CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man is facing charges stemming from a fight in Cortland. Cortland City Police Patrols responded to a residence at Church Street at 5:22 p.m. Sunday for a disturbance involving two men fighting. Authorities say 30-year-old Frank Tchezama, a homeless Ithaca man being housed in Cortland, used a knife during the fight, cutting another other man in the chest and hand. Authorities say the fight was allegedly over a female.

CORTLAND, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO