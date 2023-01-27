Stacy Jo (Vamstad) Lynch, age 54, of Cross Plains, formerly of Blanchardville, died on January 30, 2023 at the St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison. She was born on October 17, 1968 in Freeport, Illinois to Ole Kenneth and Jean Francis (Gross) Vamstad. The family lived in Freeport for her first year, and then moved to Blanchardville when Ole bought the lumber yard. She attended the Pecatonica grade and high school. In Blanchardville, graduating in 1987, and then attended one year of school in Milwaukee. Stacy started working in the insurance industry in Madison, and continued in that through a couple different jobs through all her working years. At one time she worked at Humana, Capitol Insurance, SSM Dean and UW Health. She met her future husband, Scott Lynch, online and started dating in 2000. They dated for many years and eventually spent all their time together. They were married on September 24, 2010 in a private ceremony with immediate family at Yellowstone Lake State Park near Blanchardville. Stacy loved doing crafts, including crocheting, jewelry making, and working with clay and resin. She loved traveling locally and a few longer trips with Scott. She also enjoyed cooking. She loved being close with her step daughters and being a part of their family.

