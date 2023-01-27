ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desert Hot Springs, CA

KESQ

28-year-old Desert Hot Springs resident dies in car crash

28-year-old Lizbeth Suarez of Desert Hot Springs died in a car crash Saturday night. The crash happened around 10:15 p.m. Saturday night. Suarez's vehicle crashed into a power pole off Varner Road near Date Palm Drive. Police said they believe speed may have been a factor in the crash. No...
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
KESQ

Emergency crews respond to house fire near Perris

Cal Fire responded to a house fire in the community of Good Hope near Perris. It was reported before 4 p.m. this afternoon off Sophie Street. Investigators said the structure was a fully-involved double-wide modular home. There is no word on the cause of the fire. Stay with News Channel...
PERRIS, CA
KESQ

Storm moves through with showers and gusty winds

An area of low pressure will push through SoCal this afternoon and evening, bringing the possibility of a few more scattered showers to the Valley and more snow in the mountains. Along with a Winter Storm Warning through 10 a.m. tomorrow for higher elevations, a Wind Advisory has been posted...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KESQ

Clearing today with a warming trend on the way

The Pacific storm that moved through yesterday and overnight is now to our southeast, and we'll see clearing and dry conditions. That system did bring trace amounts of rain to the Valley, with more significant rainfall elsewhere around SoCal. A Wind Advisory remains in effect from the San Gorgonio Pass...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KESQ

Student Athlete of the Week – Dewayne Patterson

Dewayne Patterson is a walking bucket. The senior point guard for Rancho Mirage says he didn’t choose basketball, basketball chose him. “What’s there not to love,” said Patterson. “You bounce the ball and it bounces right back to you. It’s one of the most loyal things in the world.”
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA

