Brother of lt. governor recovering after being hit by a car, having leg amputated

(WTNH) – The victim of a hit-and-run on the shoreline is battling back after life-changing injuries. It’s a story that made headlines across the state.

The brother of Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz was hit while biking in Guilford and the driver took off. The injuries were so bad that John Bysiewicz had to have part of his leg amputated. He almost died if a good Samaritan didn’t stop and helped him.

John is at Gaylord Hospital in Wallingford after being at Yale New Haven Hospital. Since then, he has been going through physical therapy to learn how to walk again.

John doesn’t remember that day, but remembers waking up in the hospital three days later.

“My wife told me what happened, and I went through and I kind of figured that I was in a difficult position when I had a chance to cast my right foot and I had a harness on my neck when I knew that I didn’t have the bottom of my left leg and I didn’t have my left foot,” John said.

John will continue to recover at Gaylord Hospital.

