says it happened at Culver’s on the north side of city on December 28th. Elkhart Police ask that if you can identify the...
22 WSBT
One person injured in single car crash in Cass County
Police say one person was taken to a hospital for injuries sustained in a crash on US 12 just before midnight on Sunday in Cass County. Authorities said that a vehicle, driven by a 27-year-old, ran off the road, struck a ditch and continued through a chain link face. The vehicle then collided with a storage unit leaving it overturned on its side.
