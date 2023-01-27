Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Get Ready San Antonio: Free Food and Giveaways at Popular Restaurant Chain's Grand Opening!Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Should Pets Be Banned In H-E-B Stores? H-E-B Staff Say YesAsh JurbergTexas State
Work Out for Free! San Antonio Parks and Rec Offers a Wide Range of Exercise Classes At No CostAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
The five best craft breweries in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
KSAT 12
As Seen on SA Live - Tuesday, January 31, 2023
SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, we’re getting you ready for the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo with a peek into the Buggy Barn Museum, rodeo and Valentine’s Day crafts, Vaquero Cook-Off menudo and more. The Buggy Barn Museum in Blanco provides Old West buggies...
KSAT 12
LIVE 11a Saturday: Western Heritage Parade and Cattle Drive in downtown San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – Dozens of longhorn cattle will fill the streets of downtown San Antonio once again for the annual Western Heritage Parade and Cattle Drive, a free parade that kicks off the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo. The festivities will start at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb....
KSAT 12
Recipe: Texas Red Chili
SAN ANTONIO – What better way to keep warm this winter than with a chili recipe from Beef Loving Texans?. This Texas Red Chili is a well-loved dish that could warm any heart in the wintertime. It’s perfect for feeding the whole family or having leftovers to last throughout the week!
KSAT 12
Watch opening night of San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo and the KSAT rodeo special on Feb. 9 at 7 p.m.
SAN ANTONIO – You can celebrate the kickoff of the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo on Feb. 9 by watching the opening night and the KSAT rodeo special on Thursday, Feb. 9, at 7 p.m. The primetime rodeo special will be anchored live by Ursula Pari, David Sears...
KSAT 12
Bring your pets inside during cold winter weather
San Antonio – The City of San Antonio is cautioning pet owners to keep their pets inside during the cold wintry weather this week. “Please bring your pets inside! Keep all pets warm and safe–provide shelter with three walls, a raised floor and roof,” Animal Care Services officials said in a Facebook post.
KSAT 12
Mobile food market providing fresh food to those in underserved communities
Taking care of your heart is very important for your health. That’s why the American Heart Association is working with San Antonio community partners and health organizations to improve the health and wellness of those in the community. To do this, the Heart Association is addressing food access and...
KSAT 12
City of San Antonio, Bexar County don’t plan to open warming centers Wednesday
SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio and Bexar county will not be opening warming centers Wednesday. “Centers are opened when temperatures are below 32 degrees for a sustained period, or a combination of temperatures and precipitation become dangerously inclement,” city spokesperson Laura Mayes told KSAT via email Wednesday morning.
KSAT 12
These school districts and colleges have announced closures, delays due to winter weather
Some school districts in the Hill Country have decided to cancel classes on Tuesday due to the winter storm. On Tuesday, temperatures will be near or just below freezing north of San Antonio and in the Hill Country. KSAT meteorologists are forecasting the possibility of freezing rain or drizzle and icing.
KSAT 12
San Antonio organizations helping unsheltered population amid frigid conditions
Several organizations are working together to help people living outside during the drop in temperatures. “I worry about how cold it’s gonna get tonight,” said Valerie Salas, director of homeless services for Christian Alliance Ministries (CAM). Outreach with CAM is meeting people where they are on the street...
KSAT 12
City of SA, Bexar County offer winter weather tips
SAN ANTONIO – A winter storm warning has been issued for the San Antonio area. The city, county, and partners strongly urge all residents to remember the Four Ps: people, pets, plants and pipes. Temperatures will be right above or at freezing. Ice on ramps, overpasses, and elevated bridges...
KSAT 12
These city, county services and businesses are closed due to icy weather
Wintry weather has prompted many local school districts to close and now many city and county services are following suit. Temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be near or below freezing in areas north of San Antonio and parts of the Hill Country. A winter storm warning has been...
KSAT 12
Flight cancellations continue Wednesday at San Antonio International Airport
SAN ANTONIO – Travel issues are continuing to plague some passengers at San Antonio International Airport Wednesday due to the winter weather. The San Antonio International Airport is reporting 35 canceled departure flights and 34 canceled arrival flights as of 8 a.m. According to the airport website, the majority...
KSAT 12
INSIDE THE RING: “El Azteca” returns to San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – It’s been a long time coming but one of San Antonio’s favorite boxers is making his return. Mario Barrios (26-2, 17 KOs) will make his 2023 debut when he faces Puerto Rico’s Jovanie Santiago (14-2-1, 10 KOs) on Saturday, February 11 in the Alamodome for a 10-round welterweight bout. Barrios has fought each of the last three years, with his last two fights being losses in pay-per-view events. Santiago did not fight last year. His only two bouts in 2021 were both losses.
KSAT 12
Latest traffic updates around San Antonio, Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO – Light freezing rain continues to fall in the Hill Country and into North San Antonio and metal surfaces, trees and streets have begun to collect ice. Roads, especially bridges and overpasses, have become slick. More freezing rain is expected, mainly along and north of Highway 1604,...
KSAT 12
Winter weather leaves passengers stranded at San Antonio International Airport
SAN ANTONIO – The winter weather is disrupting travel plans and several passengers have been stranded at the San Antonio International Airport. “We were supposed to take the flight yesterday at night, but they don’t tell us nothing, just cancel,” Hector Oliva, a passenger said. Oliva’s Frontier...
KSAT 12
San Antonio nonprofit provides rehabilitation services, employment for blind and vision impaired
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Lighthouse for the Blind has been empowering the lives of thousands of people with vision loss. The nonprofit provides low vision clinics, education, career support, youth and adult programs. It employees about 500 people. Tanya Ingram says it has transformed her life. Ingram...
KSAT 12
Celebrate a new JBSA-Lackland recruit with a care package
SAN ANTONIO – Operation Gratitude will be assembling and providing 3,000 care packages for JBSA-Lackland’s newest airmen and guardians in February. Each of the packages assembled for the Airforce troops will contain snacks, handmade items, hygiene products and handwritten letters. Volunteers are needed to help with breakdown, Tuesday,...
KSAT 12
San Antonio Four become advocates in West Texas murder case
SAN ANTONIO – Known as the San Antonio Four at the time, the Latina lesbians whose 1998 sexual assault convictions were thrown out in 2016 and their records expunged, are trying to help do the same for a gay Apache convicted in the 1981 murder of a Catholic priest in Odessa.
KSAT 12
Comal ISD high school student selected for West Point leadership program
A sophomore at Pieper High School was chosen for the 2022 Fall Frances Hesselbein Student Leadership Program at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. Jordyn Polk was one of 10 students from across the nation and Europe chosen for the prestigious award, a news release said. Offered twice a...
KSAT 12
ASC rescues 11 dogs chained outside in freezing temperatures
SAN ANTONIO – As the area continues to prepare for inclement weather, Animal Control Services is also keeping busy. ACS responded to a home on the city’s West Side and rescued nearly a dozen dogs who were left chained outside in freezing temperatures without proper shelter. “We just...
Comments / 0