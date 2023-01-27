Read full article on original website
Celeb Chef Giada De Laurentiis Opening 2 Restaurants in TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Some Don't Believe Goldman Sachs Report that Phoenix Will Experience a 2008 Real Estate CrashMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Heroic Man Saves Dog and Injured Owner Trapped in a Frigid Canal in ArizonaAnthony JamesScottsdale, AZ
Local Coffeeshop Review: Cup of JoeySuzy Jacobson CherryMesa, AZ
arizonadigitalfreepress.com
Maricopa County Home & Landscape Show returns in February
Kick off the spring at the Maricopa County Home & Landscape Show. The Maricopa County Home & Landscape Show, the largest home show in the southwest, returns to State Farm Stadium Feb. 24-26 featuring more than 900 home improvement exhibitor booths and displays. Event promoters of the event say patrons...
arizonadigitalfreepress.com
Copperstate 1000 returns to Arizona in April at Tempe Diablo Stadium event
The 33rd annual Bell Lexus North Scottsdale Copperstate 1000 — presented by the Men’s Arts Council — returns to Arizona in April 2023. Proponents of the efforts say it is one of North America’s most celebrated vintage car road rallies, showcasing some of the finest working examples of vintage, sports, racing, classic, and grand touring automobiles manufactured before the 1974 model year.
azbex.com
Phoenix May be Growing Up
Partly because of its proximity to the airport, partly because there has always been land to build out horizontally, and partly for any number of other reasons, the Phoenix skyline has never boasted the soaring height and volume of towers that other large cities can claim. That has evolved, somewhat,...
I've called Phoenix home for 10 years — here are 8 places I recommend to visitors, from my favorite hiking trail to a Wild West ghost town
From hiking Camelback Mountain to visiting Taliesin West, the former homestead of Frank Lloyd Wright, here's what a local says to do in Phoenix.
‘Salad and Go’ to open two new locations in Arizona this February
‘Salad and Go’ to open two new locations in Arizona this February. The storefronts are headed to San Tan Valley and Glendale, here’s when they’ll open.
East Valley Tribune
Parada Del Sol marches on for 69th time
Scottsdale's longest-running tradition will once again take to Scottsdale Road when the Parada Del Sol returns this year. The parade is expected to attract over 30,000 people on Saturday, Feb. 4, to gawk at 150 entries parading on horseback, in hot rods or by foot in a marching band. Though...
4 mistakes tourists make when visiting Phoenix, Arizona, and what a local says to do instead
The most dangerous mistakes tourists make in Phoenix are underestimating the heat, not drinking enough water, and not having the right hiking gear.
Local Favorite 5th Street Burger to Open a Second Store in Mesa
Their loaded and lauded burgers and fries will soon have a new location in Mesa, with plans for more this fall.
I've lived in Phoenix for more than 10 years — here are 8 of the best places where you should actually eat
A local's list of the best restaurants to eat in Phoenix, Arizona, includes Bacanora, Ocotillo, Pizzeria Bianco, Steak 44, and more.
Eater
Where to Dine and Drink Near State Farm Stadium
Super Bowl LVII is almost here, and if you’re headed to Glendale, Arizona, for the big game you’re going to need to be prepared for a celebratory (or consolatory) meal. The stadium is located in the rapidly growing West Valley, which has a pocket of familiar mainstay chains — both local and national — largely clustered around the popular Westgate Entertainment Center. While the area might not be a dining hot spot (yet!) there are still plenty of options to keep NFL football fans fed throughout the weekend with a variety of cuisines ranging from barbecue to sushi.
tourcounsel.com
Arizona Mills | Shopping mall in Tempe, Arizona
Arizona Mills is an outlet shopping mall in Tempe, Arizona within the Phoenix metropolitan area and it is one of the tourist destinations in Phoenix, Arizona and it was owned by the Mills Corporation (which owned 25%) and Taubman Centers. However, Taubman has since sold the remaining 75% stake to Simon, who purchased it in 2007 from the Mills Corporation.
AZFamily
Maroon 5 to perform at 16th Hole for Concert in the Coliseum before WM Phoenix Open
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Concert in the Coliseum is back at the 16th Hole, just before the WM Phoenix Open! Grammy Award-winning group Maroon 5 will be performing at the event alongside singer/songwriter Walker Hayes on Saturday, Feb. 4. The Thunderbirds are hosting the second year of the...
3 valuable lottery tickets sold across the Valley
PHOENIX — Friday and Saturday's lottery drawings yielded big returns for multiple people who bought tickets in the Valley. Arizona Lottery said three local tickets are now worth $40,000 or more after matching the numbers drawn over the weekend. The three tickets were sold at the following locations:. Carioca...
ABC 15 News
I-10 improvement project to start despite lack of federal funding
PHOENIX — Millions of federal dollars have been awarded to infrastructure projects across the U.S., but Arizona is not among them. The Wild Horse Pass Corridor project was hoping to get hundreds of millions to improve I-10. The Arizona Department of Transportation now says they’ll look for the rest...
arizonadigitalfreepress.com
Celebrate National Arabian Horse Day at the Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show
Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show is Feb. 19 at WestWorld of Scottsdale. National Arabian Horse Day, which is celebrated Sunday, Feb. 19, seeks to introduce and educate the world on the benefits of engaging with Arabian horses hoping to ensure the coveted breed’s longevity. National Arabian Horse Day falls during...
Kari Lake's Day of Destiny
The Republican is taking her claim that the Arizona gubernatorial election was stolen from her before the state's Court of Appeals.
KTAR.com
Arizona Humane Society waiving adoption fees for dogs 6 months and older
PHOENIX — The Arizona Humane Society is temporarily waiving adoption fees through the weekend for dogs 6 months and older. Fees will be waived Wednesday through Monday at two Maricopa County Animal Care and Control locations in the Valley. Adoptions can be made at the west shelter in Phoenix...
scottsdale.org
Council offers some hope to Rio Verde Foothills
The number of possible short-term solutions to get water to the Rio Verde Foothills community is running perilously thin. A Maricopa County Superior Court judge on Jan. 20 shot down some area residents’ attempt to force Scottsdale to turn the water back on at the standpipe that once serviced the area while their lawsuit by area residents is hashed out.
Phoenix New Times
Scottsdale Gourmet Market to Close Months After Opening. Customers Have 2 Weeks Left to Visit
Gastromé Market, a gourmet food market, cheese and wine shop, and restaurant in Scottsdale's Gainey Ranch is set to close just months after opening. Customers have a couple of weeks left to visit the concept located on Doubletree Ranch Road east of Scottsdale Road. The market part of the...
tourcounsel.com
Desert Sky Mall | Shopping mall in Phoenix, Arizona
We continue with the best malls, outlets and stores in Phoenix, and this time we will see Desert Sky Mall. In this shopping center you will not only enjoy the different shops and restaurants. Additionally, you can get together with friends and family to appreciate the live shows that take place on the weekends.
