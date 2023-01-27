Read full article on original website
2 Local Restaurants Are The Best in the Country, According to YelpGreyson FTucson, AZ
Popular Italian Restaurant Opens Italian-BBQ Food TruckGreyson FTucson, AZ
Fast-Growing Cookie Restaurant Is Opening SoonGreyson FTucson, AZ
Romantic Places in Tucson for Valentines DayAbigail's AdventuresTucson, AZ
Restaurant That Failed Health Inspection Opens New LocationGreyson FTucson, AZ
xpopress.com
Miners Co-op Rock Show 2023
Buy direct from miners, rockhounds, lapidary artists, dealers, and collectors offering great deals and knowledge. This show is open to the public with free admission, free plentiful parking, and offers both wholesale and retail merchandise. Dogs & children are welcome at this outdoor show. #xpopress #gemshowinsider #gemshowguide #gemadmember #ezguide #gemandmineralshow...
xpopress.com
Main Avenue Fossil & Mineral Show 2023 (NEW LOCATION!)
Main Avenue Fossil & Mineral Show (moved to new location) | Other articles from this show | All articles. JG&M Main Avenue Fossil & Mineral Show (moved to a new location) ALL OF THE 2022 MAIN AVE EXHIBITORS HAVE MOVED TO THE JG&M EXPO AT SIMPSON SHOW THIS YEAR. PLEASE VISIT 601 W. SIMPSON ST. TO SEE THE FORMER MAIN AVE. FOSSIL & MINERAL SHOW VENDORS! VISIT THE JG&M EXPO SIMPSON STREET SHOW PROFILE PAGE FOR MORE DETAILS.
KOLD-TV
Shopping cart theft on the rise in southern Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Shopping carts are disappearing from stores big and small all across the nation, including in Arizona. With shopping carts disappearing, it’s causing a lot of frustration for both retailers and shoppers. According to officials, shopping carts are being stolen in large numbers in...
15-year-old smuggler arrested in Benson, AZ
On Saturday, January 21, agents with the U.S. Border Patrol arrested a 15-year-old U.S. citizen for smuggling 4 migrants.
xpopress.com
G&LW Tucson Gem Show / Holidome 2023
G&LW's expanded Market area now offers a larger rock and mineral selection. Located next to the Holidome registration area, exhibitors in the Market will open at 9 am for “early bird” hours! G&LW’s wholesale show continues to present exceptional international and national exhibitors who offer a great variety of merchandise. Don't forget, UPS is onsite for your shipping needs. The G&LW shows are free, wholesale ONLY, shows. You must have your tax id, business license, or other business credentials for entry.
thisistucson.com
We're hosting our first-ever market! Local makers, a book hunt and a donation drive 👀
I remember going to Pop Cycle for the first time. It was in middle school, with my best friend Michaela. I was amazed by the handmade items, the funky license plates hanging throughout the store, cut into pieces to spell out different words and Tucson sayings. Into adulthood, she was...
tourcounsel.com
Campbell Plaza Shopping Center | Shopping mall in Arizona
Campbell Plaza Shopping Center is a very practical open-air shopping center where you can buy whatever you need. Although its commercial offer is not as wide as we would like, here you can find the stores in Tucson required to solve an emergency at the moment. Featured Shopping Stores: Ross...
thisistucson.com
New eats! 20 new restaurants and expansions in Tucson this winter
Winter is always a busy time in Tucson. People who live in cold weather climates flock to Tucson like sandhill cranes; students return to class. It’s a great time to open a restaurant, with the rest of our glorious spring to capitalize on sunny weather. At least 20 local...
KOLD-TV
‘Why would anyone want to live in this filth?’ Dirty streets a concern as gem show comes to Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As more events get underway this month in Tucson many people around town are voicing their concerns over trash along our roadways. Many took to social media to give voice to their concerns:. “There’s so much trash and debris along I-10 it’s embarrassing.”...
Downtown Tucson expecting several new businesses this year
The Downtown Tucson Partnership says there are already 2 businesses that have opened downtown this year and there will be at least 12 more this year.
tourcounsel.com
La Encantada | Shopping mall in Tucson, Arizona
If you are looking for the best stores in Tucson, I can recommend one of the most prominent malls on the list: La encantada. This place is very attractive, being an open-air mall, which is great if you like to spend a weekend shopping and clear your mind. In addition, it has good restaurants in case you want to taste something.
YAHOO!
'This is about the community': Tucson-based nonprofit tattoo studio gives back
When Bryce Wilborn went to Spark Project Collective for a tattoo, he had no idea he was at a turning point in his life. The recent transplant had no direction and was struggling with mental health and financial issues. Wilborn was working at Walmart and driving for Door Dash and Uber to pay his bills.
Person injured in shooting at Holy Hope Cemetery
One person suffered "non-life-threatening injuries" in a shooting at Holy Hope Cemetery on Saturday, according to Tucson Police.
Shooting behind Walmart on Wetmore sends man to hospital
Tucson Police are investigating a shooting behind the Walmart on E. Wetmore Road that left a man with "life-threatening injuries."
citysuntimes.com
Celebrate 35 years of cheers at 2023 Arizona Renaissance Festival Feb. 4-April 2
Here Ye, Here Ye ... Take a unique trip back in time to the 35th Annual Arizona Renaissance Festival, where over 200 artisans will be featured in a unique open-air marketplace fair in the foothills of the Superstition Mountains in Pinal County. One of the largest events of its kind...
KOLD-TV
Pack of dogs attack award winning 4-H cows in Catalina, Grand Champion dies in high schooler’s arms
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A slew of dog attacks in Catalina have residents watching their backs, especially worried about their livestock. One family said they’re traumatized after their three award-winning dairy cows were ambushed. Erika Sparlin said it all happened so fast. Dogs broke through their back...
KOLD-TV
Authorities investigating homicide at Tucson rec center
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was found dead at a Tucson recreational center early in the morning on Tuesday, Jan. 24. The Tucson Police Department said officers were called to the Donna R Liggins Recreation Center, located at 2160 North 6th Avenue, around 3 a.m. The TPD...
City of Tucson holding election for new fee
The City of Tucson is holding a special election in May that would have Tucson residents vote on a new fee that would be added to their TEP bill.
"Colors of the Stone" Gem Show at Casino Del Sol
From Jan. 28 to Feb. 4 ”Colors of the Stone” will be joined with “To Bead True Blue” with over 500 hands-on artisan workshops and lots of shopping for the Tucson Gem Show.
xpopress.com
JG&M Expo at Michigan Street
Open to the public, JG&M Expo is a mixed retail and wholesale show. Registration is not required for admittance, and admission is free. Instead of registering at the door, wholesale buyers present their credentials to the exhibitor they are buying from. Located next to the Radisson Hotel Inn Tucson Airport,...
