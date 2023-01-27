Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
TCAT approves $19.2 million operational budget, formally accepts fare-free is not feasibleGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Schumer, Gillibrand fund electric vehicle charging Station and flood mitigation in Tompkins CountyGrant JohnsonTompkins County, NY
$28 million capital plan draft for Cass Park released to publicGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closing in Ithaca, New YorkBryan DijkhuizenIthaca, NY
Related
whcuradio.com
Ithaca man convicted of assault, burglary in Lansing home invasion
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man is convicted for a home invasion attempted robbery. Tompkins County District Attorney Matthew Van Houten announced 39-year-old Clifton Bibbins was found guilty by a jury in Tompkins County Court Tuesday. The trial began January 20th on a five-count indictment stemming from an incident that occurred in Lansing on October 14, 2021. Bibbins pistol whipped and shot a victim in the foot while invading their residence in an attempt to rob them.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Owego Police Blotter: January 23 to 29
During the week of Monday, January 23rd to Sunday, January 29th, the Owego Police Department had 57 service calls, 2 arrests, 3 motor vehicle accidents, and issued 0 traffic tickets. Following an investigation into a disturbance on Fox Street, Donald J. Cole of Owego was arrested and charged with Assault...
wxhc.com
Ithaca Man Lies to Police; Flees and Fights Officers
On Sunday, January 29th, around 4 in the morning an Ithaca Police Officer observed a bicyclist violate traffic laws near the intersection of State Street and Plain Street in the City of Ithaca. IPD conducted a traffic stop on the bicyclist. While interviewing the cyclist, officers suspected the cyclist gave...
whcuradio.com
Homeless Ithaca man charged with assault in Cortland
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man is facing charges stemming from a fight in Cortland. Cortland City Police Patrols responded to a residence at Church Street at 5:22 p.m. Sunday for a disturbance involving two men fighting. Authorities say 30-year-old Frank Tchezama, a homeless Ithaca man being housed in Cortland, used a knife during the fight, cutting another other man in the chest and hand. Authorities say the fight was allegedly over a female.
Madison County man crashes into truck while under the influence of narcotics
MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Madison County man was issued an appearance ticket for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the seventh degree after he crashed into a tractor-trailer while under the influence of narcotics according to Madison County Sheriff’s Office. On Monday, Jaurary 30 around 8:01 a.m., deputies responded to the area […]
localsyr.com
Bail set for one of three suspects charged with murdering Brexialee Torres-Ortiz
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two weeks after 11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz was shot and killed on Oakwood Avenue in Syracuse, one of the three suspects charged with her death appeared in Onondaga County Court Monday. 20-year-old Dahviere Griswold, the oldest suspect in Brexi’s murder, was scheduled for a bail review....
Former DA office employee pleads guilty to Grand Larceny
Yesterday in Broome County Supreme Court, 37-year-old James Worhach, once the Executive Assistant to former District Attorney Stephen Cornwell, pled guilty to felony Grand Larceny.
CTRAN bus crashes into Elmira house
UPDATE JAN 31: Elmira Police have released more information on the shocking crash that sent two people to the hospital and left a bus in the side of a house Monday afternoon. Elmira Police said it responded to W. Clinton and Euclid Ave. around 3:36 p.m. on Jan. 30, 2023 for the report of the […]
cnycentral.com
Why EMTs used a sedative on woman in Syracuse Police custody following 'use of force'
Syracuse, N.Y. — Early Saturday morning, Syracuse Police arrested Uniyah Chatman for petit larceny and resisting arrest, among other charges; officers used force when they restrained her, resulting in a bleeding head wound. All of this lead to first responders with AMR ambulance making the call to use a sedative in order to provide medical treatment.
Elmira teen charged after live stream with gun, police say
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira teen has been arrested on the city’s southside after police accused him of live streaming himself while holding a handgun. Elmira Police arrested 18-year-old Ryan Cox in the morning on January 30, 2023. According to the arrest report, EPD got a report that someone was streaming himself online while […]
WHEC TV-10
Ontario County man issued appearance ticket for stealing truck
CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. – Cody P. Betts, 35 of Gorham, NY was issued an appearance ticket for grand larceny for stealing a truck from Mott Road in the Town of Seneca on November 2. That vehicle was recovered in Rochester. Betts is scheduled to appear in the Seneca Town Court...
Unlicensed driver charged following Sidney crash
On January 17th, a woman was arrested following a one-vehicle crash in Sidney.
Video captures suspect killing man working at Blue Star gas station, prosecutors say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A prosecutor revealed Tuesday in court that there is strong evidence against a man accused of shooting a Syracuse gas station worker: The killing was all captured on video. The critical piece to the case is the high-quality video that shows Kareem Huggins killing Raouf Muharram,...
whcuradio.com
Burglary investigation at Cornell dorm
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Police are investigating after reports of a burglary at a Cornell dorm. Officers say the suspect entered through an unlocked front door in the 100 block of Highland Place around four o’clock Saturday morning, demanding cash from the two residents. A description of the...
Two arrested on weapons charges after traffic stop in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira Police have reported the arrest of two men in the city following a traffic stop on Wednesday, Jan. 25. According to Elmira Police, 37-year-old Elliot Barner, and 24-year-old Ryan Bashore, were arrested in Elmira’s east side after they were seen throwing a weapon from their vehicle before a traffic stop. […]
cortlandvoice.com
Two Cortland County residents arrested for animal cruelty
Two Cortland County residents were arrested on Sunday for animal cruelty, according to a release from the Cortland County SPCA Law Enforcement Department. SPCA obtained an arrest warrant and worked on a collaborative investigation with the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office and county residents that began in December, the release noted.
whcuradio.com
Ithaca PBA: Tyre Nichols’ death by officers ‘depraved’ and ‘illegal’
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Ithaca Police Benevolent Association is condemning the killing of Tyre Nichols in Memphis by five police officers. Ithaca PBA President Tom Condzella calls the beating death of the 29-year-old a “depraved criminal act,” adding the officers involved weren’t doing police work that night but rather “cruel and illegal conduct.”
Ithaca Police Benevolent Association responds to Tyre Nichols arrest videos
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Following last week’s release of video that showed the arrest and beating of Tyre Nichols at the hands of five Memphis Police Officers, the Ithaca Police Benevolent Association has responded, calling it “a depraved criminal act”. Early in the morning on January 30, 2023, Ithaca PBA President Thomas Condzella issued a […]
whcuradio.com
Elmira bus driver injured after crashing into house
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A bus driver is recovering after crashing into a house Monday in Elmira. WENY-TV reports the Chemung County Transit bus was struck by a Jeep who did not make a full stop, then crashed into the house near Euclid Avenue. The bus driver suffered a head injury and is in stable condition. No passengers were on the bus at the time.
Cases of sextortion on the rise in Onondaga County
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Manlius Police have learned that teens are being targeted in the East Syracuse Minoa and Fayetteville Manlius school districts as sextortion cases are on the rise in Onondaga County. A teen could easily feel there is no way out once a predator gains access to their Snapchat account and retrieves photos, […]
Comments / 1