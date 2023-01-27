Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Jey Uso Breaks Silence After WWE Royal Rumble Main Event
The end of the 2023 Royal Rumble was chaotic, to say the least. The highlights of the main event were more of what happened after than before Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns retained his title against Kevin Owens. After the match, Reigns, Jey and Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa...
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Dave Bautista Initially Left Wrestling Because He Realized He Was a Horrible Actor
Although Dave Bautista made a comfortable lifestyle wrestling, his career in the WWE stood in the way of his newfound passion for acting.
Popculture
Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality
Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
Jey Uso calls out Roman Reigns after WWE Royal Rumble betrayal
Jey Uso has long been the alpha dog of The Usos tag team. Sure, there have been stories where Jimmy took center stage, like his angle with Mandy Rose and Naomi that aged particularly poorly considering why WWE decided to fire the leader of Toxic Attraction but ever since The Bloodline came into being, Jey has been afforded center stage as the group’s story mover, with his relationships between Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn serving as focal points of the both RAW and SmackDown.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Official Drops Photo Of Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn Royal Rumble Aftermath
The road to WrestleMania 39 had a rocky yet surprising start, that saw the exile of Sami Zayn from The Bloodline and himself and Kevin Owens facing a massive beatdown at the hands of Roman Reigns’ family. While The Bloodline left both Zayn and KO in a pile of heap, a WWE official recently dropped a photo that showed both following the aftermath.
411mania.com
WWE News: Roman Reigns Reacts to Sami Zayn’s Actions At Royal Rumble, Top 10 Reigns Title Defenses
Roman Reigns left Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn decimated in the ring to close out the Royal Rumble, and Reigns reacted to the moment in a new video. As noted, Reigns and The Bloodline laid waste to Zayn after he hit Reigns with a chair to stop a post-match assault on Owens. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion posted to TikTok after the show, as you can see below.
ringsidenews.com
Solo Sikoa Breaks Silence After Jey Uso’s Potential Exit From The Bloodline
The Bloodline, which was known for its close ties and loyalty to family in WWE will never be the same following the events of the 2023 Royal Rumble. The ending of the show witnessed the inner destruction of the most dominant faction of the modern era. Right after Sami Zayn’s big decision and Jey Uso’s rumored exit from the stable, his brother Solo Sikoa broke his silence.
Sports World Saddened By The Hulk Hogan Announcement
It was recently revealed by Kurt Angle that WWE legend Hulk Hogan is dealing with serious side effects from back surgery. Hogan had the nerves cut from his lower body, according to Angle. As a result, he must now walk with a cane. "[He] had the nerves cut from his lower body," Angle ...
Brandi Rhodes Feels Good About Her Decision To Step Away From Wrestling, Comments On Cody's Return
Brandi Rhodes comments on her decision to step away from wrestling. Brandi has been in the wrestling business since 2011, when she signed with WWE and started training with the company. She requested her release but later returned to WWE in 2013. Brandi worked as a ring announcer and interviewer until she left the company in 2016. She then worked for TNA and ROH, among other promotions, before the launch of AEW, Her husband, Cody Rhodes, helped launch the company as one of the company's Executive Vice Presidents, and Brandi was named the Chief Brand Officer.
Jeff Cobb Says He Was Close To Signing With WWE In 2021, Also Had Talks With WWE Before Pandemic
In February 2020, Jeff Cobb made a surprise appearance on AEW Dynamite as a hired gun for Chris Jericho to take out Jon Moxley. Cobb was part of the New Japan roster at the time, but was entertaining offers from multiple companies, including WWE. Speaking to Steve Fall of WrestlingNews,...
wrestlinginc.com
Dominik Mysterio Wishes Eddie Guerrero Had Won Custody Of Him
Newly prison-hardened Dominik Mysterio, son of Rey Mysterio, saw Eddie Guerrero like an uncle before his sudden passing in November 2005 and had been revealed in a storyline to be Dom's biological father a few months earlier. Dominik has been modeling himself more and more on the late Guerrero. "I...
Sami Zayn Feels Paul Heyman Needed To Be Convinced He Belonged In The Main Event With The Bloodline
Sami Zayn discusses his belief that Paul Heyman was the most challenging member of The Bloodline to convince that he belonged as part of this storyline. Sami Zayn has been a vital part of The Bloodline storyline for several months. However, Paul Heyman has been a part of the growth of Roman Reigns on WWE television since Roman debuted over a decade ago. The Wise Man aligned himself with Roman Reigns in 2020 before even The Usos were on board with acknowledging The Tribal Chief. Paul Heyman's roots as a family friend and associate of the Anoa'i Dynasty go back over three decades.
Cody Rhodes WWE 2K23 Entrance Revealed, Max Caster Concert News, More | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Monday, January 30, 2023. - Cody Rhodes recently shot a video with UpUpDownDown where he reacted to his entrance in WWE 2K23. The video can be seen linked above. - If you're going to be in San Francisco for AEW Revolution weekend, Max...
Bob The Drag Queen Recalls Crying After Mick Foley Retired, Compares Goldust To Prince
Bob The Drag Queen is the season eight winner of "RuPaul's Drag Race" and is one of the most recognizable names in the drag community. Along with being the top queen on "RuPaul's Drag Race," Bob has starred in the HBO series "We're Here" and appeared on various TV shows and movies.
Hulk Hogan's Rep Says Everything Is Okay With Hulk And He's Able To Walk Without A Cane
On a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle claimed that Hulk Hogan couldn't feel his lower body and needed a cane to walk around. "Hogan had his back surgery again. He had the nerves cut from his lower body. He can't feel his lower body. He uses his cane to walk around. I thought he was using the cane because he had pain in his back. He doesn't have any pain. He has nothing at all. He can't feel anything. So now he can't feel his legs. So he has to walk with a cane which is, you know, that's pretty serious, man." said Angle.
Kofi Kingston: We're In A Elder Statesmen Role In NXT, It's Our Responsibility To Pass Knowledge Down
Kofi Kingston discusses the New Day's current run in NXT. Since arriving on the brand last month, the New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) have made a big impact in NXT. Woods and Kingston won the NXT Tag Team Championships at the brand's Deadline show and have since went on to have matches with teams like Brooks Jensen & Josh Briggs.
wrestletalk.com
Top Star Dislocates Knee In WWE Royal Rumble Match
WWE Raw star Rhea Ripley has confirmed that she dislocated her knee during the 2023 Royal Rumble match. The Judgment Day member had an impressive showing in the bout, starting as entrant #1, and winning the entire Rumble. Ripley last eliminated Liv Morgan, who had started the match in the...
Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, Elimination Chamber Qualifying Bouts Set For 1/30 WWE Raw
The road to WrestleMania begins. WWE announced that 2023 men's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes will open Monday's episode of WWE Raw. Rhodes will face the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at WrestleMania 39. The title is currently held by Roman Reigns. It was also announced that Rhea Ripley, who won...
Charlotte Flair Feels She Made WrestleMania 35 Main Event Come Together
Charlotte Flair, Ronda Rousey, and Becky Lynch made history at WrestleMania 35 when they became the first women to headline WrestleMania. The three women battled in a winner take all triple threat match with the WWE SmackDown and Raw Women's Championships on the line. On television, the original bout was set to be Lynch vs. Rousey, but Charlotte was inserted into the match by Vince McMahon, initially replacing Lynch.
