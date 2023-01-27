Read full article on original website
Related
Lake Charles American Press
Severe thunderstorms possible Thursday afternoon
An extended period of showers and thunderstorms will begin Wednesday morning as precipitation spreads into lower southeast Texas. The National Weather Service’s Lake Charles office said the rain will increase in coverage throughout the day before continuing into Thursday when a low pressure center crosses south Louisiana as a congealed mass of heavy showers and some organized thunderstorms. Damaging wind gusts and a brief, isolated tornado will be possible in stronger storms or line segments that may develop.
Chilly, unsettled with another soaker Thursday
Acadiana's weather will stay rather dreary with the threat of scattered showers, some misty/drizzle in between with another healthy soaking shaping up for Thursday.
Lake Charles, Louisiana Meteorologist Donald Jones Talks Ice Storm Headed For Louisiana
Meteorologist Donald Jones from the National Weather Service in Lake Charles discusses the effects of the ice storm heading to Louisiana and what we might see here in SWLA tomorrow. An ice storm is currently beating down our neighbors to the west in Texas. It's causing icy roads and massive...
Portions of Northeast Louisiana to be under Winter Weather Advisory starting January 31st at 6 PM
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The U.S. National Weather Service in Shreveport, La. announced that a Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from January 31, 2023, at 6 PM, to February 1, 2023, at 9 AM for portions of Northeast Louisiana. According to officials, temperatures will fall to near freezing in the evening of […]
dequeenbee.com
Flash flood watch continues into Thursday
SHREVEPORT, La. - A flood watch is in effect for northwest Louisiana and much of east Texas and southwest Arkansas until 4:00 p.m. Thursday. Additional rainfall of 1 to 3 inches is possible, leading to flooding of area waterways. RELATED ARTICLE - Sandbags offered to Caddo Parish, Shreveport, Bossier City...
KSLA
Continuous rain causes growing concern for flooding; sandbags available
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The ArkLaTex has seen many rounds of rain this month, leading to a rising concern for flooding. The National Weather Service says northwest Louisiana can expect two to four inches of rainfall throughout the week, and some local waterways are expected to crest above flood stage.
Morning Forecast – Monday, January 30th
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Atmospheric patterns are quite active this week. In fact, I’ve updated our forecast yet again, after this morning’s show; as the patterns continue to shift. The overall big setup and broad patterns still apply, but precipitation chances look higher heading into the midweek hours. Today, the most common complaints in the weather […]
ktalnews.com
Freezing rain and heavy rain are possible this week
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It is going to be a very cold and rainy stretch of days this week. There will be several chances for freezing rain to accumulate in the northern ArkLaTex, especially on the bridges and overpasses along Interstate 30. Freezing drizzle this morning: We are receiving...
Severe Storms Possible For Louisiana Sunday
Lafayette, Lake Charles, Baton Rouge, get ready for another deluge. Heavy downpours and thunderstorms are forecast for Sunday.
kjas.com
Evacuation ordered after northwest Louisiana haz-mat train derailment
Approximately four-square miles of a northwest Louisiana community was evacuated following a late Friday night train derailment involving hazardous materials. The incident occurred on the Union Pacific railroad tracks in Keatchie, about 80 miles north of Jasper. According to the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Department, they were dealing with a spill...
Is it legal to ride in the back of a truck in Mississippi?
MISSISSIPPI (WKRG) — There is something about riding in the back of a truck that gives people a sense of freedom, but is it legal in the state of Mississippi? According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, Mississippi has no state law or restrictions for riding in the back of a truck at any age. […]
Louisiana Man Killed and Woman Injured in House Fire Caused by a Space Heater too Close to Combustibles
Louisiana Man Killed and Woman Injured in House Fire Caused by a Space Heater too Close to Combustibles. Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana – A disabled man has died and his wife was injured in a house fire in Louisiana caused by a space heater placed too close to combustible objects.
2 Louisiana Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
LawnStarter compared the biggest cities in the country to determine which are the "dirtiest."
theadvocate.com
This national apparel retailer to open in Acadiana Mall, others Louisiana markets
Daily Thread, a newer retail concept that specializes in off-price fashion, will open a store March 10 in the Acadiana Mall. The retailer will open in the 5,000-square-foot space next to H&M in space E-188, records show, amid plans to open 15 stores in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. Daily Thread,...
Louisiana Child Dies in Fire Caused by Space Heater Too Close to Bedding
Louisiana Child Dies in Fire Caused by Space Heater Too Close to Bedding. Webster Parish, Louisiana – According to the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office (LASFM), deputies determined that a fire in Sarepta, Louisiana that claimed the life of a child was caused by a space heater placed too close to combustible objects.
30-Acre Go-Kart Track in Louisiana Largest in the U.S.
If you have a need for speed you need not leave Louisiana, the largest go-kart track in the U.S. is just a car ride from Lafayette.
NOLA.com
What was killing Louisiana horses? Mysterious outbreak led to hunt for clues
Jerome Bellard had no idea what was coming. It was early afternoon on Dec. 3, and one of the workers at the Vermilion Parish horse farm Bellard manages had asked for a ride to town to get a six-pack. As the pickup truck rolled down the driveway, the horses in...
NOLA.com
Aldi plans to open 5 South Louisiana stores this year. Here's where they will be.
Fast growing grocery chain Aldi should begin construction on its first Baton Rouge-area location in the next couple of weeks. Work is set to begin soon on a store in the Settlement at Shoe Creek, said Heather Moore, a division vice president for Aldi USA. The Central store is one...
Louisiana fishing boat captain accused of fraud, arrested
A Louisiana charter captain has been arrested after allegedly issuing worthless checks, and taking payment for trips and not following through, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF).
Comments / 1