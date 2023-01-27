Read full article on original website
Current Astros, HOFers & celebs attend Jackson's tourney
PALM CITY, Fla. -- Hall of Fame third baseman George Brett admitted he didn’t like Reggie Jackson very much when they played against each other. Perhaps that had something to do with Brett’s Kansas City Royals meeting Jackson’s New York Yankees in consecutive American League Championship Series in the late 1970s.
Which teams have the best rotation depth?
You can never have too much starting pitching. Teams may enter a season with an idea of who their top five starters are, but rotation depth is imperative during the course of a 162-game marathon. In 2022, 239 hurlers made at least five starts, an average of roughly eight pitchers per team, and there’s value in being able to hand the ball to someone who can give your team quality innings when you need to replace one of your regular starting pitchers.
Submariner O'Day retires after 15 seasons
Darren O'Day, the submarining right-handed reliever who spent 15 seasons in the Majors, announced his retirement Monday. “The mental, physical, and time demands have finally outweighed my love for the game,” the 40-year-old O’Day wrote in a social media post. "When I started in 2006, I didn’t know if I was good enough to compete in MLB, but I was determined to keep going until somebody told me otherwise.”
Yankees hire Wilkerson as assistant hitting coach
NEW YORK -- The Yankees have completed their coaching staff for the 2023 season, announcing that Brad Wilkerson has been named as the club’s assistant hitting coach. Wilkerson, who played in the Majors with the Expos/Nationals, Rangers, Mariners and Blue Jays, will join hitting coach Dillon Lawson and assistant hitting coach Casey Dykes on the Yankees’ staff. He fills a vacancy created when Hensley Meulens departed to accept the Rockies’ lead hitting coach position.
The biggest risers in HOF voting history
The National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown features 340 individuals, enshrined with plaques. Of those, 268 are former players. But just 58 have reached in their first year of eligibility. Remaining on the ballot before eventually gaining election is, statistically, more common. But even within that group, there is...
Will new balanced schedule help the Phillies?
This story was excerpted from Todd Zolecki’s Phillies Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. They signed arguably the best available position player in Trea Turner to an 11-year deal. They shored up the rotation with the addition of dependable righty Taijuan Walker. And they further bolstered a bullpen that shined in the postseason by trading for two-time All-Star closer Gregory Soto and signing veterans Matt Strahm and Craig Kimbrel.
Greinke set to return to KC on 1-year deal (source)
Zack Greinke and the Royals have agreed to a one-year deal that will keep the veteran right-hander in Kansas City for his age-39 season, a source told MLB.com's Anne Rogers on Monday. The club has not confirmed the deal, which is pending a physical and was first reported by Kansas City sports radio host Bob Fescoe.
Jazz on the cover of MLB The Show 23
Jazz Chisholm Jr. is the next face of MLB The Show. The Marlins' electric young second baseman-turned-center fielder was announced as the cover athlete for MLB The Show 23 on Monday. "It's something I always dreamed of from when I was a kid," Chisholm said in a special live stream...
Want to jump on a bandwagon? Consider these 6 teams
You might be one of those baseball fans who have a very specific favorite team -- a team that, because of your upbringing and allegiances, might as well be a religion in your home. That club is your club, 365 days a year, every year of your life. There is your team, and there is opponent. There is nothing wrong with this. It is the foundation of much fandom.
The best baseball players born on January 29
Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for Jan. 29:. A three-time All-Star, Schmidt was drafted by Atlanta in 1991 and made his Major League debut in 1995, embarking on a career that would cover 14 years and four clubs (Braves, Pirates, Giants and Dodgers). His finest season came with San Francisco in 2003. He was named the National League starter in the Midsummer Classic before ending the season first in the Majors in WHIP (0.95), leading the NL in ERA (2.34) and winning percentage (.773), and finishing second in NL Cy Young voting behind Eric Gagne of the Dodgers. Fun fact: Schmidt was the final Pirate to wear No. 42 before it was retired across Major League Baseball in honor of Jackie Robinson. He would end his career with Robinson’s Dodgers in 2009.
Guardians remember drummer, lifelong fan Adams
CLEVELAND -- For the last two years, all John Adams could envision was walking back into Progressive Field. “I’m going to be ecstatic,” Adams told MLB.com in 2022. “I think I’ll be walking a foot taller off the ground.”. The joy and anticipation of being surrounded...
New faces in new places: Stars making ballpark debuts in '23
With the new balanced schedule in 2023, each team will be playing each other team at least once during the regular season. That will make for some exciting new faces in new places as many MLB stars make their debuts in ballparks they've never played in before, at least during the regular season.
Seager on new-look Rangers: 'Sky's the limit'
ARLINGTON -- Corey Seager recalls his excitement at Jacob deGrom's introductory press conference back in December. Standing on the concourse at Globe Life Field with a group of his teammates, the shortstop’s smile might have stood out among the rest. "I'm assuming I was [smiling big], because I probably...
Matt Barnes traded to Marlins from Boston
MIAMI -- The Marlins added an experienced late-inning option to their bullpen on Monday afternoon by acquiring Matt Barnes and cash considerations from the Red Sox for left-hander Richard Bleier, the club announced. The longest-tenured Red Sox player until they designated him for assignment on Tuesday, Barnes had become one...
Explore the Dodgers' Minor League ballparks
The Minor League Ballpark Guides series spotlights each stadium across baseball’s affiliated ranks. Each edition provides ballpark highlights, from concessions to seating options to in-game entertainment to mascots. Ballpark Guides also take travelers through each facility’s surrounding area, encompassing the best places in town to eat or drink, nearby tourist attractions and more. Plan your Minor League Baseball road trip today!
Roundtable: What makes Gunnar the No. 1 prospect?
With the release of MLB Pipeline’s 2023 Top 100 Prospects list comes the announcement of a new No. 1. Orioles infielder Gunnar Henderson landed at the top, while D-backs outfield prospect Corbin Carroll landed at No. 2 and Mets catcher Francisco Álvarez at No. 3. Pipeline’s prospect experts...
Phillies sign versatile Harrison to 1-year deal
Versatile veteran Josh Harrison is joining the Phillies on a one-year deal, the team announced on Monday. Terms were not disclosed, but MLB Network insider Jon Heyman reported Sunday that the deal was worth $2 million. To clear a spot on the 40-man roster, the Phillies designated right-handed reliever Sam...
Craftier Williams enters '23 with closer role his alone
MILWAUKEE -- Barring a shakeup in the coming weeks, Devin Williams will be the last line of defense for a Brewers club being built around the concept of run prevention. Williams went into the last handful of years as the sensational setup man to closer Josh Hader before sliding into the closer's role himself when the Brewers traded Hader to the Padres. This would be his first chance to rack up saves over a full year.
Prospects Malloy, Keith headline Tigers non-roster invitees
DETROIT -- Tigers fans looking to see what newly acquired prospect Justyn-Henry Malloy can do wearing the Old English D won’t have to wait long. The sweet-swinging third baseman/outfielder was one of 22 players announced Monday as non-roster invitees for Major League camp in Spring Training next month in Lakeland, Fla.
3 options to fill Toronto's remaining need in outfield
This story was excerpted from Keegan Matheson’s Blue Jays Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. At the bottom of the Blue Jays’ shopping list, beneath a long list of needs since crossed out by a busy offseason, is “another outfielder.”
