ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSAT 12

As Seen on SA Live - Tuesday, January 31, 2023

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, we’re getting you ready for the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo with a peek into the Buggy Barn Museum, rodeo and Valentine’s Day crafts, Vaquero Cook-Off menudo and more. The Buggy Barn Museum in Blanco provides Old West buggies...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Recipe: Texas Red Chili

SAN ANTONIO – What better way to keep warm this winter than with a chili recipe from Beef Loving Texans?. This Texas Red Chili is a well-loved dish that could warm any heart in the wintertime. It’s perfect for feeding the whole family or having leftovers to last throughout the week!
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Bring your pets inside during cold winter weather

San Antonio – The City of San Antonio is cautioning pet owners to keep their pets inside during the cold wintry weather this week. “Please bring your pets inside! Keep all pets warm and safe–provide shelter with three walls, a raised floor and roof,” Animal Care Services officials said in a Facebook post.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

City of SA, Bexar County offer winter weather tips

SAN ANTONIO – A winter storm warning has been issued for the San Antonio area. The city, county, and partners strongly urge all residents to remember the Four Ps: people, pets, plants and pipes. Temperatures will be right above or at freezing. Ice on ramps, overpasses, and elevated bridges...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

INSIDE THE RING: “El Azteca” returns to San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – It’s been a long time coming but one of San Antonio’s favorite boxers is making his return. Mario Barrios (26-2, 17 KOs) will make his 2023 debut when he faces Puerto Rico’s Jovanie Santiago (14-2-1, 10 KOs) on Saturday, February 11 in the Alamodome for a 10-round welterweight bout. Barrios has fought each of the last three years, with his last two fights being losses in pay-per-view events. Santiago did not fight last year. His only two bouts in 2021 were both losses.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Latest traffic updates around San Antonio, Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – Light freezing rain continues to fall in the Hill Country and into North San Antonio and metal surfaces, trees and streets have begun to collect ice. Roads, especially bridges and overpasses, have become slick. More freezing rain is expected, mainly along and north of Highway 1604,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Celebrate a new JBSA-Lackland recruit with a care package

SAN ANTONIO – Operation Gratitude will be assembling and providing 3,000 care packages for JBSA-Lackland’s newest airmen and guardians in February. Each of the packages assembled for the Airforce troops will contain snacks, handmade items, hygiene products and handwritten letters. Volunteers are needed to help with breakdown, Tuesday,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

San Antonio Four become advocates in West Texas murder case

SAN ANTONIO – Known as the San Antonio Four at the time, the Latina lesbians whose 1998 sexual assault convictions were thrown out in 2016 and their records expunged, are trying to help do the same for a gay Apache convicted in the 1981 murder of a Catholic priest in Odessa.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

ASC rescues 11 dogs chained outside in freezing temperatures

SAN ANTONIO – As the area continues to prepare for inclement weather, Animal Control Services is also keeping busy. ACS responded to a home on the city’s West Side and rescued nearly a dozen dogs who were left chained outside in freezing temperatures without proper shelter. “We just...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy