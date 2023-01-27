ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 3

Related
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Spots in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Des Moines woman recalls friendship with Tyre Nichols when he lived in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — One Des Moines woman tells KCCI she worked withTyre Nichols when he lived in Iowa during the 2010s. KCCI learned on Tuesday that Nichols lived in a home on the southeast side of Des Moines for some time. It's not too far from that location where Chelsey Fagan says she met Nichols when they were teenagers.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Gov. Kim Reynolds approves money for Iowa Veterans Trust Fund

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Veterans Trust Fund is getting $440,000 to take care of a backlog of grants to help local veterans. Gov. Kim Reynolds approved the money on Tuesday, which comes from American Rescue Plan Act funds. KCCI previously reported the fund ran out of its...
IOWA STATE
B100

This Is The Largest Restaurant In Iowa

The great state of Iowa has some iconic eateries. Some restaurants even have a history that can be traced back hundreds of years. Others are huge not only in size but status as well. According to "Only In Your State" The Largest Restaurant In Iowa Has 850 Seats And An...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

6 nursing and assisted living facilities across Iowa closing

Six nursing and assisted living facilities across Iowa are shutting down. The facilities are all owned by Blue Care Homes, LLC. They were previously owned by QHC Management. They are located in four different cities, including Fort Dodge, Winterset, Humboldt and Maquoketa. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals (DIA)...
WINTERSET, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa business assembles bikes for nonprofits

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Some Iowa nonprofits will be getting new bikes for kids in need thanks to ImOn Communications, KCRG reports. Tuesday, they hosted their annual meeting to go over their goals for the year. Leaders said some of those goals include giving back to the community they work in.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

Teenager Tumbles From Car on Iowa Interstate On-Ramp [WATCH]

A teenager fell from a moving vehicle in central Iowa as the car was making its way from one Iowa interstate to another. Thank goodness that's where the incident occurred. The scary moment happened late in the morning on a busy January workday earlier this month. As a car was taking the southbound I-35 ramp to head west on I-80 in the Des Moines metro, the rear passenger door of the vehicle opened. Shortly after, a teenager falls to the pavement.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowa dog breeder charged with animal neglect

APPANOOSE COUNTY, Iowa — A southern Iowa dog breeder now faces several counts of animal abuse and neglect. Henry Sommers owns "Happy Puppys" in Appanoose County, where sheriff's deputies say four dogs were rescued from deplorable conditions. Right now, the animals are being cared for by a local shelter.
APPANOOSE COUNTY, IA
casinonewsdaily.com

One of Last Three Iowa Riverboat Casinos Moving to Land

Iowa Racing and Gaming Administrator Brian Ohorilko told local media outlets that plans were approved Thursday for Marquette’s Casino Queen to become a land-based operation. Pari-mutuel dog track and horse racing were authorized in 1983, and the state lottery was created two years later. Riverboat gambling was approved by lawmakers in 1989. Racetracks began to offer slots in 1994, and the casino operations started moving from water to land.
MARQUETTE, IA
CBS Chicago

70 years after their Palmer House honeymoon, Iowa couple returns for anniversary

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's never too late to have a second honeymoon. Just look at Vern and Donna Nelson. They enjoyed their honeymoon at the Palmer House hotel 70 years ago. They returned on Monday for a special anniversary celebration.The Nelsons got quite a welcome in the hotel's Empire Room. The Iowa couple had a special lunch while being serenaded.So, what's the secret to a long marriage? The simple advice is the best. "Never go to bed angry or upset. Get that all taken care of before you go to bed. And we do that," Donna said.The head of Hilton, which owns the Palmer House, said he'd host anyone who honeymooned there more than 50 years ago. So the Nelsons' kids emailed, and the hotel set the whole thing up.   The Nelsons have three children, four grandchildren, and two great grandchildren.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy