CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's never too late to have a second honeymoon. Just look at Vern and Donna Nelson. They enjoyed their honeymoon at the Palmer House hotel 70 years ago. They returned on Monday for a special anniversary celebration.The Nelsons got quite a welcome in the hotel's Empire Room. The Iowa couple had a special lunch while being serenaded.So, what's the secret to a long marriage? The simple advice is the best. "Never go to bed angry or upset. Get that all taken care of before you go to bed. And we do that," Donna said.The head of Hilton, which owns the Palmer House, said he'd host anyone who honeymooned there more than 50 years ago. So the Nelsons' kids emailed, and the hotel set the whole thing up. The Nelsons have three children, four grandchildren, and two great grandchildren.

IOWA STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO