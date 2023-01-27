Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KESQ
28-year-old Desert Hot Springs resident dies in car crash
28-year-old Lizbeth Suarez of Desert Hot Springs died in a car crash Saturday night. The crash happened around 10:15 p.m. Saturday night. Suarez's vehicle crashed into a power pole off Varner Road near Date Palm Drive. Police said they believe speed may have been a factor in the crash. No...
KESQ
Family calls for state investigation after woman dies during childbirth at Inglewood hospital
INGLEWOOD, California (KABC) — The family of a woman who died during childbirth earlier this month in Inglewood is calling on the state to launch an independent investigation into her death. Friends, family members and supporters of 31-year-old April Valentine protested in front of Centinela Hospital on Saturday. According...
KESQ
Emergency crews respond to house fire near Perris
Cal Fire responded to a house fire in the community of Good Hope near Perris. It was reported before 4 p.m. this afternoon off Sophie Street. Investigators said the structure was a fully-involved double-wide modular home. There is no word on the cause of the fire. Stay with News Channel...
KESQ
Movie theater at the Palm Desert mall to close its doors on Sunday, Feb 5
The Palm Desert 10 Cinema will permanently close on Sunday, Feb. 5, officials announced. The theater has tickets available on its website through Sunday with the last screening being the 7:40 p.m. showing of the Banshees of Inisherin. The theater is located at the Shops at Palm Desert mall. It...
KESQ
Storm moves through with showers and gusty winds
An area of low pressure will push through SoCal this afternoon and evening, bringing the possibility of a few more scattered showers to the Valley and more snow in the mountains. Along with a Winter Storm Warning through 10 a.m. tomorrow for higher elevations, a Wind Advisory has been posted...
KESQ
Clearing today with a warming trend on the way
The Pacific storm that moved through yesterday and overnight is now to our southeast, and we'll see clearing and dry conditions. That system did bring trace amounts of rain to the Valley, with more significant rainfall elsewhere around SoCal. A Wind Advisory remains in effect from the San Gorgonio Pass...
KESQ
Wind Advisory issued February 1 at 2:30AM PST until February 1 at 12:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Isolated. * WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains, Santa Ana Mountains. and Foothills and Orange County Inland Areas. * WHEN…Until noon PST today. * IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown...
KESQ
Student Athlete of the Week – Dewayne Patterson
Dewayne Patterson is a walking bucket. The senior point guard for Rancho Mirage says he didn’t choose basketball, basketball chose him. “What’s there not to love,” said Patterson. “You bounce the ball and it bounces right back to you. It’s one of the most loyal things in the world.”
Comments / 0