wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah police officers carrying handheld metal detectors
PADUCAH — The Police Foundation of Paducah-McCracken County has funded and donated 75 handheld metal detectors for officers and investigators. The initiative stemms from the raised concern for the safety of officers after the shooting death of Calloway County Chief Deputy Jody Cash last year. Cash was killed by a man who'd been taken into custody in Marshall County. The man had a gun hidden on his person when he was arrested. State police have said the man was being interviewed by Cash and a Marshall County deputy when he asked to take a cigarette break. When the two deputies went outside with the man, that's when state police say the man pulled out the gun and shot Cash.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Charged With Possession Of Drugs
A Hopkinsville woman was charged with possession of drugs during a traffic stop in McCracken County Sunday morning. McCracken County Sheriff’s deputies say they stopped 29-year-old Alyssa Barton on Wayne Sullivan Drive just after 3 am. During the stop, Barton and her passenger 36-year-old Timothy Barry of Paducah were...
whvoradio.com
Two Arrested In Christian County Drug Investigation
A drug investigation involving the Christian County Sheriff’s Office Anti-Crime Unit, Fort Campbell Criminal Investigation Division, and Oak Grove Police led to the arrest of two men Thursday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they conducted the search warrant at the 200 block of Ruf Drive in Oak Grove...
kbsi23.com
Former bookkeeper for volunteer fire department charged with theft
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A former bookkeeper for the Fairdealing-Olive Volunteer Fire Department faces theft and fraudulent use of a credit card charges. Stacey C. Cornwell, 48, Benton, Ky. was arrested and charged with one count of theft by unlawful taking $10,000 to $1 million one count of fraudulent use of a credit card less than $10,000.
westkentuckystar.com
Metropolis disturbance involving a dog sends two for treatment, one to jail
A domestic disturbance in Metropolis that included a large dog sent both people involved for treatment and landed one man in jail. Metropolis Police went to a home on Gibbons Street where a woman claimed her boyfriend's large dog had bitten her during an argument. Officers believe the couple got...
KFVS12
Assault investigation leads to Paducah man being charged for a stolen vehicle
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - McCracken County police have arrested a man after investigating for assault and finding out he had a stolen vehicle. Around noon on January 28, McCracken County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to North Friendship Road. There were investigating a residence for a report of an assault that had occurred.
920wmok.com
Massac High School Teacher Charged with Criminal Damage to Property in Incident at Massac High School
WMOK received questions from listeners during the week of January 16th about an incident that had allegedly taken place at Massac County High School on Friday January 13th. While the details varied a bit with each telling – it was apparent to us here at WMOK that an incident did seem to have taken place in which one teacher cut the tire of another teacher on property at Massac High.
wkdzradio.com
Tools Stolen From Hopkinsville Business
Several tools were reported stolen from Lowe’s on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say from November 19th of 2022 and December 11th of 2022 someone altered the price of several items and used the self-checkout at the store. $4,212 in tools were taken. No arrest...
westkentuckystar.com
Metropolis man jailed for allegedly violating protective order, damaging vehicle with a hammer
A Metropolis man was jailed last week for allegedly violating a protective order and damaging the victim's vehicle with a hammer. Metropolis Police went to a home on Security Drive after a woman alleged that 22-year-old Jesse R. Owens was there damaging her vehicle and preventing her from leaving. When...
KFVS12
Former bookkeeper for Marshall Co. volunteer fire dept. charged with misappropriation of funds
BENTON, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police charged a former bookkeeper for a volunteer fire dept. with misappropriation of funds after a call regarding suspicious theft. On December 1, 2022, the KSP received a call regarding suspicious theft from the board members of the Fairdealing-Olive Volunteer Fire Department in Marshall Co.
fox17.com
Two arrested for criminal homicide in Dodge's shooting in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. -- A shooting at a Clarksville gas station has turned deadly. A man is shot at Dodge's, 1504 Ft. Campbell Boulevard, just before 5 a.m. Saturday. The victim, 29-year-old Jarlen Corbin, of Clarksville, died after being shot in the chest, according to the Clarksville Police Department. Due to...
Vehicle pursuit leads to arrest in Montgomery County
A man was arrested after leading Montgomery County deputies on a chase Thursday.
k105.com
Police seize nearly 70 grams of heroin, fentanyl during traffic stop
Two suspects, one from eastern Kentucky and the other from western Kentucky, have been arrested with nearly 70 grams of heroin and fentanyl. Wednesday morning at approximately 1:40, the Prestonsburg Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Hwy 114 on a Chevrolet S-10 truck for an equipment violation, police said. During the investigation, officers discovered the driver had a suspended license and the passenger had active arrest warrants.
wkdzradio.com
Two Injured In Interstate 24 Crash
A wreck on Interstate 24 in Christian County sent two people to the hospital Tuesday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a westbound SUV driven by Stevie Tidwell of Paducah lost control on the icy roadway at the 70-mile marker causing the SUV to run off the road and into the median hitting the cable barrier and coming to a stop in the eastbound lanes.
thunderboltradio.com
Delivered Packages Stolen From Union City Porch
A Union City woman reported packages stolen from her porch. Union City police were called to 223 South Second Street, to speak with 25 year old Kresta J. Cook. Ms. Cook told officers that UPS and FedEx had each delivered a package, with photo confirmation of by FedEx showing the deliveries.
wkdzradio.com
Country Club Lane Crash Sends Woman To The Hospital
A wreck on Country Club Lane at the intersection of Cox Mill Road sent a woman to the hospital Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say just after 8 am a car was hit by a vehicle behind it at the intersection of Cox Mill Road and Country Club Lane. The driver...
radionwtn.com
Driver Transported To Vanderbilt After Brick Wall Crash
Paris, Tenn.–Another crash into the brick wall at the intersection of Wood Street and Tyson Avenue in Paris has resulted in serious injury to the driver, who was extricated from the vehicle by emergency workers and transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center. Paris Assistant Police Chief Ean Reed said the...
WKRN
Power outages in Henry County
Mt. Juliet man admits to threatening to kill kids’ …. More than two years after his arrest, a Mt. Juliet man has pleaded guilty to threatening and coercing multiple children into creating hundreds of sexually explicit videos. 1 dead, 1 injured in Macon County head-on crash. One person is...
KFVS12
I-69 exit at Benton, Ky. reopened after 18-vehicle crash
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Crews worked quickly to clear more than a dozen crashed vehicles at an exit off of Interstate 69 in Marshall County Tuesday morning, January 31. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), 18 vehicles were involved in a crash at the exit 41 ramp to the U.S. 641 spur at Benton.
One dead, two in custody after gas station shooting in Clarksville
A homicide investigation is underway following a Saturday morning shooting at a Clarksville gas station that left one person dead and two others injured.
