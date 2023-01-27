An extended period of showers and thunderstorms will begin Wednesday morning as precipitation spreads into lower southeast Texas. The National Weather Service’s Lake Charles office said the rain will increase in coverage throughout the day before continuing into Thursday when a low pressure center crosses south Louisiana as a congealed mass of heavy showers and some organized thunderstorms. Damaging wind gusts and a brief, isolated tornado will be possible in stronger storms or line segments that may develop.

