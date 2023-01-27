Read full article on original website
Paczki Are Popping Up in Michigan. Why Is Prune the Best Flavor?
It's getting to be that special time of the year in Michigan! I was in Grand Rapids at Family Fare recently when I spotted my first fully-stocked pączki display of the season in the bakery. I look forward to seeing those iconic red boxes popping in grocery stores each...
Panda Express is Opening a New Location in Lansing
Lansing is no stranger when it comes to lunch or dinner options. Whether you go with a locally owned joint, or you opt for a chain, the choices are practically endless. However, if you're out on your lunch break, you've only got so much time to get your lunch, eat it, and get back. And that's where a "fast-casual" eatery might come in handy...like the new one being built in Lansing.
Unique, Inexpensive Things You Can Do With Your Kids on Spring Break in Lansing
Although spring break is less than two months away, I'm a planner and I work with a budget. Time seems to go by faster and faster so now is the time for me to start planning something fun for spring break, otherwise it will sneak up on me and be gone before I know it.
The MSU Surplus Store Doesn’t Accept These 9 Items
It's hard to believe that we are a month into 2023 already. With the hustle and bustle of the holidays in our past, and spring coming soon, it might be time to purge. At our house we are in the process of packing, we are moving soon. We've got plenty of items that we no longer need and will be donating.
The 10 Best Omelettes in Lansing
When it comes to breakfast, there's one item on a breakfast menu that I order most, the omelette. I can get everything I love about breakfast in one meal. I think that "tastes" change during our lifetime. When I was a kid I was a big fan of pancakes, french toast and cinnamon rolls. There was a place back home in St. Joe called Timbers that used to serve up the best breakfasts. They opened up at 5am so the fishermen could grab a solid breakfast before heading out on Lake Michigan to fish. Yeah, I was weird, I would get up early and go have breakfast before high school.
Meet Woody: Michigan’s own Groundhog Meteorologist
Groundhog's Day is coming up yet again, and I'm not talking about the beloved movie about the holiday starring Bill Murray. I'm talking about one of the strangest American traditions, where we look to a groundhog based in the middle of nowhere Pennsylvania to let us know if it's going to snow more, or not. (In the case of Michigan, it will no, matter what he says)
How Did Novi, Michigan Get Its Name? Which Tale Do YOU Believe?
Novi – you think it's a weird name for a town? Well, the different stories as to how the name came about may be even weirder. When a post office was first established here in 1827, it was called 'West Farmington'. In 1830, the name was changed to 'Novi'...but why? What's the story? Depends on which one you want to believe.
Craving BBQ? Try the Best BBQ in Lansing
I'm on a high protein diet right now. That means I can eat bbq, I'll stick to dry rubs to avoid the carbs. There are a lot of BBQ restaurants in Lansing, let's figure out who's got the best. In my opinion, the Lansing market is saturated with BBQ places....
This Weekend in Lansing: Snowmen, Chocolate, Bourbon & More
If you've been awaiting a true Michigan winter weekend, this one's for you!. Here are some fun things to do around Lansing the weekend of January 26-29, 2023. Who doesn't love chocolate? It's a Chocolate Extravaganza this Saturday (1/28) beginning at 10am at Maple Street Mall in Mason. Indulge in a hot cocoa bar, and enjoy decadent chocolates as you shop assembled vendors.
Need Help with Taxes, Insurance? MSU Offers Free ‘Adulting’ Classes
For those living on their own for the first time (or heck, all of us!) there are certain tasks that can seem overwhelming. If you'd like help figuring out how to build your credit, understanding your medical insurance, how taxes are deducted from your paycheck - there are free classes for that!
Michigan High School Principal Shares Hilarious Look at What Really Happens on a Snow Day
What really happens at school when there's a snow day? Davison High School Principal Jerry Piger gives us a hilarious look behind the scenes when he has the building all to himself. With most schools in Mid-Michigan closed Wednesday (1/25) because of bad weather, Piger was able to make the...
Abandoned Motel in Saginaw, Michigan: A Closer, Inside Look
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. It’s not a Holiday Inn, or the Grand Hotel, Best Western, Drury’s, Radisson..…but it was once obviously a very nice place to spend the night…..at less-than-swanky prices, I assume.
After 47 Years, Local Radio Legend Danny Stewart Calls It a Day
Danny and I met well over forty years ago and it’s been a runaway friendship ever since. Some of the best times I had in radio were working with Danny. He and I would always fill in for the morning show at WVIC whenever the regular host called in sick, or tired, or just plain sick & tired. Just about every time we did the morning show, we did many fun features, including “Stump the DJ” where we asked for classic TV, movie, or music questions from the listeners; that was always enjoyable. We never laughed so hard as when we did that show together. I’m glad I saved a stack of cassettes from those shows.
Abandoned Train Cars on a Deserted Railroad Track: Charlotte, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you may risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Well, it's about time. We're finally getting a peek inside a couple of old abandoned train cars. These two cars are sitting on an old discarded railroad track just outside of Charlotte, nestled between rows of trees, hiding it from the view of motorists.
How Much Longer Will Michigan Tolerate Being Cuckolded By Jim Harbaugh?
Like an adulterous spouse, Jim Harbaugh has made a fool of Michigan. His annual (one-sided) NFL flirtation supposedly ended two weeks ago when, through a university statement, he announced he was no longer interested in the Denver Broncos' head coaching vacancy and reaffirmed his love for and commitment to U-M.
An Open Letter to Lansing Doctors and Nurses
I am beyond grateful for the medical professionals in Lansing. Hands down, these men and women are overworked and under paid. I tip my hat to those that are on our frontlines for our community, thank you. My health history starts back in high school. I was diagnosed with a...
