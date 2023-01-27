No, most civilized people wonder why so much civil unrest and disobedience towards law an order! I’ve never heard of a case where cops walked up and started beating someone standing on a corner waiting for the light to turn green……….
I was beaten by police in Chattanooga Tennessee! thank God I survived.something needs to be done about the training of police or a new organization for public safety
The bottom line is that Police need more training. Their job is to serve and protect. When "Some" of them put on their uniform they think it's a power suit. I.e., Its like Superman putting on his cape.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tyre Nichols: Illinois Fraternal Order Of Police Says, "Don't Lump Good Cops In With Bad Cops."South Suburban NewsMemphis, TN
3 Firefighters have been fired and 2 additional Memphis cops have been placed on leave.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
As parents prepare to attend Biden's State of the Union address, Tyre Nichols - live, Trump condemns a "terrible" death.Malek SherifMemphis, TN
Tyre Nichols case sees removal of seventh Memphis police officerSherif SaadMemphis, TN
Police in Memphis disbanded the scorpion team when one of its members was found dead; Opinion.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
