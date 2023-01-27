Man visiting from out of country goes missing in Cleveland: Police

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland police are investigating after a man visiting from out of the country was reported missing on Friday.

According to investigators, 30-year-old Abdul Alanazi was out in downtown Cleveland with friends late Thursday night. Around 2:30 a.m., investigators say the group went to the East 9th Street pier to look at the water.

As the group went to leave, investigators say Alanazi walked away. He was reportedly intoxicated at the time.

The group tried looking for Alanazi but couldn’t find him.

According to police, Alanazi is visiting from Saudi Arabia and doesn’t speak English. He was last seen wearing a beige jacket and pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or investigators at 216-621-1234.

