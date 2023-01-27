ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Rihanna Is ‘Pre-Gaming’ the Super Bowl in Sporty Savage X Fenty Collection

By Rania Aniftos
Billboard
Billboard
 4 days ago

We’re less than three weeks away from the highly anticipated Rihanna concert, a.k.a the Super Bowl LVII halftime show, and the “Love on the Brain” singer is getting fans hyped for her upcoming performance on Friday (Jan. 27) with a new teaser video.

In the clip shared to Twitter, RiRi strikes a number of poses in an oversized jersey and sweatpants from her new “ Game Day ” Savage X Fenty collection. “Pre gaming in @SavageXFenty,” she captioned the post.

The sporty Savage X Fenty drop features 17 styles, from hoodies to boxers, sweatpants, two-tone varsity jerseys, beanies, bandanas and tube tops, with sizes ranging from XXS to 4X. There’s also a white graphic tee with the important message: “ Rihanna Concert Interrupted by a Football Game, Weird But Whatever.”

The newly rebranded Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show , which is being produced by DPS with Roc Nation, will take place on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona.

According to WWD , the singer will also launch a three-day “Game Day” pop-up shop in Los Angeles from Jan. 27-29 where customers will be able to shop the entire collection in a football-themed store. As is customary, new mom Rihanna is keeping details of her halftime extravaganza under tight wraps, telling ET in Nov., “I can’t believe I even said yes. It was one of those things that even when I announced it, I was like, ‘OK, I can’t take it back. Now, it’s like final .’ The Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world, it’s an entertainer’s dream to be on a stage like that,” she added. “But it’s nerve-racking. You want to get it right. You know, everybody’s watching. And they’re rooting for you. And I want to get it right.”

