FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Arthur Dyson to speak on ‘Touching the Soul: The Poetics of Architecture’ at Fresno Art Museum on February 11D.J. EatonFresno, CA
The interesting background of the massive Sequoia tree known as Mark Twain that was cut down in 1891Cristoval VictorialFresno, CA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Discover Fresno's Buffet Scene: 8 Options to Check OutFresno, CA
GV Wire
Move the Renzi? City, Art Community Evaluate Best Options
City officials met Tuesday with the Fresno art community to figure out how to safely move a classic art piece from a building destroyed in a fire. City Attorney Andrew Janz said it is too early to determine how exactly to preserve the art, where it will go, and if any sale will take place.
GV Wire
Fresno TV Station Failed to Comply with Funding Rules, Should Repay Grant Money: Audit
Valley PBS failed to comply with requirements for Corporation for Public Broadcasting grants and federal Communications Act public records disclosures, CPB’s Office of the Inspector General says in a new draft audit report. The Inspector General is recommending that the corporation require Valley PBS, also known as KVPT/Channel 18,...
GV Wire
From India to Selma, Farming Is a Way of Life for the Brar Family
This is the first in a video series from SJV Water titled “Rooted in the Valley.”. The series highlights family farmers in the San Joaquin Valley, how they came to this area from all over the world, and what the future holds as water becomes a key factor in their ability to survive.
GV Wire
Renzi Art to Be Moved After Fire Destroys Fagbule Glass House on Shields Avenue
A fire destroyed an abandoned and dilapidated building in central Fresno early Monday morning, but its treasured artwork remained undisturbed. Fresno City Attorney Andrew Janz revealed the city plans to move the 42-year old Clement Renzi work “A Day in the Park” — 288 clay tiles on the side of the building — to a new location.
GV Wire
Parent: FUSD Labor Agreement Held Kids ‘Hostage’ on Late School Buses
Fresno Unified’s labor agreement with the Service Employees Industries Union Local 521 was among the reasons why school buses were making hundreds of students tardy by as much as 40 minutes, district spokeswoman Nikki Henry said Monday. Parent Chris Dowdy, whose seventh-grader son was arriving late so often that...
GV Wire
Who Will Replace Bredefeld? Two Declare City Council Runs
In just over 13 months, voters in three Fresno City Council districts will select their representatives. Of the three districts up for elections, only one race will be without an incumbent. Garry Bredefeld is termed out in 2024, paving the way for a new councilmember in District 6 covering northeast Fresno.
GV Wire
$50K Reward for Help Solving Cold Case Murder of Fresno Mom
Fresno police detectives are seeking the community’s help to solve the cold case homicide of a woman they describe as devoted to her two children and parents. In addition, the office of Gov. Gavin Newsom is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest of those responsible for her murder.
GV Wire
No Domestic Violence Charge for Former Judge Arrested in Fresno
Oliver W. Wanger, a former federal judge from Fresno, will not face charges following a domestic violence arrest last month. Police arrested Wanger, 82, on Dec. 17, 2022, at his north Fresno home. The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office — conflicting out “to avoid any appearance of impropriety if handled by our office” a DA spokeswoman said — turned the case over to counterparts in Tulare County for investigation.
