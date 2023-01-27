ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Santa Barbara County Fire and Cottage Health team up for Saturday’s carseat inspection event

By Beth Farnsworth
News Channel 3-12
 4 days ago
GOLETA, Calif. - Parents are invited to stop by a carseat inspection event happening Saturday in Goleta.

The campaign is a major partnership between the Santa Barbara County Fire Department and Cottage Health. Together, they've funded a Carseat Technician Training class at a cost of $15,000.

(Courtesy: SB Co Fire Dept.)

Santa Barbara County Public Information Officer, Scott Safechuck, said First Responders have handled a number of pediatric fatalities on local highways in recent months.

In some cases, children were not wearing seatbelts or car seats were not correctly installed.

Organizers of Saturday's event reveal that 80 percent of car seats are not accurately installed when they're first latched into family vehicles.

They stress that taking just a few minutes with an expert can help save lives and they want to get that message out to the public.

Sam Dudley/Courtesy: SB Co Fire Dept.

"Rhonda will be there as well, so bring your kids," said Sam Dudley, a Santa Barbara County Firefighter. "She's the fire department's emotional support dog, super friendly and hopes to see you."

Saturday's event goes from 10:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Fire Station 11. The address is 6901 Frey Way in Goleta, near Girsh Park.

