Ithaca man convicted of assault, burglary in Lansing home invasion

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man is convicted for a home invasion attempted robbery. Tompkins County District Attorney Matthew Van Houten announced 39-year-old Clifton Bibbins was found guilty by a jury in Tompkins County Court Tuesday. The trial began January 20th on a five-count indictment stemming from an incident that occurred in Lansing on October 14, 2021. Bibbins pistol whipped and shot a victim in the foot while invading their residence in an attempt to rob them.
ITHACA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Owego Police Blotter: January 23 to 29

During the week of Monday, January 23rd to Sunday, January 29th, the Owego Police Department had 57 service calls, 2 arrests, 3 motor vehicle accidents, and issued 0 traffic tickets. Following an investigation into a disturbance on Fox Street, Donald J. Cole of Owego was arrested and charged with Assault...
OWEGO, NY
wxhc.com

Ithaca Man Lies to Police; Flees and Fights Officers

On Sunday, January 29th, around 4 in the morning an Ithaca Police Officer observed a bicyclist violate traffic laws near the intersection of State Street and Plain Street in the City of Ithaca. IPD conducted a traffic stop on the bicyclist. While interviewing the cyclist, officers suspected the cyclist gave...
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Homeless Ithaca man charged with assault in Cortland

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man is facing charges stemming from a fight in Cortland. Cortland City Police Patrols responded to a residence at Church Street at 5:22 p.m. Sunday for a disturbance involving two men fighting. Authorities say 30-year-old Frank Tchezama, a homeless Ithaca man being housed in Cortland, used a knife during the fight, cutting another other man in the chest and hand. Authorities say the fight was allegedly over a female.
CORTLAND, NY
WETM 18 News

CTRAN bus crashes into Elmira house

UPDATE JAN 31: Elmira Police have released more information on the shocking crash that sent two people to the hospital and left a bus in the side of a house Monday afternoon. Elmira Police said it responded to W. Clinton and Euclid Ave. around 3:36 p.m. on Jan. 30, 2023 for the report of the […]
ELMIRA, NY
cnycentral.com

Why EMTs used a sedative on woman in Syracuse Police custody following 'use of force'

Syracuse, N.Y. — Early Saturday morning, Syracuse Police arrested Uniyah Chatman for petit larceny and resisting arrest, among other charges; officers used force when they restrained her, resulting in a bleeding head wound. All of this lead to first responders with AMR ambulance making the call to use a sedative in order to provide medical treatment.
SYRACUSE, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira teen charged after live stream with gun, police say

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira teen has been arrested on the city’s southside after police accused him of live streaming himself while holding a handgun. Elmira Police arrested 18-year-old Ryan Cox in the morning on January 30, 2023. According to the arrest report, EPD got a report that someone was streaming himself online while […]
ELMIRA, NY
whcuradio.com

Burglary investigation at Cornell dorm

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Police are investigating after reports of a burglary at a Cornell dorm. Officers say the suspect entered through an unlocked front door in the 100 block of Highland Place around four o’clock Saturday morning, demanding cash from the two residents. A description of the...
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Two arrested on weapons charges after traffic stop in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira Police have reported the arrest of two men in the city following a traffic stop on Wednesday, Jan. 25. According to Elmira Police, 37-year-old Elliot Barner, and 24-year-old Ryan Bashore, were arrested in Elmira’s east side after they were seen throwing a weapon from their vehicle before a traffic stop. […]
ELMIRA, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Two Cortland County residents arrested for animal cruelty

Two Cortland County residents were arrested on Sunday for animal cruelty, according to a release from the Cortland County SPCA Law Enforcement Department. SPCA obtained an arrest warrant and worked on a collaborative investigation with the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office and county residents that began in December, the release noted.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Ithaca PBA: Tyre Nichols’ death by officers ‘depraved’ and ‘illegal’

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Ithaca Police Benevolent Association is condemning the killing of Tyre Nichols in Memphis by five police officers. Ithaca PBA President Tom Condzella calls the beating death of the 29-year-old a “depraved criminal act,” adding the officers involved weren’t doing police work that night but rather “cruel and illegal conduct.”
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Elmira bus driver injured after crashing into house

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A bus driver is recovering after crashing into a house Monday in Elmira. WENY-TV reports the Chemung County Transit bus was struck by a Jeep who did not make a full stop, then crashed into the house near Euclid Avenue. The bus driver suffered a head injury and is in stable condition. No passengers were on the bus at the time.
ELMIRA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Cases of sextortion on the rise in Onondaga County

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Manlius Police have learned that teens are being targeted in the East Syracuse Minoa and Fayetteville Manlius school districts as sextortion cases are on the rise in Onondaga County. A teen could easily feel there is no way out once a predator gains access to their Snapchat account and retrieves photos, […]
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY

