MINNEAPOLIS -- Another brutally cold day is on tap for Monday. In fact, temperatures Monday should stay at or below 5 degrees. That puts the state around 20-25 degrees below average.WCCO meteorologist Lisa Meadows says that the National Weather Service is poised to issue another wind chill advisory for the area, which will include a larger section of the state than the previous night's advisory. For that reason, we're in NEXT Weather Alert mode.It will remain cold for the rest of the week, and Tuesday morning is currently expected to be possibly the coldest of this current stretch. We'll be slightly warmer by mid-week, with no real threat of snow on the horizon. By next weekend, we'll see highs in the 20s again. Here's a map that might give you a ray of hope:One positive, however, is that we'll be seeing more sunshine.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 HOURS AGO