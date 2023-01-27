Read full article on original website
NBA
Preview: Wolves vs. Kings
The Minnesota Timberwolves (27-25) are back on Monday night to take on the Sacramento Kings (27-21) at Target Center. Minnesota is on a three-game win streak after defeating Sacramento on Saturday night, 117-110. Anthony Edwards had a game-high 34 points in the competition, scoring 16 of them in the third quarter. D’Angelo Russell added 25 points, and Jaden McDaniels had 15 points.
NBA
Kia Rookie Ladder: 11 first-year players selected to Jordan Rising Stars
Eleven of the 12 rung-holders on this week’s Kia Rookie Ladder were selected to compete in the 2023 Jordan Rising Stars on Feb. 17 at All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City. These 11 members from the Class of 2022 were chosen by the NBA’s assistant coaches – Houston’s Tari Eason might want to do the chip-on-the-shoulder thing when facing their teams – and will be joined by 10 second-year players and seven G League honorees. The group of NBA players will be drafted onto three teams, with the G Leaguers sticking together as the fourth team, for a three-game mini-tournament on All-Star Friday at Vivint Arena.
NBA
Gameday update: Pelicans at Nuggets (1/31/2023)
NEW ORLEANS PELICANS (26-25) at DENVER NUGGETS (34-16) 9 p.m. Central, TNT, WRNO 99.5 FM. A national TV audience will tune in for a Western Conference matchup that has already produced two of the most memorable games of the season from a New Orleans perspective, both good and bad. On Dec. 4 vs. Denver, Pelicans reserve point guard Jose Alvarado delivered a performance few in attendance at the Smoothie King Center will forget anytime soon, pouring in a career-best 38 points and going 8/11 from three-point range in a 121-106 win. On Jan. 24, New Orleans rallied in the fourth quarter to take a one-point lead in the final minute, but Denver’s Nikola Jokic hit a floater for a go-ahead score to give the Nuggets a 99-98 road triumph. Since the early-December meeting between these clubs, Denver has the NBA’s second-best record at 20-8 (Philadelphia is 20-6 during the same span).
NBA
76ers Host Magic, Seeking Eighth Straight W | Gameday Report 49/82
The 76ers (32-16) will seek their eighth consecutive victory Monday, hosting the Orlando Magic (19-31). After an impressive 126-119 victory over the Denver Nuggets (34-16) on Saturday, the Sixers are 20-4 in their last 24 games. The Sixers have risen to No. 2 in the Eastern Conference, trailing the No....
NBA
Recap: Wizards beat Spurs 127-106, earn sixth-straight win behind Avdija's career-high 25 points
The Wizards strolled into San Antonio on Monday night seeking a season-best six-straight wins. Kristaps Porzingis returned to the court in dominant fashion on both offense and defense and Deni Avdija poured in a career-high 25 points, leading the Wizards to a 127-106 victory over the Spurs. This win was the first road win in San Antonio for the Wizards since 1999, snapping a 22-game losing streak.
NBA
Almost Everyone Agrees Damian Lillard Will Be Named A 2023 All-Star
Unfortunately, it was no surprise that Damian Lillard didn't get voted in as an All-Star starter for the 2023 event when the final tallies were announced last week on TNT. He's never made the year exhibition via vote of the fans, players (at least those who bother to submit ballots) and media despite the best effort in Rip City. That doesn't stop anyone from trying, but after 11 seasons, Lillard has never gotten all that close to being named a starter, though he has been named an All-Star six times.
NBA
Fox, Lyles help Kings outlast Timberwolves 118-111 in OT
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — De’Aaron Fox scored 32 points and Trey Lyles had eight of his 11 points in overtime for the Sacramento Kings, who outlasted the Minnesota Timberwolves 118-111 on Monday night. Domantas Sabonis had 17 points and 13 rebounds before fouling out for the Kings, and Keegan...
NBA
Scotty Pippen Jr. Selected to 2023 Jordan Rising Stars Game
Los Angeles Lakers two-way guard Scotty Pippen Jr. has been selected to compete in the 2023 Jordan Rising Stars game, which will take place on Friday, Feb. 17 at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City as part of NBA All- Star 2023, the league announced today. Through eight regular season...
NBA
NBA Announces Players For 2023 Jordan Rising Stars
NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2023 – The NBA announced today the 28 players who have earned spots to compete in the 2023 Jordan Rising Stars, which will take place on Friday, Feb. 17 at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City as part of NBA All-Star 2023. The annual showcase of premier young talent, featuring a mini-tournament with four teams and three games, will air live at 9 p.m. ET/7 p.m. MT on TNT.
NBA
JEREMY SOCHAN NAMED TO 2023 RISING STARS ROSTER
SAN ANTONIO (Jan. 31, 2023) – The NBA today announced that San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan has been selected to the 2023 Rising Stars Roster. Sochan is currently the first Spurs rookie since Tim Duncan in 1997-98 to average at least 10.0 points per game. The 19-year-old is averaging 10.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 26.1 minutes in 44 games while making 41 starts, which is already the most in a season by any Spurs rookie since Tony Parker started 72 contests in 2001-02. The first-year forward is also on pace to become the fourth rookie to average at least 10.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in his first San Antonio season, joining Duncan, David Robinson and Willie Anderson.
NBA
Keegan Murray Named to 2023 Jordan Rising Stars
SACRAMENTO, Calif. ---- Today, the NBA announced that Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray has been named to the 2023 Jordan NBA Rising Stars. In his debut season with Sacramento, Murray has posted averages of 12.3 points (45.2 FG%, 42.2 3pt%, 80.7 FT%), 4.4 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 29.7 minutes per game in 47 games (45 starts). Among rookies, the former Iowa product ranks first in 3-point field goals made (119) and 3-point shooting percentage while also sitting fourth in total points (579) and points per game. This season, Murray is one of nine players to total at least 500 points and 100 made 3s while shooting 40.0% or better from beyond the arc, tying Luka Doncic for the second-fewest games to reach 100 career triples (42 games).
NBA
Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner to Participate in 2023 Jordan Rising Stars
ORLANDO - Orlando Magic forwards Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner have been selected to participate in the 2023 Jordan Rising Stars, which will be played on Friday, Feb. 17 at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah as part of NBA All-Star 2023. TNT will televise the annual showcase of premier young talent at 9 p.m. ET.
NBA
Game Preview: Pacers vs Lakers
Thursday, Feb. 2 at 6:00 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. As he narrows in on breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's career scoring record, LeBron James will make his annual visit to Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Tuesday, when the Pacers (24-28) take on the Lakers (24-28). James needs 89 points to surpass Abdul-Jabbar's 38,387...
NBA
"Opportunity To Be Successful" | Utah Rookie Walker Kessler Named To 2023 Jordan Rising Stars Game
Among Walker Kessler's many goals for his career in the NBA and life, in general, is opening up a chain of Waffle House restaurants and being an NBA starter. Although the Waffle Houses may have to wait a little longer, Kessler has already achieved one goal after moving into the starting lineup for the Jazz over the past few weeks.
NBA
Preview: Wizards head to Detroit aiming for seventh-straight win
The Wizards (24-26) have won six-straight games and are playing their best basketball of the season. Wednesday night, they head to Detroit to close out their five-game road trip with a showdown against the Pistons (13-39). Here's everything you need to know. WHERE: Little Caesars Arena (Detroit, MI) WHEN: 7:00...
NBA
BONES HYLAND SELECTED TO THE NBA’S RISING STARS CHALLENGE
DENVER, January 31, 2023 – The NBA announced today that sophomore Bones Hyland has been selected to the NBA’s Rising Stars Challenge. Hyland, 22, becomes the fifth Nuggets player in franchise history to represent Denver at the Rising Stars Challenge in back-to-back seasons and it is the third consecutive season that the Nuggets have had at least one player invited.
NBA
Chuck Checks In - 02.01.23
FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Los Angeles Clippers 108, Bulls 103. (Bulls: 23-27, 13-11 at home). LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 23 pts. LAC: Leonard: 33 pts. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: LaVine and Vucevic each with 14. LAC: Zubac: 12. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: LaVine: 8. LAC: George: 7. CCI STAT OF THE...
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays for Feb. 1
After a light schedule Tuesday, we’ll have nine games to enjoy Wednesday. There are a few exciting matchups, including when the Celtics host the Nets. Stephen Curry and the Warriors will also be in action when they take on the Timberwolves in Minnesota. Let’s dive into all the matchups and highlight some players to consider for your Yahoo lineups, as well as a few to possibly avoid.
NBA
Roundball Roundup: Adrian Dantley relives 1984 Jazz run
His best years were in Utah. Adrian Dantley won the scoring title twice, averaged 30+ point per game from 1981-1984, and dazzled with a famous box score - 46 points, 28 free throws, and 9 made field goals. “I wasn’t really an exceptional high jumper,” Dantley said. “But I was...
NBA
Damian Lillard Named NBA Western Conference Player of the Week
PORTLAND, Ore. (Jan. 30, 2023) – Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard has been named the NBA Western Conference Player of the Week for the week of Jan. 23 through Jan. 29, it was announced today by the NBA. This is the second Player of the Week honor for Lillard this season.
