Scottsdale, AZ

arizonadigitalfreepress.com

Maricopa County Home & Landscape Show returns in February

Kick off the spring at the Maricopa County Home & Landscape Show. The Maricopa County Home & Landscape Show, the largest home show in the southwest, returns to State Farm Stadium Feb. 24-26 featuring more than 900 home improvement exhibitor booths and displays. Event promoters of the event say patrons...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
arizonadigitalfreepress.com

Copperstate 1000 returns to Arizona in April at Tempe Diablo Stadium event

The 33rd annual Bell Lexus North Scottsdale Copperstate 1000 — presented by the Men’s Arts Council — returns to Arizona in April 2023. Proponents of the efforts say it is one of North America’s most celebrated vintage car road rallies, showcasing some of the finest working examples of vintage, sports, racing, classic, and grand touring automobiles manufactured before the 1974 model year.
ARIZONA STATE
azbex.com

Phoenix May be Growing Up

Partly because of its proximity to the airport, partly because there has always been land to build out horizontally, and partly for any number of other reasons, the Phoenix skyline has never boasted the soaring height and volume of towers that other large cities can claim. That has evolved, somewhat,...
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Parada Del Sol marches on for 69th time

Scottsdale's longest-running tradition will once again take to Scottsdale Road when the Parada Del Sol returns this year. The parade is expected to attract over 30,000 people on Saturday, Feb. 4, to gawk at 150 entries parading on horseback, in hot rods or by foot in a marching band. Though...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Eater

Where to Dine and Drink Near State Farm Stadium

Super Bowl LVII is almost here, and if you’re headed to Glendale, Arizona, for the big game you’re going to need to be prepared for a celebratory (or consolatory) meal. The stadium is located in the rapidly growing West Valley, which has a pocket of familiar mainstay chains — both local and national — largely clustered around the popular Westgate Entertainment Center. While the area might not be a dining hot spot (yet!) there are still plenty of options to keep NFL football fans fed throughout the weekend with a variety of cuisines ranging from barbecue to sushi.
GLENDALE, AZ
tourcounsel.com

Arizona Mills | Shopping mall in Tempe, Arizona

Arizona Mills is an outlet shopping mall in Tempe, Arizona within the Phoenix metropolitan area and it is one of the tourist destinations in Phoenix, Arizona and it was owned by the Mills Corporation (which owned 25%) and Taubman Centers. However, Taubman has since sold the remaining 75% stake to Simon, who purchased it in 2007 from the Mills Corporation.
TEMPE, AZ
12 News

3 valuable lottery tickets sold across the Valley

PHOENIX — Friday and Saturday's lottery drawings yielded big returns for multiple people who bought tickets in the Valley. Arizona Lottery said three local tickets are now worth $40,000 or more after matching the numbers drawn over the weekend. The three tickets were sold at the following locations:. Carioca...
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

I-10 improvement project to start despite lack of federal funding

PHOENIX — Millions of federal dollars have been awarded to infrastructure projects across the U.S., but Arizona is not among them. The Wild Horse Pass Corridor project was hoping to get hundreds of millions to improve I-10. The Arizona Department of Transportation now says they’ll look for the rest...
PHOENIX, AZ
arizonadigitalfreepress.com

Celebrate National Arabian Horse Day at the Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show

Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show is Feb. 19 at WestWorld of Scottsdale. National Arabian Horse Day, which is celebrated Sunday, Feb. 19, seeks to introduce and educate the world on the benefits of engaging with Arabian horses hoping to ensure the coveted breed’s longevity. National Arabian Horse Day falls during...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
scottsdale.org

Council offers some hope to Rio Verde Foothills

The number of possible short-term solutions to get water to the Rio Verde Foothills community is running perilously thin. A Maricopa County Superior Court judge on Jan. 20 shot down some area residents’ attempt to force Scottsdale to turn the water back on at the standpipe that once serviced the area while their lawsuit by area residents is hashed out.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
tourcounsel.com

Desert Sky Mall | Shopping mall in Phoenix, Arizona

We continue with the best malls, outlets and stores in Phoenix, and this time we will see Desert Sky Mall. In this shopping center you will not only enjoy the different shops and restaurants. Additionally, you can get together with friends and family to appreciate the live shows that take place on the weekends.
PHOENIX, AZ

