Tucson, AZ

xpopress.com

Miners Co-op Rock Show 2023

Buy direct from miners, rockhounds, lapidary artists, dealers, and collectors offering great deals and knowledge. This show is open to the public with free admission, free plentiful parking, and offers both wholesale and retail merchandise. Dogs & children are welcome at this outdoor show. #xpopress #gemshowinsider #gemshowguide #gemadmember #ezguide #gemandmineralshow...
MARANA, AZ
xpopress.com

Main Avenue Fossil & Mineral Show 2023 (NEW LOCATION!)

Main Avenue Fossil & Mineral Show (moved to new location) | Other articles from this show | All articles. JG&M Main Avenue Fossil & Mineral Show (moved to a new location) ALL OF THE 2022 MAIN AVE EXHIBITORS HAVE MOVED TO THE JG&M EXPO AT SIMPSON SHOW THIS YEAR. PLEASE VISIT 601 W. SIMPSON ST. TO SEE THE FORMER MAIN AVE. FOSSIL & MINERAL SHOW VENDORS! VISIT THE JG&M EXPO SIMPSON STREET SHOW PROFILE PAGE FOR MORE DETAILS.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Shopping cart theft on the rise in southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Shopping carts are disappearing from stores big and small all across the nation, including in Arizona. With shopping carts disappearing, it’s causing a lot of frustration for both retailers and shoppers. According to officials, shopping carts are being stolen in large numbers in...
TUCSON, AZ
xpopress.com

G&LW Tucson Gem Show / Holidome 2023

G&LW's expanded Market area now offers a larger rock and mineral selection. Located next to the Holidome registration area, exhibitors in the Market will open at 9 am for “early bird” hours! G&LW’s wholesale show continues to present exceptional international and national exhibitors who offer a great variety of merchandise. Don't forget, UPS is onsite for your shipping needs. The G&LW shows are free, wholesale ONLY, shows. You must have your tax id, business license, or other business credentials for entry.
TUCSON, AZ
tourcounsel.com

Campbell Plaza Shopping Center | Shopping mall in Arizona

Campbell Plaza Shopping Center is a very practical open-air shopping center where you can buy whatever you need. Although its commercial offer is not as wide as we would like, here you can find the stores in Tucson required to solve an emergency at the moment. Featured Shopping Stores: Ross...
TUCSON, AZ
thisistucson.com

New eats! 20 new restaurants and expansions in Tucson this winter

Winter is always a busy time in Tucson. People who live in cold weather climates flock to Tucson like sandhill cranes; students return to class. It’s a great time to open a restaurant, with the rest of our glorious spring to capitalize on sunny weather. At least 20 local...
TUCSON, AZ
tourcounsel.com

La Encantada | Shopping mall in Tucson, Arizona

If you are looking for the best stores in Tucson, I can recommend one of the most prominent malls on the list: La encantada. This place is very attractive, being an open-air mall, which is great if you like to spend a weekend shopping and clear your mind. In addition, it has good restaurants in case you want to taste something.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Authorities investigating homicide at Tucson rec center

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was found dead at a Tucson recreational center early in the morning on Tuesday, Jan. 24. The Tucson Police Department said officers were called to the Donna R Liggins Recreation Center, located at 2160 North 6th Avenue, around 3 a.m. The TPD...
TUCSON, AZ
xpopress.com

JG&M Expo at Michigan Street

Open to the public, JG&M Expo is a mixed retail and wholesale show. Registration is not required for admittance, and admission is free. Instead of registering at the door, wholesale buyers present their credentials to the exhibitor they are buying from. Located next to the Radisson Hotel Inn Tucson Airport,...
TUCSON, AZ

