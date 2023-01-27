ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford, CT

Brother of lt. governor recovering after being hit by a car, having leg amputated

By Dennis House
WTNH
WTNH
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BsyVO_0kTqa4tb00

(WTNH) – The victim of a hit-and-run on the shoreline is battling back after life-changing injuries. It’s a story that made headlines across the state.

The brother of Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz was hit while biking in Guilford and the driver took off. The injuries were so bad that John Bysiewicz had to have part of his leg amputated. He almost died if a good Samaritan didn’t stop and helped him.

John is at Gaylord Hospital in Wallingford after being at Yale New Haven Hospital. Since then, he has been going through physical therapy to learn how to walk again.

John doesn’t remember that day, but remembers waking up in the hospital three days later.

“My wife told me what happened, and I went through and I kind of figured that I was in a difficult position when I had a chance to cast my right foot and I had a harness on my neck when I knew that I didn’t have the bottom of my left leg and I didn’t have my left foot,” John said.

John will continue to recover at Gaylord Hospital.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

Woman hospitalized after falling through hole on Devon Bridge

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 55-year-old woman received serious injuries after falling through a hole on the Devon Bridge and landing on a construction barge on the Housatonic River 50 feet below, according to the Stratford Fire Department. The woman, works for the contractor repairing the bridge, fell through the three-foot by five-foot hole at […]
STRATFORD, CT
WTNH

Man dies in New Haven Sherman Pkwy. hit-and-run

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man died in a hit-and-run on Sherman Parkway in New Haven Wednesday morning. New Haven officers responded to Sherman Parkway near West Division Street after a passerby reported a man was on the ground bleeding from his head around 3 a.m. Police said officers found the man in the […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WPFO

Snowmobiler seriously injured after hitting boulder in New Hampshire

CONWAY, NH (WGME) -- A snowmobiler was seriously injured after crashing into a large boulder in Conway, New Hampshire. New Hampshire Fish and Game officials say a 37-year-old man from Connecticut was operating a rented snow machine. He was riding in the back of a group of four machines when he reportedly lost control on a downhill left turn and hit that large boulder.
CONWAY, NH
NBC Connecticut

Man Dies After Serious Crash on Route 8 in Shelton

Connecticut State Police said a man has died after a serious crash on Route 8 Sunday night. State Police said Route 8 South was shut down between Exits 12 and 13 due to a one-car crash. Troopers said the car veered into the median where it hit several trees and...
SHELTON, CT
WTNH

2 dead, 2 injured in Winchester Route 44 crash

WINCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people are dead following a crash Tuesday evening in Winchester. The crash happened between two vehicles at about 7:30 p.m. in the “rock cuts” area on Route 44, according to the Winchester Police Department. Police say the condition of the occupant who was transported to Hartford Hospital by Lifestar is […]
WINCHESTER, CT
WTNH

34-year-old man shot during fight in New Haven kitchen

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 34-year-old was shot in the upper back on Monday, according to New Haven police. Authorities said the shooting happened at about 4 p.m., during a fight inside a kitchen in the 300 block of Bassett Street. The man was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. Police […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Elderly woman knocked to the ground in Southington purse-snatching

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Southington police are investigating a purse snatching where an elderly woman was knocked to the ground on Monday morning. Police said a female victim was walking through the Walmart parking lot around 10 a.m. when she was approached by a car. The victim said a black male got out of the […]
SOUTHINGTON, CT
WTNH

Norwalk police give renewed push to solve missing woman’s cold case

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — Norwalk police are urging the public to help them solve what happened to a woman who went missing in 1985. April Grisanti was last seen shortly after midnight on Feb. 1, 1985, when her ex-boyfriend, James “Purple” Aaron, forced her into his blue Cadillac outside Anthony’s Bar on Main Street, according […]
NORWALK, CT
WTNH

Police: Teen girls charged after Hamden High School fight

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A school resource officer recovered a stun gun following a fight Tuesday between two girls at Hamden High School, according to police. The officer was made aware at about 11 a.m. that two girls were arguing, according to police. The officer then took the stun gun, which looked like a cell […]
HAMDEN, CT
WTNH

WTNH

37K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy