FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Exploring The National Mustard MuseumEast Coast TravelerMiddleton, WI
Wisconsin witness's cell phone dies as triangle-shaped object spotted overheadRoger MarshWisconsin State
On the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, many women are planning to participate in marches.Sherif SaadMadison, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Buckeyes split series at WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Cracking the Code: UW-Madison Scientists Bypass Brain's Protective Barrier for Neurological Disorder Gene TherapiesJeremy BrowerMadison, WI
Channel 3000
Power surge fries Madison residents' appliances, furnaces
A power surge on Madison's west side caused damage for some residents, but who's liable?. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
nbc15.com
Name released of man found dead in Lake Waubesa
Madisonians left in the dark after power surge zaps their appliances. Many people in a Madison neighborhood are blaming a power surge for damage to their appliances and personal items. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Healthy, strong and forward thinking were how Madison Metropolitan School District’s superintendent described the district...
Channel 3000
'It was kind of a no-brainer': Fitchburg businesses work to fill hole left by Little John's
FITCHBURG, Wis. -- When Little John's temporarily suspended operations last week, it left some seniors without the meals that they rely on. The organization had been preparing and sending out almost 16,000 meals per week to senior centers, schools and homeless shelters. On Monday, the Fitchburg Senior Center said local...
Channel 3000
Dane County launches resource to ease use of federal green energy incentives
MADISON, Wis. -- Many Wisconsinites may qualify for thousands of dollars worth of incentives to go green at home and on the road and not even know it. In an effort to make it easier for residents to navigate a new collection of federal funds, Dane County's Office of Energy & Climate Change has set up a new webpage with information on the numerous grants, rebates and tax credits that individuals, businesses, non-profits and local governments are eligible for via the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act.
Channel 3000
Marion Elizabeth House
Marion Elizabeth House, age 86, of Monroe, died on Saturday, January 28, 2023 in the comfort of her home. Marion was born on March 11, 1936 in Crandon, Wisconsin, the daughter of Louis and Rose (Geisler) Braun. Marion earned a degree in Radiology from St. Mary of Nazareth Hospital in Chicago, IL. She later attended St. Xavier College in Oak Lawn, IL where she obtained a Theology degree. Later she attained a Nurse’s Assistant certificate at Daley College in Chicago, IL. Marion worked as an x-ray technician, a caregiver, and a super mom.
wclo.com
Changes could be on the way for Highway 81 in Beloit
Highway 81 in Beloit could see some changes in the future to improve safety for motorists and bicyclists alike. Consultant Project Manager Lee Gibbs says they could make changes not just along 81, but crossing 81 so it’s safer for people using non-vehicle modes of transportation to use the stretch of road.
Channel 3000
Stacy Jo (Vamstad) Lynch
Stacy Jo (Vamstad) Lynch, age 54, of Cross Plains, formerly of Blanchardville, died on January 30, 2023 at the St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison. She was born on October 17, 1968 in Freeport, Illinois to Ole Kenneth and Jean Francis (Gross) Vamstad. The family lived in Freeport for her first year, and then moved to Blanchardville when Ole bought the lumber yard. She attended the Pecatonica grade and high school. In Blanchardville, graduating in 1987, and then attended one year of school in Milwaukee. Stacy started working in the insurance industry in Madison, and continued in that through a couple different jobs through all her working years. At one time she worked at Humana, Capitol Insurance, SSM Dean and UW Health. She met her future husband, Scott Lynch, online and started dating in 2000. They dated for many years and eventually spent all their time together. They were married on September 24, 2010 in a private ceremony with immediate family at Yellowstone Lake State Park near Blanchardville. Stacy loved doing crafts, including crocheting, jewelry making, and working with clay and resin. She loved traveling locally and a few longer trips with Scott. She also enjoyed cooking. She loved being close with her step daughters and being a part of their family.
nbc15.com
After power outage in Madison, some residents’ furnaces stop working
In 1919, The Treaty of Versailles was signed, Woodrow Wilson was president and Bernadine Christianson was born. From sledding, to skiing and even ice sculpting, there’s something for everyone this winter in Wisconsin. “As a human being, it broke me...” Dane Co. Sheriff reacts to Tyre Nichols body cam...
WIFR
Winterfest in Beloit is underway
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Beloit’s WinterFest is under way this weekend just across the state border in the Dairy State, and what a great weekend to have it with the winter weather occurring outside!. Visitors to the festival had the chance on Saturday morning to witness a sled dog...
stoughtonnews.com
Main Street in line for new restaurant
Downtown Stoughton is about to get another restaurant, although this one is promising some different dining options for customers. At the Stoughton City Council meeting on Jan. 24, the council approved a conditional use permit for Indoor Commercial Entertainment use at the Black Cat Cafe & Gallery, located at 183 W. Main Street. According to the application, which would change the area from a retail zone, the renovations are mainly needed to install a bathroom and a kitchen/prep area.
nbc15.com
Zippy Lube eatery on Madison's north side
The Ice Castles in Lake Geneva are going back up after warmer than typical temps in January melted the work first done by crews. While many people have experienced the way music can brighten a day or heal a broken heart, one couple believes that a beautiful song can also fight disease.
Channel 3000
Opening dates set for new Hy-Vee stores in Janesville, Oregon
JANESVILLE, Wis. -- Hy-Vee's new grocery stores in Janesville and Oregon now have opening dates. The Janesville store, located at 2500 Humes Road on the city's north side, is set to open at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, the company said Monday. The Iowa-based chain is billing the 97,000-square-foot...
Channel 3000
Donald Howard Phillips
Donald Phillips, age 82, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023 at home with his loving wife Joann by his side. A funeral service will be held on Friday, February 3, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Dells-Delton United Methodist Church, 320 Unity Drive, Wisconsin Dells, with Pastor Lee Bushweiler officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00. Burial will be at Briggsville Cemetery immediately after the service with a luncheon to follow at Trappers Turn in Wisconsin Dells.
Channel 3000
Robert William Engelberger
MARSHALL - Robert William Engelberger, age 86, of Marshall, passed away at home surrounded by his loved ones on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. He was born April 7, 1936, in Madison, Wis., the son of Harold and Margaret (Gerke) Engelberger. Robert grew up in Madison, Monona, and Verona, Wis. He...
WDIO-TV
Ice fisherman on ATV dies in Lake Waubesa in Dane County
MADISON, Wis. (AP) – Authorities have recovered the body of a 45-year-old fisherman whose ATV likely fell through weak ice on Lake Waubesa. The Dane County sheriff’s office says it was notified late Saturday that the man had not returned home as expected. The man’s body was found overnight. His name wasn’t immediately released.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man gets 3+ years in prison for having a ‘large revolver’ in a school zone
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – The United States Department of Justice announced that a Wisconsin man will be spending time in prison after being sentenced on Tuesday. The United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, Timothy M. O’Shea, stated that 38-year-old David Barber, from Beloit, was sentenced to 42 months in prison for possessing a firearm in a school zone.
WIFR
Beloit Health System thanks first responders after I-39 pileup
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Beloit Health System extends its thanks to the community after a massive accident shut down portions of I-39/90 on Friday. “We are grateful for our community partnerships,” a memo from the health system reads. “Local and county EMS and Fire, tow companies, and 911 communications center.”
Channel 3000
Mayoral candidates spar at forum Monday
MADISON, Wis. -- Madison's mayoral candidates met Monday to discuss a variety of issues that are important to voters. During a forum Monday evening, incumbent Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and challengers Gloria Reyes and Scott Kerr answered a variety of questions related to public safety, housing, the environment and public transportation.
Channel 3000
Loutrice L. Thompson
Loutrice L. Thompson, age 43, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at UW Hospital and Clinics. She was born on Aug. 2, 1979, in Detroit, Mich., the daughter of Louis Zeigler and Truzella Thompson. Shell attended Detroit Public schools. She worked as a computer data processor at...
Channel 3000
Lil Wayne coming to Madison as part of 'Welcome to Tha Carter' tour
MADISON, Wis. -- One of the biggest names in rap history is coming to Madison this spring, with tickets going on sale later this week. Live Nation announced Tuesday that Lil Wayne will be performing at The Sylvee on April 8, 2023 as part of his 28-city nationwide "Welcome to Tha Carter" tour, which starts in Minneapolis on April 4.
