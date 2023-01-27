Read full article on original website
Buffalo Hindu Parishad expands with new temple in Western New York
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Hindu Parishad is celebrating a religious festival called Sri Sri Saraswati Puja. It falls at the same time the Bangladeshi community is also looking to expand with a new temple in West Seneca. This will be the first temple in that area. The Bangladeshi...
Code Blue 15 issued for City of Buffalo Wednesday night and Thursday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Colder temperatures are forecast for Buffalo and Western New York, and because of that, a Code Blue 15 has been issued for the City of Buffalo on Wednesday night and Thursday during the day. The following overnight shelters will be open Wednesday night:. Holy Cross at...
Erie Co. executive ponders storm decisions
BUFFALO, N.Y. — With Tuesday's bit of sunshine, people may not have been dwelling on the December blizzard and major November lake effect storm of 2022. But considering who and what we lost it is still a major topic of review and discussion at the state, county, and local levels.
Congressman Brian Higgins proposes bill to allow for virtual NEXUS interviews
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Congressman Brian Higgins (D-NY 26th District) was in Buffalo Monday to talk about his proposal to help ease the NEXUS backup. He was at the Peace Bridge announcing new legislation pushing for virtual nexus interviews to help with that backlog. This is a story 2 On...
Unknown Stories of WNY: Through eminent domain controversy, remembering Buffalo's last blacksmith
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The future of 110 and 118 South Park Avenue in Buffalo's Cobblestone District is very much up in the air. Developer and property owner Darryl Carr is pushing for demolition so he can build a high rise, while the city is considering taking the property over through eminent domain. A public hearing on the matter was held on Jan. 10, while a demolition request was adjourned on Jan. 20 in housing court.
Erie County Fair 12-day pass to go on sale
HAMBURG, N.Y. — While it might be a tad on the chilly side right now, warmer days are ahead and so is the Erie County Fair. Back by popular request, the Fair is offering their 12-day pass for $60 (plus fees). The passes go on sale February 7, which is 183 days until Opening Day.
School districts push for universal meals in New York state
SANBORN, N.Y. — Schools across the country offered students free breakfast and lunch during the height of the pandemic, but that federal funding is now gone. Now some schools in New York state are pushing to change that. The superintendent at the Niagara Wheatfield Central School District says the...
County commissioner talk blizzard response and accountability
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A little more than a month ago, Western New York was digging itself out from a historic blizzard. A blizzard that claimed the lives of 47 members of the western New York community. Erie County, and even more granular the city of Buffalo, rested the majority...
New York state ranks 2nd in 'Best Place for Singles', according to study
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Valentine's Day is just around the corner and many singles will be looking for love. Everyone has a checklist on what they're looking for in a date; attractiveness, good sense of humor, good education, etc. But, where is the best place for singles? Believe it or...
Buffalo History Museum starts preserving stories of Blizzard of 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo History Museum has begun collecting photos, videos, objects, and audio testimonials from the Blizzard of 2022. According to Brian Hayden, the museum's director of communications and community development, all media and artifacts collected from the community will be preserved in the museum’s archives.
Fall Out Boy coming to Darien Lake
CORFU, N.Y. — Fall Out Boy is hitting the road this summer, and fans will get the chance to see them in Western New York. The pop-punk band announced Tuesday it's "So Much For (Tour) Dust," featuring Bring Me The Horizon, Royal & The Serpent, CARR, Daisy Grenade, Alkaline Trio, The Academy Is..., and Games We Play.
University United Festival back at UB South Campus, parade down Bailey Ave returns
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Saturday, University District Council Member Rasheed N.C. Wyatt announced that the annual University United Festival will be returning this June. For its 9th year, the festival will be held at the University at Buffalo South Campus Rotary Field. The two-day festival will be held on...
New York Town Set To Receive Millions Of Dollars In Aid
One small town in New York received some big news. New York State governor Kathy Hochul announced that the city of Dunkirk will receive $10 million dollars in state aid to help with the revitalization of the city. The governor was in Western New York to announce the news that...
Bill proposes increasing New York state speed limit to 70 MPH
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A state lawmaker from the Southern Tier is proposing that New York raise the speed limit on certain sections of expressways to 70 miles per hour. The proposal would allow the DOT and the State Thruway Authority to raise the maximum speed limit by 5 MPH in areas where it sees fit, primarily in those sections of expressways that are already posted at 65.
Buffalo’s Lake Effect Snow Machine Not Done Anytime Soon
Snow is one of those things that are essentially synonymous with Buffalo. If you travel around the country and tell people you're from the 716, you can all but guarantee they say something like "how do you guys deal with all of that snow?" Which of course is often a valid question, considering that we live in one of the snowiest cities in America.
Buffalo law pitched as a potential model for Memphis police after death of Tyre Nichols
BUFFALO, N.Y. — As the country grapples with what to do about police reform following the death of Tyre Nichols a Buffalo law could serve as a model for the City of Memphis. Cariol's Law established a legal requirement for Buffalo Police officers to intervene in situations like the one that led to Nichols' death for which body camera video was released Friday evening, sparking outrage.
D'Youville hosts hands-on training for life-threatening situations
BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's been nearly a month since Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin suffered from cardiac arrest. Since then, there's been more of a push around the community to learn what to do in those life-threatening situations. On Monday, D'Youville University held a hands-on training course for coaches...
News 2 You: An ill fated bid to buy the Buffalo Sabres, the Columbia disaster, and another Super Bowl heartbreak
Amidst one of the worst flu season in memory we relayed all usual advice from doctors, including washing your hands and coughing into your sleeve, as a means to keep the airborne virus at bay. Interestingly, not one of them suggested wear a mask this week in 2013. Buffalo police...
January weather recap: Yes, it was as cloudy as you remember
BUFFALO, N.Y. — January of 2023 featured above-average temperatures, below-average snowfall, and, most notably, many cloudy days. January was also the first month since November without a major winter storm impacting Buffalo. First up, temperatures. The average high temperature this month was 36.9 degrees with an average low of...
Niagara County SPCA overflowing with dogs
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A local animal shelter put out a call for help on social media as it overflows with animals. On Tuesday, the Niagara County SPCA took to Facebook to share that the shelter is currently filled up with dogs. "Dogs in surgery recovery kennels. Dogs in...
