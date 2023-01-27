ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 1

Related
Lake Charles American Press

Severe thunderstorms possible Thursday afternoon

An extended period of showers and thunderstorms will begin Wednesday morning as precipitation spreads into lower southeast Texas. The National Weather Service’s Lake Charles office said the rain will increase in coverage throughout the day before continuing into Thursday when a low pressure center crosses south Louisiana as a congealed mass of heavy showers and some organized thunderstorms. Damaging wind gusts and a brief, isolated tornado will be possible in stronger storms or line segments that may develop.
LOUISIANA STATE
dequeenbee.com

Flash flood watch continues into Thursday

SHREVEPORT, La. - A flood watch is in effect for northwest Louisiana and much of east Texas and southwest Arkansas until 4:00 p.m. Thursday. Additional rainfall of 1 to 3 inches is possible, leading to flooding of area waterways. RELATED ARTICLE - Sandbags offered to Caddo Parish, Shreveport, Bossier City...
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Morning Forecast – Monday, January 30th

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Atmospheric patterns are quite active this week. In fact, I’ve updated our forecast yet again, after this morning’s show; as the patterns continue to shift. The overall big setup and broad patterns still apply, but precipitation chances look higher heading into the midweek hours. Today, the most common complaints in the weather […]
LOUISIANA STATE
ktalnews.com

Freezing rain and heavy rain are possible this week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It is going to be a very cold and rainy stretch of days this week. There will be several chances for freezing rain to accumulate in the northern ArkLaTex, especially on the bridges and overpasses along Interstate 30. Freezing drizzle this morning: We are receiving...
LOUISIANA STATE
kjas.com

Evacuation ordered after northwest Louisiana haz-mat train derailment

Approximately four-square miles of a northwest Louisiana community was evacuated following a late Friday night train derailment involving hazardous materials. The incident occurred on the Union Pacific railroad tracks in Keatchie, about 80 miles north of Jasper. According to the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Department, they were dealing with a spill...
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy