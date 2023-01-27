ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCJB

City of Gainesville names first-ever Chief Climate Officer

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The City of Gainesville is adding a new officer position to the payroll, and it’s meant to prioritize combating climate change. Dan Zhu will serve as the city’s first Chief Climate Officer, a position that’s designed to provide guidance to city officials when making decisions, while keeping climate concerns at the forefront.
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala removes over 200 snipe signs throughout city

The City of Ocala’s Code Enforcement Officers collected over 200 snipe signs last week in an effort to combat litter and blight. On Thursday, January 26, the officers traveled throughout the city and collected a total of 208 snipe signs (yard signs) in a four-hour span. “It is a...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Commissioners to decide on a sand mine expansion in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - In 2008, 24 acres of land off Highway 328 in Marion County was permitted for agriculture use “for resource extraction” and residents like Scott Wood said all of sudden they started excavating. “It was ten to twelve trucks a week but the last...
WCJB

Williston businessman has sentencing hearing in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Williston businessman Patrick Parker Walsh will have a sentencing hearing in federal court in Gainesville. Walsh plead guilty to wire fraud and money laundering. This is while defrauding the small business administrations “paycheck protection” loan program on behalf of his company Airsign. He faces...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Horse Capital TV highlights Big Horse Ranch

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man who has worked with horses all his life made his way to the horse capital of the world. On this week’s Horse Capital TV, learn about Rudy Helmuth and his horse ranch.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Threat charge filed against Gainesville man already behind bars following chase

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - New charges were filed against a man in Gainesville already accused of burglary and leading officers on a dangerous chase on Sunday. James Davis, 47, was charged with making a written threat to kill as well as committing a hit and run resulting in property damage. He already faced charges of aggravated assault, burglary, resisting an officer, and fleeing.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Two Farm Share events in GNV, Lake City

Farm Share will provide supplies at the Lake City Police Department on Saturday starting at 8 a.m. The first come, first serve event is free and open to anyone—no income or household restrictions. Another Farm Share event will happen on Feb. 17 at Project Youth Build in Gainesville. The...
LAKE CITY, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala woman jailed after stabbing female victim in shoulder

An 18-year-old Ocala woman was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after she admitted to stabbing a female victim in the shoulder. On Monday, the sheriff’s office received a call for service in reference to a stabbing incident. The reportee advised that Kamiya Baker-Andrews had stabbed a woman inside a local residence.
OCALA, FL
riverbendnews.org

Hamilton County acknowledges FAMU students

To celebrate and support FAMU students of Hamilton and Suwannee Counties, and assure them that their commitment to higher education is valuable in the eyes of their home community, the Hamilton and Suwannee Counties Alumni Association hosted a FAMU End of the Year celebration on Dec. 31, 2022, at John Hale Park in Live Oak. Nineteen students in attendance are currently attending FAMU, and three were 2022 FAMU graduates. This event allowed students to meet, greet, network and receive information. Those interested in joining the FAMU Alumni Chapter, making a donation or becoming a sponsor should contact Jeannette L. (Owens) Davis at jdavisfamu@gmail.com. It is not required to be a graduate of FAMU to become a member. “We are proud of our students for Creating a Cultivation for Education,” Davis stated.
HAMILTON COUNTY, FL
WCJB

North Marion High School student killed in motorcycle crash

FLEMINGTON, Fla. (WCJB) - An 18-year-old from Reddick was killed in a motorcycle wreck on Tuesday morning in Marion County. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has identified the motorcyclist as North Marion High School student James Wilkerson. State troopers say the 18-year-old was driving a motorcycle on Northwest 100th...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

First BBQ and Bacon Fest held in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Agricultural and Equestrian Center hosted the first ever BBQ and Bacon Fest this weekend. “People love it,” said the event’s organizer, Margaret Buckler. “They love barbecue. We had people come all the way from the other side of Jacksonville yesterday. So people come from all over, they like to try different barbecues, people gave us their opinion as to which food they like best.”
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

GFR responds to apartment fire

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gainesville Fire Rescue responded to a fire at about 8:30 a.m. today near 4300 SW 43rd Street. They put out the fire and checked for hidden fires. The fire is under investigation.
GAINESVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy