WCJB
City of Gainesville names first-ever Chief Climate Officer
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The City of Gainesville is adding a new officer position to the payroll, and it’s meant to prioritize combating climate change. Dan Zhu will serve as the city’s first Chief Climate Officer, a position that’s designed to provide guidance to city officials when making decisions, while keeping climate concerns at the forefront.
ocala-news.com
Ocala removes over 200 snipe signs throughout city
The City of Ocala’s Code Enforcement Officers collected over 200 snipe signs last week in an effort to combat litter and blight. On Thursday, January 26, the officers traveled throughout the city and collected a total of 208 snipe signs (yard signs) in a four-hour span. “It is a...
wuft.org
City of Gainesville holds corridor walks as it declares a traffic ‘crisis’
One hundred and seventy-five. That is how many crashes involved a pedestrian or bicyclist along the West 13th Street and University Avenue corridors in Gainesville over the last five years. This prompted the city to partner with the Florida Department of Transportation, University of Florida and the wider community to...
WCJB
Florida Teen Safe Driving Coalition hosts week of awareness for North Central Florida students
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Thousands of North Central Florida high school students are being reminded to put their phone down behind the wheel this week. The Florida Teen Safe Driving Coalition funded by the Florida Department of Transportation is hosting a week of awareness. Tuesday, students at Branford High School...
WCJB
Lake City leaders vote to send Richardson Center deed to Columbia County Commission
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Officials in Lake City are sending the deed for the Richardson Community Center to Columbia County commissioners after they decided to stop operating the facility. City council members made the decision in a three-to-two vote during Monday night’s special meeting. Council members Ricky Jernigan and...
WCJB
Gainesville city staff to travel to state capital for Joint Legislative Auditing Committee regarding GRU
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Members of a state legislative committee are set to hold a hearing on the state auditor general’s report on the city of Gainesville. The Joint Legislative Auditing Committee of the state legislature is scheduled to hold the hearing at 2 pm on February 9th. Mayor...
WCJB
Commissioners to decide on a sand mine expansion in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - In 2008, 24 acres of land off Highway 328 in Marion County was permitted for agriculture use “for resource extraction” and residents like Scott Wood said all of sudden they started excavating. “It was ten to twelve trucks a week but the last...
WCJB
Williston businessman has sentencing hearing in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Williston businessman Patrick Parker Walsh will have a sentencing hearing in federal court in Gainesville. Walsh plead guilty to wire fraud and money laundering. This is while defrauding the small business administrations “paycheck protection” loan program on behalf of his company Airsign. He faces...
WCJB
Horse Capital TV highlights Big Horse Ranch
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man who has worked with horses all his life made his way to the horse capital of the world. On this week’s Horse Capital TV, learn about Rudy Helmuth and his horse ranch.
WCJB
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the death of a second firefighter in a month
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Weeks after a firefighter died in Marion County, the fire department is mourning the loss of another crew member. They have announced funeral arrangements. On Monday, Marion County Fire Rescue officials announced the death of MCFR Firefighter Paramedic Allen Singleton. He died on Saturday and leaves...
WCJB
Threat charge filed against Gainesville man already behind bars following chase
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - New charges were filed against a man in Gainesville already accused of burglary and leading officers on a dangerous chase on Sunday. James Davis, 47, was charged with making a written threat to kill as well as committing a hit and run resulting in property damage. He already faced charges of aggravated assault, burglary, resisting an officer, and fleeing.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Two Farm Share events in GNV, Lake City
Farm Share will provide supplies at the Lake City Police Department on Saturday starting at 8 a.m. The first come, first serve event is free and open to anyone—no income or household restrictions. Another Farm Share event will happen on Feb. 17 at Project Youth Build in Gainesville. The...
WCJB
Gov. DeSantis announces plan to spend $479M on road work between Ocala and Wildwood
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB/NSF) - Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday pitched a $7 billion proposal to speed completion of 20 highway projects as a deadline nears for him to roll out a budget blueprint for the upcoming fiscal year. One of those projects would add auxiliary lanes on Interstate 75 in Ocala.
Update: Phase 2 of First Coast Expressway underway, more construction starting this year
Project map with a construction timelinePhoto byFlorida Department of Transportation. The $11.5 million First Coast Expressway is in phase two of construction, connecting Blanding Boulevard to North State Road 16 by 2026, according to Senior Vice President of the Clay Economic Development Corporation Laura Pavlus.
ocala-news.com
Ocala woman jailed after stabbing female victim in shoulder
An 18-year-old Ocala woman was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after she admitted to stabbing a female victim in the shoulder. On Monday, the sheriff’s office received a call for service in reference to a stabbing incident. The reportee advised that Kamiya Baker-Andrews had stabbed a woman inside a local residence.
riverbendnews.org
Hamilton County acknowledges FAMU students
To celebrate and support FAMU students of Hamilton and Suwannee Counties, and assure them that their commitment to higher education is valuable in the eyes of their home community, the Hamilton and Suwannee Counties Alumni Association hosted a FAMU End of the Year celebration on Dec. 31, 2022, at John Hale Park in Live Oak. Nineteen students in attendance are currently attending FAMU, and three were 2022 FAMU graduates. This event allowed students to meet, greet, network and receive information. Those interested in joining the FAMU Alumni Chapter, making a donation or becoming a sponsor should contact Jeannette L. (Owens) Davis at jdavisfamu@gmail.com. It is not required to be a graduate of FAMU to become a member. “We are proud of our students for Creating a Cultivation for Education,” Davis stated.
WCJB
North Marion High School student killed in motorcycle crash
FLEMINGTON, Fla. (WCJB) - An 18-year-old from Reddick was killed in a motorcycle wreck on Tuesday morning in Marion County. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has identified the motorcyclist as North Marion High School student James Wilkerson. State troopers say the 18-year-old was driving a motorcycle on Northwest 100th...
WCJB
First BBQ and Bacon Fest held in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Agricultural and Equestrian Center hosted the first ever BBQ and Bacon Fest this weekend. “People love it,” said the event’s organizer, Margaret Buckler. “They love barbecue. We had people come all the way from the other side of Jacksonville yesterday. So people come from all over, they like to try different barbecues, people gave us their opinion as to which food they like best.”
alachuachronicle.com
GFR responds to apartment fire
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gainesville Fire Rescue responded to a fire at about 8:30 a.m. today near 4300 SW 43rd Street. They put out the fire and checked for hidden fires. The fire is under investigation.
WCJB
Community members remember a former Putnam County sheriff’s deputy
PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - Community members, friends, and family remembered a Putnam County sheriff’s deputy. On Saturday, the community gathered to remember the life of former deputy Erick Kuleski. He was raised in Crescent City and was proud of his community. Not only did he serve the community as...
